Pittsburgh Penguins will hire both President of Hockey Ops and GM





The Pittsburgh Penguins ended the longest postseason streak in the NHL when they missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since captain Sidney Crosby was a rookie. The Pittsburgh ownership ended Brian Burke and Ron Hextall due to their inability to continue the team’s winning culture, but the Penguins will still employ a general manager and president of hockey operations next season. Those two people, whoever they are, will make or break the immediate future of the NHL’s oldest, most desperate roster. On Wednesday edition of Daily Confrontation LiveDaily Faceoff hockey insider Frank Seravalli dropped some new details about the Pittsburgh leadership search. Tyler Yaremchuk: Let’s go to Pittsburgh. It’s been said that maybe they’ll structure this front office in a non-traditional way, and there’s been some discussion about what they might do. What do you hear about the Penguins? Frank Seravalli: I’ve been told the Penguins will have exactly the same structure as before. That was the debate: do you just go with one umbrella person after having both Brian Burke and Ron Hextall as president of hockey ops and general manager? It looks like they will stick to that formula going forward. The Penguins will hire a president and general manager; they become two separate positions. In addition, I believe the Penguins, who have been very quiet throughout this process, are nearing the end of their first round of interviews. I’m going to list some of the names that have been in the mix. Some of these candidates are for GM, others are for president of hockey operations, so they’re speaking to quite a long list of people. They are: Marc Bergevin, former GM of the Montreal Canadiens, Jason Botterill, current assistant GM for the Seattle Kraken, John Chayka who is also in the Flyers search, Mathieu Darche of the Tampa Bay Lightning, and another name in the mix is ​​Ryan Martin, assistant GM for the New York Rangers. Those are some of the people I’ve heard are in the mix. That’s not an exhaustive list by any means, but just gives some insight into what they’re thinking and some of the names that have popped up. You can watch the entire episode here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyfaceoff.com/news/penguins-will-continue-dual-leadership-structure-with-president-and-general-manager The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos