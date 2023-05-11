Softball deals with rain delay to beat Missouri 7-2 to open SEC Tournament Play





2 Missouri

MIZZOU



39-17 7 Winner Alabama

UA



34-24 2 7 Winner Score by period Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E

Missouri

MIZZOU

0 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 8 2

Alabama

UA

1 3 0 1 2 0 X 7 9 1 W: Errors, Montana (23-9)

L: Weber, Jordan (8-9)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. After a five-hour rain delay, Alabama softball came out swinging in a 7-2 win over Missouri late Wednesday-evening to open play at the 2023 SEC Softball Tournament. The Crimson Tide will play against tournament host and No. 4 seed Arkansas on Thursday, May 11 at 7:00 PM CT. An extended rain delay pushed the start of the game five hours past the originally scheduled start time, with Alabama (39-17) and Missouri (34-24) finally taking the field amid light rain at 9:00 PM CT. The Tide started scoring in the bottom of the first inning Ashley Prange hit a towering solo home run to center field. Alabama continued to pass the bats in the bottom of the second, scoring three runs on three hits and an error to lift the lead to 4-0. The Tigers got on the board with an RBI single in the top of the third before the Tide extended its lead to four runs in the bottom of the fourth, as Bailey Dowling scored from third base on a wild pitch with two outs. A Kara Daly RBI single in the fifth made it a 5-2 game before Prange hit her second home run of the day in the bottom half of the frame, a 2-run shot that took the game to the final score of 7- . 2. Prange led the way offensively with a 3-for-3 day at the plate, including two home runs and three RBIs. The three-hit performance was her second in the last four games and the two home runs tie a career high, the last being against UCLA earlier in the season (Feb. 17). Bailey Dowling went 2-for-3 with a career-best two runs scored, marking her 12th multi-hit game of the season. In the circle, Montana Errors (23-9) threw her 23rd complete game of the season and struckout 10 batters. That gives her 302 strikeouts this season, making her only the third pitcher in program history to strikeout more than 300 in two seasons. “First of all I want to thank everyone in Arkansas. I know this has been a rough opening day with the weather and I appreciate everyone still being here. I thought [Ashley] Prange was great tonight with two bombs and of course Montana [Fouts] was as good as she’s ever been. She may not say that, but that’s a really good hitting Missouri team that had a really good weekend. They came into this tournament with a lot of momentum and we knew we had to respect them when they came in today.” Highlights Alabama is now 45-27 all-time in SEC Tournament play, with a 1-1 record vs. Missouri

Overall, the Crimson Tide is 20-12 vs. the Tigers with a 3-2 record at neutral venues

Alabama is 31-8 in first scoring this season and 19-5 in first inning scoring

Montana Errors now has 302 strikeouts this season, joining Kelsi Dunne and Stephanie VanBrakle as the only two-season Tide pitchers with more than 300 strikeouts

now has 302 strikeouts this season, joining Kelsi Dunne and Stephanie VanBrakle as the only two-season Tide pitchers with more than 300 strikeouts The 10 strikeouts in Wednesday’s win give Fouts 12 games this season with 10+ Ks and career-high 54

She also now owns 98 career wins, just two before becoming the fourth UA pitcher to reach 100

Wednesday's game was Ashley Prange fifth multi-home run game of her career and second this season, earlier this year against UCLA (February 17)

fifth multi-home run game of her career and second this season, earlier this year against UCLA (February 17) Prange’s three hits match her career best and have done so three times this season, including two in the last four games

Bailey Dowlings 2-for-3 days earns her 12 multi-hit games this season as team leader

crushed a solo home run to center field (1-0, 2 out) B2 | Kali Heivillin dropped an RBI single to left field (2-0, 1 out)

dropped an RBI single to left field (2-0, 1 out) B2 | Bailey Dowling scored from third on a sac-bunt attempt between the pitcher’s legs (3-0, 1 out)

scored from third on a sac-bunt attempt between the pitcher’s legs (3-0, 1 out) B2 | Jenna Johnson lifted a sacrifice fly RBI to right field (4-0, 1 out)

lifted a sacrifice fly RBI to right field (4-0, 1 out) T3| Alex Honnold got the Tigers on the board with an RBI single through the middle (4-1, 1 out)

B4| Dowling scored from third base on a wild pitch (5-1, 2 out)

T5 | Kara Daly hit an RBI single to left (5-2, 2 out)

B5 | Prange hit her second home run of the day, a two-run shot (7-2, 1 out) Next: vs. Arkansas (SEC Tournament) Thursday, May 11, 7 p.m. CT (or 35 minutes after game 7) SEC Network For the latest information about the team, follow @AlabamaSB on Twitter, BamaSB on Instagram and Alabama Softball on Facebook. General sports news can also be found at UA_Athletics on Twitter and Instagram and AlabamaAthletics on Facebook.

