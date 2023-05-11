Baseball falls at Omaha – Penn State Athletics

Next game: in Nebraska 5/12/2023 | 7:05 PM B1G+ Be able to. 12 (Fri) / 7:05 PM bee Nebraska History

OMAHA, Neb. The Penn State baseball team dropped a 16-3 decision Wednesday night in Omaha at Tal Anderson Field. The Mavericks took a 4-1 lead in the first inning and controlled the game from there. The Nittany Lions are now 24-19 overall, while Omaha improved to 19-22.

Daniel Ouderkirk made his 10th start of the season for the Nittany Lions. Ouderkirk was unable to record an out while giving up four runs on two hits and two walks. Connor Troonberry went two innings in relief. He gave up one run on two hits and struckout one batter. Ben DeMell gave up four runs on three hits in the third of an inning.

Carson Kohls threw two-thirds of an inning and gave up a run on one hit and three walks. Chad Rogers allowed one run on one hit and one walk in 1.2 innings of work. Jacob coffin gave up four runs on one hit and walked three before that Kellan Tulio took over the mound, went 1.1 frames, allowed one run on one hit, and walked one.

Alex Potter got the start for Omaha, playing five innings and giving up one run on six hits. Potter walked two batters and retired one. Joel Benes threw the last two innings, gave up two runs on three hits and struckout four batters.

Penn State scored nine hits. Thomas Bramley recoded two hits and a run. CJ Pittaro doubled and scored a run while Derek Stop added an RBI double. Jack Cooper And Bobby Marsh both contributed RBI singles. Tyson Cooper had a double.

Omaha collected 11 hits. Haiden Hunt had two hits, including a homer, two runs and three RBI. Cam Frederick and Zach Lechnir each added a homer and three RBIs and two runs. Eduardo Rosario drove in three runs and Devin Hurdle had a solo homer.

The Nittany Lions jumped out to an early lead. Bramley led off the game with a single to right. He moved to second on a passed ball. With two outs, Marsh singled to the left to drive into Bramley. Penn State led 1-0.

Omaha responded with four runs in the bottom half. Hunt led off the inning with a single through the middle. After Hunt stole second base, Mike Boeve walked. A double steal moved the runners to second and third base before Hurdle was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Brennen Bales fired a ground ball up the right side of the infield to bring home Hunt and Boeve. Eddie Satisky walked to load the bases. A single by Drew Lechnir brought in Hurdle and gave the Mavericks a 4-1 lead.

The Mavericks added a run in the second. With two outs, Hurdle lifted a fly ball over the wall to the left for a solo homer. Omaha led 5-1.

Omaha scored four runs in the third. Drew Lechnir led off the inning with a triple from the top of the wall at center. Frederik went for a walk. A double by Rosario brought Lechnir to the plate and moved Frederick to third base. Zach Lechnir launched a flyout over the wall at left for a three-run homer. Omaha had a 9-1 lead.

The Mavericks added a run in the fourth. Drew Lechnir worked a first walk. He stole second base and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Frederick walked to put runners on the corners. A flyout to the right by Rosario resulted in a sacrifice fly when Lechnir came over the plate. Omaha had a 10-1 lead.

Omaha added six runs in the fifth. With two outs, Satisky hit a ground-rule double to center. Drew Lechnir worked a walk before a three-run homer by Frederick was left behind. The inning continued when Rosario and Zach Lechnir walked before Hunt lifted a fly ball over the wall at left. Omaha led 16-1.

Penn State scored two runs in the seventh. Pittaro doubled down the left field line to start the inning. Stop followed with a double to shallow center to bring home Pittaro. Jack Cooper added a single to center to plate Stop.

