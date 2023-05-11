Meet the champions of Switch Hit – Hindustan Times Cricket League Quiz

The long awaited National Final of Switch Hit Hindustan Times Cricket League Quiz proved to be a resounding success with students from grades 8 to 12 reaching the Top 10 from all over India. The mega quiz event took place on May 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The full list of winners will be announced soon on the official Switch Hit page. There are exciting prizes for the winners of this online cricket quiz, including a chance to win the hit T20 Eliminators and last life, team jerseys and merchandise, as well as Amazon vouchers worth Rs. 25,000.

The National Final of Switch Hit Hindustan Times Cricket League Quiz was conducted via Zoom by Mr. Meghashyam Shirodkar, one of the leading quiz masters in the country. Shirodkar, popularly known as Megatron in Indian quiz circles, has been organizing quizzes in India for over two decades. He has conducted prestigious quizzes such as Smartacus (the Hindustan Times National Inter-School Quiz), the HDFC Ergo Insurance Awareness Award Junior Quiz (Asia’s largest school quiz), CBSE Heritage India Quiz and SEBI’s annual All-India Employee Quiz, among others . .

I was excited to meet some of India’s brightest young Master Blasters at the National Finals of the Switch Hit Hindustan Times Cricket League Quiz and I am happy to report that they exceeded my expectations. Their love of cricket and aptitude for quizzes were both amply demonstrated by the speed and accuracy with which they responded to the questions. I am happy with the success of the quiz and would like to believe that the youngsters have learned a lot about cricket trivia and at the same time are having fun on a Sunday morning,” said Mr. Shirodkar.

What was the quiz format?

The National Final had several interesting and innovative rounds such as ‘Opening The Innings’, ‘Jersey Karni Waisi Bharni’, ‘Middle Overs’ and ‘Stats Pe Charcha’ with 10 questions in each round. The rules for each round were explained by the quizmaster before the start of that round. For example, each correct answer earned 10 runs for the contestants in the first two rounds, while in the last two rounds, students could score 15 runs for each correct answer. In addition, each finalist could also double their points (runs) for each question in the Stats Pe Charcha round by clearly saying “I Double” before answering. their score! There was no negative mark for an incorrect answer anywhere else in the quiz. The modern quiz method of Infinite Bounce passing was used in passing questions to other contestants, clockwise and counterclockwise for each alternate round.

What do the winners say?

The winners were thrilled about their participation in the Switch Hit Hindustan Times Cricket League Quiz. The quiz was truly a unique and exciting experience for them. Here’s what the Top 3 had to say.

Speaking to HT School Ujjwal Parashar, the National Champion of Switch Hit Final who is studying in Grade 10 at Sunbeam English School, Bhagwanpur, Varanasi, said: The whole process of registering for and appearing in the Switch Hit Quiz was quite user friendly. I need to learn some new questions about this form of cricket. I would also like to say that Meghashyam Sir made us feel very comfortable during the finals during the four rounds which definitely helped us to perform better. compared to those in the qualifying round and national semi-final.

B Sri Shivendra, a ninth grade student of Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan Senior Secondary School Siruseri, Chennai, who took second place, described his experience and said: I have participated in many HT School quizzes before, such as ClassAct and Smartacus. I have tried many quizverse questions before joining Switch Hit Hindustan Times Cricket League Quiz. The questions weren’t immediately difficult or easy, rather they were tricky because they made you think to come up with the answer.

On the other hand, Yash Aggarwal of DAV Public School Pushpanjali Enclave, Delhi, who holds the third grade, told how he likes to stay updated with current affairs and general knowledge trivia. He added that it was an incredible opportunity for me to be a part of Switch Hit as I am an IPL fan myself. The quizmaster asked an interesting mix of questions where above all we had to use our common sense. I eagerly look forward to taking part in more such quizzes organized by HT School.

Top 5 Q&A from Switch Hit National Final

Some of the more popular questions from these rounds were as tantalizing as a Ravichandran Ashwindoosra!” Here are the top 5 questions for you to try.

When Brendon McCullum failed a doping test during IPL 2016 after a match against the then Delhi Daredevils team at Ferozshah Kotla Stadium, Delhi, he explained to the BCCI that this was due to an increased intake of his asthma medication. What exactly was the reason for this increase in his medication intake?

The heavy air pollution in Delhi!

Who is the only player to have won the IPL in the same year, both as a coach and as a player on the team?

The late Shane Warne.

During IPL 2021, Lockie Ferguson won the ‘Fastest Delivery’ award with the fastest ball bowled. Appropriately, which hotly popular Indian startup sponsored the Fastest Delivery award?

Swiggy, because they are known for fast deliveries (of food)!

When Sarfaraz Khan was picked by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he chose a jersey number to pay tribute to his beloved father Naushad Khan, who played a vital role in his success as a cricketer. Which very appropriate sounding song did he choose?

97, since in Hindi 9 is ‘Nau’ and 7 is ‘Saat’; ‘Nau-Saat’ sounds like Naushad!

The iconic RCB trio of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis are collectively known by a three-letter nickname, honoring an entertainment blockbuster that first released in 2018 and an even more famous sequel. came in 2022. What is this 3-letter nickname?

KGF – Kohli, Glenn, Faf!!!

Catch all the sports news and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app for daily market updates and live business news. More or less

subjects