Flyers to nominate Keith Jones for president





According to multiple reports, the Flyers are going to hire former player Keith Jones as their new president of hockey operations. Jones, 54, has no front office experience. He was reportedly a finalist along with fellow Turner Sports broadcaster Ed Olczyk for the job. Attempts to reach Jones were unsuccessful. Jones is scheduled to air Devils-Hurricanes Game 5 Thursday night in Raleigh, NC, on TNT. Jones played the last three years of his nine-year career with the Flyers. He is the lead color analyst for the team’s TV broadcasts. Former Flyers defenseman Chris Therien, co-host of the “Snow The Goalie” podcast, broke the news on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, and a source confirmed the hiring to The Inquirer Wednesday evening. A Flyers source declined to comment when reached Wednesday night. The Flyers were looking for a front office replacement for general manager Chuck Fletcher, who was fired in March. Jones is expected to be part of a committee to rebuild the Flyers, which includes interim general manager Daniel Brire and coach John Tortorella. Jones played 491 NHL games with the Flyers (1998-2001), Capitals (1992-96) and Avalanche (1996-98). He scored 117 goals and 141 assists for a career-high 258 points. The Brantford, Ontario native also worked on 94WIP’s morning show.

