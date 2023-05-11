Floki joins forces with ITTF World Table Tennis to reach over 500 million people







Altcoins

blockchainreporter.net

Reading time: ~2 m Floki has entered into a strategic partnership with ITTF World Table Tennis (WTT), cementing its position as the official sponsor of the highly anticipated ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals. This exciting partnership will introduce the Floki brand to a massive global audience of over 500 million individuals, spanning different regions around the world. This groundbreaking partnership with WTT marks the organization’s first step into cryptocurrency-related partnerships. Through this alliance, Floki gains unparalleled access to an extensive global platform, connecting them with countless table tennis enthusiasts, in the hundreds of millions. #Floki has entered into a strategic partnership with ITTF World Table Tennis (WTT) that will introduce the Floki brand to over 500 million people around the world as an official sponsor of the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals. pic.twitter.com/YfVbMUIPJk FLOKI (@RealFlokiInu) May 11, 2023 Floki is in the spotlight worldwide Through several impactful channels, this collaboration will bring the Floki brand to a huge and elusive TV and digital audience. Awareness will be facilitated through prominent media such as LED displays on competition tables, table side A-boards, strategic branding placement on the WTT website, wide coverage through global press releases and engaging social media posts through Global WTT’s extensive social channels . This expanded visibility for Floki will be especially prominent during the highly anticipated 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Final, scheduled for May 20-28 at the ICC Convention Center in Durban, South Africa. In addition to the expanded global reach of the 2023 Championships Final, this partnership holds great potential for Floki and its flagship Metaverse game, Valhalla, to gain significant visibility in China and Hong Kong. These regions are expected to play a vital role in cryptocurrency adoption this year, making them critical markets for Floki’s exposure and expansion. In 1952, table tennis was officially recognized as the National Sport of China. Since then, it has grown to become the top-ranked and most-watched sport in the country. With an astonishing 337 million devoted followers, China has a huge fan base for this sport. The final of the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships has the distinction of being the largest table tennis event in the world, attracting a youthful and digitally savvy fan base. With a whopping 75% of the public falling within the 16-49 age range, this demographic is characterized by their high level of education and well-informed nature. Such qualities make them an ideal target group for cryptocurrency-related initiatives and brands such as Floki.

