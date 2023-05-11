Sports
Baseball falls at Omaha – Penn State Athletics
OMAHA, Neb. The Penn State baseball team dropped a 16-3 decision Wednesday night in Omaha at Tal Anderson Field. The Mavericks took a 4-1 lead in the first inning and controlled the game from there. The Nittany Lions are now 24-19 overall, while Omaha improved to 19-22.
Daniel Ouderkirk made his 10th start of the season for the Nittany Lions. Ouderkirk was unable to record an out while giving up four runs on two hits and two walks. Connor Troonberry went two innings in relief. He gave up one run on two hits and struckout one batter. Ben DeMell gave up four runs on three hits in the third of an inning.
Carson Kohls threw two-thirds of an inning and gave up a run on one hit and three walks. Chad Rogers allowed one run on one hit and one walk in 1.2 innings of work. Jacob coffin gave up four runs on one hit and walked three before that Kellan Tulio took over the mound, went 1.1 frames, allowed one run on one hit, and walked one.
Alex Potter got the start for Omaha, playing five innings and giving up one run on six hits. Potter walked two batters and retired one. Joel Benes threw the last two innings, gave up two runs on three hits and struckout four batters.
Penn State scored nine hits. Thomas Bramley recoded two hits and a run. CJ Pittaro doubled and scored a run while Derek Stop added an RBI double. Jack Cooper And Bobby Marsh both contributed RBI singles. Tyson Cooper had a double.
Omaha collected 11 hits. Haiden Hunt had two hits, including a homer, two runs and three RBI. Cam Frederick and Zach Lechnir each added a homer and three RBIs and two runs. Eduardo Rosario drove in three runs and Devin Hurdle had a solo homer.
The Nittany Lions jumped out to an early lead. Bramley led off the game with a single to right. He moved to second on a passed ball. With two outs, Marsh singled to the left to drive into Bramley. Penn State led 1-0.
Omaha responded with four runs in the bottom half. Hunt led off the inning with a single through the middle. After Hunt stole second base, Mike Boeve walked. A double steal moved the runners to second and third base before Hurdle was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Brennen Bales fired a ground ball up the right side of the infield to bring home Hunt and Boeve. Eddie Satisky walked to load the bases. A single by Drew Lechnir brought in Hurdle and gave the Mavericks a 4-1 lead.
The Mavericks added a run in the second. With two outs, Hurdle lifted a fly ball over the wall to the left for a solo homer. Omaha led 5-1.
Omaha scored four runs in the third. Drew Lechnir led off the inning with a triple from the top of the wall at center. Frederik went for a walk. A double by Rosario brought Lechnir to the plate and moved Frederick to third base. Zach Lechnir launched a flyout over the wall at left for a three-run homer. Omaha had a 9-1 lead.
The Mavericks added a run in the fourth. Drew Lechnir worked a first walk. He stole second base and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Frederick walked to put runners on the corners. A flyout to the right by Rosario resulted in a sacrifice fly when Lechnir came over the plate. Omaha had a 10-1 lead.
Omaha added six runs in the fifth. With two outs, Satisky hit a ground-rule double to center. Drew Lechnir worked a walk before a three-run homer by Frederick was left behind. The inning continued when Rosario and Zach Lechnir walked before Hunt lifted a fly ball over the wall at left. Omaha led 16-1.
Penn State scored two runs in the seventh. Pittaro doubled down the left field line to start the inning. Stop followed with a double to shallow center to bring home Pittaro. Jack Cooper added a single to center to plate Stop.
The Nittany Lions continue their road trip with a three-game series in Nebraska on May 12-14. Friday’s match is scheduled for 7:05 PM on B1G+. Saturday’s game is at 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network. Sunday’s series finale kicks off at noon on ESPN2.
For updates on the Penn State baseball team, check out @pennstatebase on Twitter and Instagram.
Single-game tickets for the 2023 Penn State baseball season are available here.
Penn State’s 2023 baseball season is presented by The Family Clothesline.
|
Sources
2/ https://gopsusports.com/news/2023/5/10/baseball-falls-at-omaha.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ tour turns out to be a revival of lavish entertainment
- Baseball falls at Omaha – Penn State Athletics
- Men’s clothing lags behind other categories in Turkey’s exports in Q1 2023
- Boris Johnson ‘wanted to send Rishi Sunak c*nt meme’ after quitting
- HUD announces nearly $1 billion to make low-income homes climate-friendly
- Introducing the Pixel Fold
- Donald Trump runs for CNN mayor – Deadline
- Narendra Modi invited to the United States for a state visit: what are state visits?
- Malayalam actor-producer fined Rs 25 crore; ED will take strict measures to fight against black money invested in propaganda films | Malayalam Cinema News
- Once again MARAKEZ sponsors Hana Goda, the youngest Egyptian national table tennis champion
- ‘Furries’ won’t fly with Brevard school board as dress code up for debate
- The NATO leader says he is getting the “opposite” of what Putin wanted