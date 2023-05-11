Western Hockey League Completes 2023 WHL US Priority Draft – WHL Network





Calgary, Alta. The Western Hockey League today completed the 2023 WHL US Priority Draft, with WHL member clubs selecting 44 players for the two-round draft. With the first overall pick, the Spokane Chiefs selected forward Brody Gillespie of RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna U15 Prep. The Vancouver, Washington product accumulated 54 points (26G-28A) from his 28 CSSHL games during the 2022-23 season. Brody is a very complete player who brings an element of skill, speed, size and energy to our lineup, said Spokane Chiefs Director of US Scouting George Ross. We couldn’t be happier to add him to our group. A total of 28 forwards, 12 defensemen and four goaltenders were selected in the 2023 WHL US Priority Draft. In total, players from 12 different states were selected in the 2023 WHL US Priority Draft, including California, which led the way with 10 players chosen. 2023 WHL US Priority Draft State-by-State Breakdown

California 10

minnesota 9

Texas 8

Colorado4

Arizona3

washington 3

Idah 2

Alaska 1

illinois 1

New Mexico 1

North Dakota 1

Utah 1 Full results for the 2023 WHL US Priority Draft are available at WHL.ca/draft. 2023 WHL US Priority Draft Results Round one #1 Spokane chefs

Name: Brody Gillespie Position: Striker Hometown: Vancouver, Washington.

Team: RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna U15 Prep Stats: 28GP 26G-28A54 Points #2 Victoria Royals

Name: Cruz Waltze Position: Striker Hometown: Richland, Wash.

Team: RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna U15 Prep Stats: 28GP 24G-22A46 Points #3 Edmonton Oil Kings

Name: Alofa Tunoa Taamu Position: Defense Department Hometown: San Diego, California.

Team: Los Angeles Jr. Kings 14U AAA Stats: 49GP 15G-15A 30 points #4 Fast Current Broncos

Name: Aiden Eskit Position: Goalkeeper Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Team: Yale Hockey Academy U15 Prep Stats: 17 GP 11-5-1 2.43 GAA, .914 SV% #5 Prince Albert Raiders

Name: Liam Hamre Position: Forward Hometown: Victoria, Minn.

Team: Sioux Falls Power 14U AAA Stats: 51 GP 28G-21A49 points #6 Brandon Wheat Kings

Name: Reed Brown Position: Forward Hometown: Tempe, Ariz.

Team: OHA Colorado 14U AAA Statistics: 7 GP 4G-3A7 points #7 Kelowna Missiles

Name: Kalder Varga Position: Attacker Residence: Geneva, Illinois.

Team: Chicago Mission 14U AAA Stats: 15 GP 11G-10A21 points #8 Vancouver Giants

Name: Tyus Sparks Position: Attacker Hometown: Boise, Id.

Team: Los Angeles Jr. Kings 14U AAA Stats: 45 GP 49G-41A90 points #9 Medicine Hat Tigers

Name: Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll Title: Striker Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

Team: Chicago Mission 14U AAA Stats: 15 GP 8G-12A20 points #10 Everett Silver Tips

Name: Cameron Dillard Title: Defense Home: Arlington, Texas

Team: Dallas Stars Elite 14U AAA Stats: 4 GP 1G-1A2 points #11 Calgary hitmen

Name: Masen McCosh Title: Defense City: Glendale, Ariz.

Team: Phoenix Jr. Coyotes 14U AAA Stats: 4 GP 1G-0A1 point #12 Regina Pats

Name: Parker Trottier Title: Striker Hometown: Edina, Minn.

Team: Shattuck St. Marys 14U AAA Stats: 56 GP 43G-45A88 points #13 Tri-City Americans

Name: Sean Burick Position: Defense Hometown: San Clemente, California.

Team: Los Angeles Jr. Kings 14U AAA Stats: 52 GP 6G-17A23 points #14 Lethbridge hurricanes

Name: North McKee Position: Defense Department Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Team: Dallas Stars Elite 14U AAA Stats: 4 GP 0G-1A1 point #15 Prince George Cougars

Name: Phoenix Cahill Position: Defense Hometown: Cottage Grove, Minn.

Team: Sioux Falls Power 14U AAA Stats: 14 GP 3G-3A6 points #16 Moose Jaw Warriors

Name: Zachary Schmidt Position: Defense Hometown: Highland Ranch, Colo.

Team: Colorado Thunderbirds 14U AAA Stats: 8 GP 2G-3A5 points #17 Portland Winterhawks

Name: Landon Amrhein Position: Attacker Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Team: Dallas Stars Elite 14U AAA Stats: 4 GP 2G-6A8 points #18 Red deer rebels

Name: Cooper Soller Position: Forward Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Team: Shattuck St. Marys 14U AAA Stats: 55 GP 31G-45A76 points #19 Saskatoon Blades

Name: Daniel Peate Position: Striker Hometown: San Juan Capistrano, California.

Team: Anaheim Jr. Ducks 14U AAA Stats: 40 GP 38G-20A58 points #20 Kamloops blazers

Name: JP Hurlbert Position: Attacker Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Team: Dallas Stars Elite 14U AAA Stats: 75 GP 112G-83A195 points #21 Seattle Thunderbirds

Name: Drake Owens Position: Goaltender Hometown: Anchorage, Alaska

Team: Rocky Mountain Roughriders 14U AAA Stats: 35 GP 2.09 GAA, .897 SV% #22 Winnipeg ICE CREAM

Colemen Bumgarner Position: Forward Hometown: Shakopee, Minn.

Team: Benilde/St. Margarets High School Stats: 27 GP 6G-9A15 points Round two #23 Edmonton Oil Kings

Name: Dylan Dean Position: Striker Hometown: Maple Grove, Minn.

Team: Mount St. Charles Academy 14U AAA Stats: 32 GP 23G-32A55 points #24 Spokane chefs

Name: Nathan Chorlton Position: Striker Hometown: Hastings, Minn.

Team: Cretin/Derham Hall High School Statistics: 31 GP 6G-10A16 points #25 Victoria Royals

Name: Odin Vauhkonen Job title: Defense Department Hometown: Costa Mesa, California.

Team: Shattuck St. Marys 14U AAA Stats: 56 GP 11G-36A47 points #26 Kelowna Missiles

Name: Oliver Kanat Position: Goaltender Hometown: Newport Beach, California.

Team: Los Angeles Jr. Kings 14U AAA Stats: 14 GP 1.53 GAA, .922 SV% #27 Prince Albert Raiders

Name: Caden Dionne Position: Striker Hometown: Denver, Colo.

Team: Sioux Falls Power 14U AAA Statistics: 40 GP 24G-17A41 points #28 Brandon Wheat Kings

Name: Jimmy Egan Title: Defense City: Mahtomedi, Minn.

Team: Mahtomedi High School Statistics: 31 GP 4G-17A21 points #29 Vancouver Giants

Name: Gavin Karl Position: Forward Hometown: Excelsior, Minn.

Team: Minnesota Machine 14U Stats: 31 GP 11G-11A22 points #30 Fast current Broncos

Name: Dominic Deibert Position: Defense Department Hometown: Fargo, ND

Team: North Dakota BEL Stats: 5 GP 1G-0A1 point #31 Medicine Hat Tigers

Name: Noah Davidson Position: Forward Hometown: Irvine, California

Team: Los Angeles Jr. Kings 14U AAA Stats: 51 GP 60G-47A107 points #32 Everett Silver Tips

Name: Booker Toninato Position: Forward Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Team: Dallas Stars Elite 14U AAA Stats: 4 GP 0G-3A3 points #33 Calgary hitmen

Name: Joel Anderson Position: Goaltender Hometown: Albuquerque, NM

Team: Phoenix Jr. Coyotes 14U AAA Stats: 3 GP 2.67 GAA, .849 SV% #34 Regina Pats

Name: Blake Riley-Kam Title: Striker Hometown: Phoenix, Ariz.

Team: Phoenix Jr. Coyotes 14U AAA Stats: 4 GP 1G-2A3 points #35 Tri-City Americans

Name: Rowan McCord Position: Striker Hometown: Spokane, Wash.

Team: Rocky Mountain RoughRiders 14U Statistics: 61 GP 39G-25A64 points #36 Lethbridge hurricanes

Name: Logan Stuart Position: Striker Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Team: Los Angeles Jr. Kings 14U AAA Stats: 27 GP 36G-32A68 points #37 Prince George Cougars

Name: Broden Scissors Title: Forward Location: Los Angeles, California.

Team: Los Angeles Jr. Kings 14U AAA Stats: 52 GP 16G-10A26 points #38 Moose Jaw Warriors

Name: Trevor Hill Position: Attacker Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Team: San Antonio Jr. Rampage 14U Stats: 21 GP 30G-21A51 points #39 Portland Winter Hawks

Name: Luke Wilfley Position: Striker Hometown: Englewood, Colo.

Team: OHA Colorado 14U AAA Stats: 7 GP 3G-5A8 points #40 Red deer rebels

Name: Ethan Park Position: Forward Hometown: Meridian, Id.

Team: Los Angeles Jr. Kings 14U AAA Stats: 43 GP 19G-26A45 points #41 Saskatoon Knives

Name: Luke Host Position: Defense Hometown: Columbine, Colo.

Team: OHA Colorado 14U AAA Statistics: 7 GP 0G-2A2 points #42 Kamloops blazers

Name: Dennis Emesibe Title: Striker Hometown: Allen, Texas

Team: Dallas Stars Elite 14U AAA Stats: 5 GP 4G-2A6 points #43 Seattle Thunderbirds

Name: Zane Torre Position: Forward Hometown: Ladera Ranch, California.

Team: Shattuck St. Marys 14EX AAA Stats: 3 GP 0G-0A0 points #44 Winnipeg ICE CREAM

Name: Logan Lutner Title: Defense Department Hometown: Maple Grove, Minn.

Team: Osseo/Maple Grove AA 14U statistics not available About the Western Hockey League

Considered the world’s top developmental league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member clubs, 17 of which are in Western Canada and five in the Pacific Northwest of the US. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent to the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships, with more than 375 graduates receiving WHL scholarships each year to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the core of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://whl.ca/article/western-hockey-league-completes-2023-whl-u-s-priority-draft The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos