Once again MARAKEZ sponsors Hana Goda, the youngest Egyptian national table tennis champion





Cairo, Egypt- MARAKEZ – the leading award-winning mixed-use real estate developer, continues to sponsor Hana Goda, the youngest Egyptian national table tennis champion, for the second year in a row. Goda is the first ever table tennis player to top the world rankings for girls under 15, 17 and 19 years old. She has reached unprecedented standards and has been marked as Africa’s first game-changer in history by the International Table Tennis Federation. MARAKEZ has always been a strong supporter and advocate of health, fitness and sports. It has previously sponsored several Egyptian athletes, including several Olympians, and developments are usually marked with integrated health and sports-oriented amenities. From the development of the first 400-meter jogging track in the Mall of Arabia to the development of fitness clubs, sports facilities and gyms in all its developments, MARAKEZ definitely has a huge footprint as a unique sports and health supporter in its projects and across the community . We are happy to continue to support the talented rising star Hana Goda who continues her journey to success by breaking new records and making all Egyptians truly proud. MARAKEZ actively invests in people and promotes a healthy and active lifestyle within the community by always ensuring that developments have a strong fitness component. said Chief Executive Officer Basil Ramzy MARAKEZ. Dr. Ayman Gouda, Hana’s father, expresses his enthusiasm and says: “We are delighted with the continuation of MARAKEZ sponsorship to Hana to support and encourage her to pursue her dream of becoming an Olympic champion. The support of the private sector, especially developers like MARAKEZ for athletes, is undeniably invaluable in empowering them and supporting their growth to achieve excellence. Over the years, MARAKEZ has maintained a sports component in its developments and positioned itself as an important supporter of sports and athletes. This includes the Olympians it previously sponsored, as well as the MARAKEZ Pyramids Half Marathon. Focused on developing people, developing projects and developing sports, Hana’s sponsorship is organic to MARAKEZ’s values ​​and goals in supporting emerging athletes to remain the best and maintain their status at the top of the international maintain rankings.

