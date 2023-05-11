Seven college football QBs who could emerge as potential first-round draft picks with standout 2023 seasons

Only three quarterbacks were caught in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft: Alabama’s Bryce Young ranked No. 1 with the Carolina Panthers, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud ranked No. 2 with the Houston Texans, and Florida’s Anthony Richardson ranked No. 4 with the Indianapolis Colts. Kentucky’s Will Levis and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker were both drafted on Day 2, demonstrating how quickly even the most gifted players can drop out of the first round.

In CBS Sports design expert Ryan Wilson is early 2024 NFL Mock Draft, five quarterbacks are expected to go into the first round. The group’s headliners include USC’s Caleb Williams and North Carolina’s Drake Maye, most famous at their position heading into the fall. Quinn Ewers of Texas, Bo Nix of Oregon and Michael Penix Jr. from Washington highlight the other expected first round picks according to Wilson.

There are many players at the position who could see their share rise this fall with strong performances, but these seven quarterbacks have the chance to boost their share the most and enter talks with the other five quarterbacks as potential first-round picks .

Daniels began his college career at Arizona State and received some draft buzz after an outstanding freshman season in which he passed for 2,942 yards with 17 touchdowns to just two interceptions. He started four games in a second season that derailed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the following season showed his versatility as a double threat, rushing for 710 yards atop his 2,381-yard pass. After moving to LSU, his 885 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns last season were the most by a Tigers QB in program history. Showing promise in his first season under Brian Kelly, Daniels chose to come back to school for one final season in which he hopes to increase his draft stock while also helping LSU take the next step by pushing the ball farther down the field .

Joe Milton III, Tennessee

Could Milton have the same rise in Tennessee as Hendon Hooker did last season? Milton has a cannon of an arm, which is why he will be considered a riser among NFL buyers heading into the fall. Milton will have a chance to thrive under Tennessee coach Josh Heupel and new offensive coordinator Joey Halzle, who most recently served as quarterback coach with the Vols before his promotion. Milton and Hooker battled it out heading into the 2022 season before Hooker finally won the starting job and led Tennessee to its best record in 21 years. Milton will have yet to win a QB competition against star freshman Nico Iamaleava, but it looks like he is the leader in the clubhouse.

McCarthy got into a quarterback battle with former teammate Cade McNamara last season before eventually winning the starting job and leading Michigan to a Big Ten championship and college football Playoff berth. McCarthy enters this season as the undisputed starter after McNamara transferred to Iowa during the off-season. In Michigan’s CFP loss to TCU, McCarthy made a handful of questionable decisions, including throwing two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns. Those turnovers eventually tipped the game in TCU’s favor in Michigan’s 51–45 loss. The Wolverines are ranked as one of the top teams in the preseason as the team returns 84% ​​of last season’s total production as an attacker. Michigan may be even better on paper this season, especially if McCarthy improves his decision-making in his second full season as a starter. Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson both return and should give McCarthy two reliable goals this season. McCarthy has a great size for the 6-foot-3 position and showed flashes of why he can be a top pick. McCarthy threw for a career-high 343 yards in his final game of the season. How he builds on that will determine when he hears his name called next spring.

At one time, Rattler was considered a first-round slot. Then Caleb Williams set foot on the Oklahoma campus, won the starting job midway through the 2021 season, and Rattler transferred to South Carolina. After a passing 3,000 yard season with the Gamecocks, Rattler chose to return for one final season in Columbia, South Carolina, to revive his stock. The biggest question heading into the fall is whether Rattler will display the traits this season that made scouts fall in love with him early in his Oklahoma career, such as his ball placement. Rattler will work with a new offensive coordinator, Dowell Loggains, who most recently worked in Arkansas as a TE coach. Loggains also has experience in the NFL is an OC and/or QB coach with the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. Can Loggains and South Carolina coach Shane Beamer unlock the 2020 Rattler? If they do, he will again be considered a first-round pick.

Travis is generating buzz as a Heisman Trophy candidate after covering more than 3,600 yards of offense and scoring 31 touchdowns in 2022. He began his collegiate career in Louisville before moving to Florida State in 2019, and his breakaway season came during the 10-3 run last year. Expectations for Florida State and Travis will be even higher in 2023. Travis has shown he is skilled at deviating from the script and occasionally pushing the ball downfield, but that is something he will need to continue to improve on.

Uiagalelei transferred to Oregon State this off-season for a fresh start, becoming the highest-rated quarterback Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith has worked with in his coaching career. Smith was the OC/QB coach in Washington from 2014-17 and teamed up with another former top QB, Jake Browning. During the 2016 season in which Washington reached the CFP, Browning had the best season of his college career under Smith’s leadership and played as a candidate for the Heisman Trophy. Although Oregon State won 10 games last season, QB play was one of its biggest weaknesses. He won’t pitch to four- and five-star receivers like he did with Clemson, but he still has guns like RBDamien Martinez, WRAnthony Gould, WRSilas Bolden, and transfer TE Jermaine Terry II at his disposal. Oregon State will suit him better because he will not be under the microscope to pass like he was with Clemson the moment he got the starting position. This is the year Uiagalelei turns it around and shows why he was a high-ranking candidate coming out of high school. If he can do that, Oregon State will be vying for a Pac-12 title and its draft stock could skyrocket.

Like other quarterbacks on this list, Van Dyke entered the 2022 season as someone who was expected to make a big jump after an impressive 2021 season. A potential Day 1 pick due to his strong arm, Van Dyke missed some time with a right shoulder injury and Miami struggled mightily in Mario Cristobal’s 5-7 debut season. In the off-season, the Hurricanes replaced former OC Josh Gattis with Houston QB coach Shannon Dawson. Van Dyke recently said he is throwing the ball”even betterthan he was before his injury. Returning to school will allow him to get his draw stock back to the level it once was. If Van Dyke means what he says about his arm, he’ll be in the running for a Day 1 become a choice.