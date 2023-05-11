Why fast bowling remains one of cricket’s most thrilling spectacles

On April 22, Abdul Waheed scored 124 runs for the Saudi Arabia men’s cricket team in the victory against Qatar in Kathmandu. This was an impressive achievement.

The Saudi team has not played many one-day internationals. It has played more T20 internationals where Waheed’s record was modest. Scoring 100 runs, or a century, in a single innings is the aspiration of most cricketers, a moment to be savored by the individual and applauded by spectators.

The context and importance of a century varies. In Waheed’s case, it meant a win for the Saudi team in the Asia Premier Cup. Its importance became even more important as the team’s game against Nepal was abandoned on April 24 with no ball being bowled.

The point won meant that the winner of the final group stage match between Saudi Arabia and Oman would advance to the semi-finals. Oman made a total of 366 in 50 overs. Waheed came painfully short, at 95, of another international century, while his team responded bravely but lost with 294.

This week also witnessed the 50th birthday of one of the greatest cricketers ever, Sachin Tendulkar. He is the only person to score 100 centuries in international matches, 51 of them in Test matches, the most by any person in the history of the game.

Nicknamed the Little Master, Tendulkar made his Test debut at the age of 16 and scored his first Test 100 at the age of 17. parts of the world.

Even Sir Donald Bradman, with a Test batting average of 99.94, which many rate him as the best, was impressed. Bradman looked at Tendulkar’s bat and asked his wife if she could see any similarity between them. Her answer was yes, in terms of compactness, technique and stroke production.

From his 50th birthday, Tendulkar will share another resemblance to Bradman. Cricket Australia has named the gates through which visiting players enter the field at the Sydney Cricket Ground the Lara-Tendulkar Gates. Australian players enter the field through the Don Bradman Gates.

An achievement that Tendulkar eluded was scoring 100 centuries in first-class cricket. This is defined as games with a scheduled duration of three or more days in which teams of 11 players can play two innings each. Test matches fall into this category, as do the longer formats of domestic competitions hosted in each of the 12 Test countries. Tendulkar is recorded as having scored 89 first-class centuries.

Twenty-five male players have reached the top of one hundred hundred. The first to do so was WG Grace, who reached this milestone in 1895, eventually scoring 124 centuries. Grace is widely regarded as one of the few people who revolutionized the game at various stages of its development.

Until Grace the number of centuries scored was small, the first ever recorded around 1775. This does not make Grace’s innings of 224 for All-England against Surrey in 1866, when he had just turned 18, a remarkable achievement. . As his long career unfolded, 44 seasons of first-class cricket, he became synonymous with playing skills, technical innovation, mischief, all round cricketing and sporting prowess, boisterousness on the pitch and the ability to monetize the game as an amateur.

On a bitterly cold 24 April 1905, as Grace approached the end of his career, he captained the Gentlemen of England against Surrey, for whom Jack Hobbs made his debut. When asked about his thoughts on the debutant, Grace opined, “He’s going to be a good un.” By 1925, Hobbs had surpassed Grace’s record number of 100, reaching 199 before retiring in 1934.

Another Surrey player, Andrew Sandham, a contemporary of Hobbs, also scored 100 centuries. In addition, he was famous for scoring the first triple century in Test cricket, 325 against the West Indies in 1929. The fact that 21 of the 25 hundred centurions are or were English reflects the amount of first-class cricket played in the country. It is becoming increasingly difficult to achieve this as the shorter formats begin to erode the amount of time the top players spend on the longer formats.

The most recent player to reach this mark was Mark Ramprakash in 2008. His career spanned from 1987 to 2012, with two England counties, Middlesex and Surrey, and England, for whom he scored just two centuries in an interrupted 52-match career.

Only one player, Bradman, reached the milestone without playing English county cricket, another sign of his greatness. The other three non-English players each had long spells in the English domestic game. Sir Vivian Richards has scored exactly half of his 114 centuries in England, Zaheer Abbas just under half and New Zealander Glenn Turner almost 70 per cent. It is highly unlikely that anyone will score another 100 centuries in first-class cricket.

Regular record breaking has shifted more towards the shorter format. Stroke rates scored runs x 100 divided by deliveries delivered have taken on greater significance than an individual’s score, especially in T20 cricket. It is clear that the feat of hitting six sixes in an over is what is being pursued in this format. In the history of the top-level game, this has only been done nine times.

Still, for most cricketers, at all levels, it must certainly remain the case that scoring a century gives a deep sense of achievement.

As a corollary to this, I must declare an indulgence. This weekly column’s focus on 100 runs reflects the fact that this is my 100th weekly column for Arab News.

In two years, international cricket has changed and Saudi cricket has progressed, developments that the column has placed in the context of our times.