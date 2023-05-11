Female paddlers miss chance to make SEA Games golden history, lose to Thais in team final





PHNOM PENH: Malaysia missed out on the chance to make history in the women’s team table tennis event at the 2023 SEA Games as the rowers lost to defending champion Thailand 0-3 in the final here today at the Morodok Table Tennis Hall. However, credit must be given to the national squad drafted by Karen Lyne, Alice Chang (px) and Tee Ai Xin who caused a surprise when they managed to reach the final after 30 years in the event at these Games. The last time the Malaysian women’s team managed to qualify for the final was in the 1993 edition in Singapore where they won the silver medal. Malaysia has never won gold in the event in SEA Games history. In today’s competition, Karen, who was the first player to go down, lost to Suthasini Sawettabut 5-11, 9-11, 9-11. With one loss, Alice Chang’s spirited performance was not enough to equalize the situation as she lost to Orawan Paranang, the women’s singles gold medal winner at the last edition in Hanoi, Vietnam, 11-5, 6- 11, 6-11, 11-8, 9-11. Tee’s attempt to drag the final into the next match also backfired as she lost to Jinnipa Sawattabut 2-11, 8-11, 7-11. However, winning the silver medal was an improvement on the performance in Hanoi as the national side returned with bronze. Meanwhile, national coach Beh Lee Wei praised her charges for showing a performance to be proud of despite failing to take home the gold medal. She admitted that the national players were under pressure because it was their first time competing in the finals of the biennial games. Our goal at these Games was the bronze medal and getting silver is a surprise. So, I told them, we’ve reached this point and they need to pull out all the stops, she said. At the same time, she hopes that their good performance will continue in upcoming tournaments. Actually, the victory over Singapore (3-0) in the group stage has raised the spirits of the players and I believe it is the beginning of better results in the future, said Beh, who hoped that the national players would have positive results in the singles. and doubles events after this.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thesundaily.my/sport/women-paddlers-miss-chance-to-make-sea-games-gold-history-lose-to-thais-in-team-final-CO10960534 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos