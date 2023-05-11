Westport tennis teams split matches with West Bridgewater

The high school spring season is halfway through for the teams in the Fall River area.

Here’s a look at the high school highlights of Wednesday’s action:

Softball: Fairhaven 11, Diman 6

PLACE: Fairhaven

DATE: May 10th

FILE: Diman, 6-4, (3-3 in Mayflower Large)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Bengals’ comeback effort fell short against Fairhaven on the road. Courtney Boies went 4-for-4 for Diman. She also had a stolen base, a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored. Alexah Pedder went 2-for-3 while Alyvia Moniz, Kayla Cabral and Kacie Lynch each had one hit.

NEXT ONE: The Bengals travel to Blue Hills on Friday.

Boys Tennis: Bishop Connolly 3, Diman 2

PLACE: Autumn river

DATE: May 10th

FILE: Bishop Connolly, 9-2 (5-0 in Mayflower Comprehensive); Diman, 2-7

HIGHLIGHTS: The Cougars secured the Mayflower Conference Comprehensive title with a hard-fought victory over Diman. Connolly swept all three games. Evan Kidd defeated Connor Kennedy 6-0, 6-0 in the first singles. Brian Ward defeated Rafael Infante 6-3, 6-3 in the second singles. Alex Krynicki secured the team match with a three-set match: 7-6 (2), 2-6, 6-2 victory in the third singles. The Bengals won both doubles, as Juelz Soria and Jacob DaCosta won their first doubles match against Logan Reis and Henry Keane, 6-4, 6-4. Aiden Damaso and Andrew Librera defeated Jack Shea and Ben Costa in the second doubles match 6-0, 6-0.

NEXT ONE: The Cougars receive Durfee on Friday while Diman travels to Bishop Stang on Monday.

Boys Tennis: West Bridgewater 3, Westport 2

PLACE: West Bridgewater

DATE: May 10th

FILE: Westport, 5-5, (2-3 in Mayflower Comprehensive)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Wildcats lost a thrilling game against West Bridgewater along the way. Jack Keane won on the third basehit in three sets for Westport. Nick Dosvais and Owen Friedrichsen won the first double in straight sets.

NEXT ONE: Next Wednesday, the Wildcats will receive Diman.

Girls Tennis: Diman 5, Bishop Connolly 0

PLACE: Stay

DATE: May 10th

FILE: Diman, 8-1 (5-0 in Mayflower Large); Bishop Connolly, 1-9

HIGHLIGHTS: The Bengals won all five games at home against Bishop Connolly. Lindsey Moniz won in the first singles. Gloria Moniz won her second singles match in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0. Sarah Moniz won on the third singles, 6-1, 6-1. In the first doubles, Liz Kinnane and Sadie Krauzyk won 6-0, 6-0, while Sabrina Angeli and Olivia Demelo won their match in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4.

NEXT ONE: Diman travels to New Bedford on Friday.

Girls Tennis: Westport 3, West Bridgewater 2

PLACE: West Gate

DATE: May 10th

FILE: Westport, 3-6 (3-2 in extended Mayflower)

HIGHLIGHTS: The Wildcats beat West Bridgewater at home. Kaelyn Jones managed to go unbeaten on the season in the first singles for Westport, winning 6-2, 6-0. Freshman Taliyah Raiche was impressive at third basehit and won 6-0, 6-4. The victory for the Wildcats was sealed by the first doubles team of Madison Plourde and Avery Carvahlo, who won a hard-fought game 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (8-6).

NEXT ONE: Westport takes on Fairhaven on Monday.

Boys Lacrosse: Upper Cape 12, Westport 10

PLACE: Above Cape

DATE: May 10th

FILE: West Gate, 4-9

HIGHLIGHTS: The Wilcats lost a close game on the road against Upper Cape. Coltrane McGonigle had two goals and two assists for Westport. Avery Viveros and Will Quinlan each had two goals and an assist, while Tyler Arrial came in with a goal and two assists. Jake Cross had a few goals and Isaiah Poydras finished with a goal. Shaun DesRoches had 13 saves.

NEXT ONE: The Wildcats host Cape Cod Tech. on Friday.

Girls’ track: Dartmouth 73, Durfee 50

PLACE: Dare fairy

DATE: May 10th

FILE: Durfee, 1-3

HIGHLIGHTS: The Hilltoppers dropped their home game against league opponents Dartmouth. Shakira Cadet was a three-time winner in the long jump (183), high jump (5) and 200 (26.7) in her final home of her career. Cadet qualified for the Division I State Championship in the high jump. Sophomore Jasmine DoSouto set a new personal best in the discus throw (999) and qualified for the Division I State Championship. DoSouto also won the shot put (285 1/4). Kacey Curran won the 2 miles and placed third in the discus throw. Toni Freitas won the mile while Peyton Botelho was second in the 800. Abby Saunders was second in the 400 hurdles and Mienya Barbosa was second in the javelin throw. MIa Tieng was third in the 400 while Reagan Melo was third in the shot put.

NEXT ONE: Cadet, DoSouto, Freitas and Lapointe will participate in the MSTCA Coaches Twilight Invitational at Foxboro High School on Friday.

Girls’ track: 47 Atlantis Charter, 8 South Shore Christian Academy

PLACE: Atlantis Charter

DATE: The 9th of May

FILE: Atlantis Charter

HIGHLIGHTS: The Tritons won easily at home against South Shore Christian Academy on Senior Night Tuesday. Senior Caitlynn Cabral won four events for Atlantis, finishing first in the shot put (23’10”), the triple jump (25′), the 100 (12.8) and 200 (26.7). Senior Zoey Ramos finished first in the long jump (14’2″) and third in the 100 (13.4). Senior Sarah Moniz placed third in the shot put (18’5.5”).

NEXT ONE: The Tritons travel to Southeastern on Monday for the final meeting of the season.

Boys track: Atlantis 86, South Shore Christian Academy 8

PLACE: Atlantis Charter

DATE: The 9th of May

FILE: Atlantis Charter, 4-1

HIGHLIGHTS: The Triton seniors finished their career strong in their final home game on Tuesday, defeating South Shore Christian Academy. Cayden Perry finished first in the shot put (32’5.5”) and third in the 400 (1:05). Andre Coelho-Filho was a three-time winner, finishing first in the javelin throw (119’7”), first in the long jump (19’10”) and first in the 100 (11.7). Roger Perez placed first in the 110 hurdles (20.1) and second in the long jump (18’4”). Victor Oro finished first in the 200 (24.1) while Joshua Santiago also set his personal best in the mile (6:57).

NEXT ONE: The Tritons travel to Southeastern on Monday for the final meeting of the season.

Outdoor court: Somerset Berkley

The Raiders’ athletic teams recently attended two invites, the state freshman/sophomore meeting in Weymouth, and the Sunset Invitational in Greater New Bedford. At the freshman/sophomore meeting of Jim Hoar, SBR’s most notable performance is Ryan Fredette’s 30th-place finish in the 400 with a time of 56.03.

Deanna DeStefano placed 18th in the discus throw with a throw of 73’1. Ella Vaught placed 16th in the triple jump with a distance of 30’5. David Perry placed 21st in the 200 with a time of 24.08, which set a new school record for the freshman 200 sprint.

The Raiders also had some incredible performances at the GNBVT Sunset meeting. The most notable athletes were Mia Gentile in the 400 hurdles (1:14, first), Ashley O’Donovan in the 200 (27.8, fifth), Emily Fernandes in the mile (6:05; 12th), Camden Rose in the 400 (52.4; third) and Benjamin Miller in the 400 hurdles (1:01.85; fourth).

