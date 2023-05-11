Sri Lanka Cricket runs a Level III coaching programme





Sri Lanka Cricket launched the “SLC Level III Coaching Programme, the highest level of homegrown coaching qualification it has conducted to date, with an emphasis on improving the knowledge and training skills of cricket coaches in the country. Designed by Sri Lanka Cricket, the program is on par with international cricket coaching programs. Developed by the SLC Coach Education Unit, this new program focuses on multiple game related knowledge building topics such as the ‘High Performance Culture’, ‘Team Branding’, ‘Mental skills’, ‘Skill Adaptability’, ‘Bio-Mechanics’, ‘ Movement Analysis in Batting and Bowling, and “Performance Analysis. Apart from the above, coaches also received training on “Media Relations”, “Public Speaking”, “Information Technology” and “Self Learning Skills”, etc. “The Level III program is an excellent introduction to the Sri Lanka Crickets Coach Education program and completes the development of our homegrown coaching track, which is on par with international coach training programs and an ideal platform for developing our coaching fraternity, said Mr. Heshan De Mel, head of the Coach Education Unit of Sri Lanka cricket. 19 coaches from District, Provincial, Club and High Performance Center participated in the 5-day residential program held at the MRICS, Hambantota. The Resource Panel of this program consisted of Heshan De Mel, Head of Coach Education Unit of the SLC, Ruwan Kalpage, Head Coach of the Emerging Team, Jehan Mubarak, Head Coach of the Under 19 National Team, Chamila Gamage, Fast Bowling Coach of the U19 National Team, Kaushalya Gajasinghe, Coach Educator at the SLC, Shirantha Niroshana, National Team Analyst of the SLC, Dilshan Fonseka, High Performance Trainer and Prasanna Rodrigo, Media Manager, SLC. Established in 2008, the Coach Education Unit has grown into a full-fledged coach training unit and now conducts Coach Level Program 0, I, II and III and sourcing home-based resource panels. This is a growth in the SLC Coach Education Unit as SLC had to attract people from abroad in its early stages to run coaching programs.

