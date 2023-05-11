All-local Singapore team win table tennis gold

Singapore’s all-local-born men’s paddlers (left) took the SEA Games team gold, with 16-year-old Izaac Quek (right) earning the winning run against Malaysia. (PHOTOS: SportSG/Alfie Lee)

SINGAPORE With the Sea games swimming competition comes to an end, Singaporean athletes from other sports came forward to continue the medal hunt on Thursday (May 11).

At the Morodok Techo table tennis hall, Singapore’s male paddlers regained the team event gold they last won at the 2015 Games when they beat Malaysia 3-0 in the final.

With the team consisting of Clarence Chew, Koen Pang, Izaac Quek, Beh Kun Ting and Ethan Poh, this is the first time since 1973 that Singapore has won this event with an all-local squad.

Singapore had won seven men’s gold teams between 1999 and 2015 with a mix of Chinese-born and locally-born players.

In the final, Chew opens accounts by coming out of a set down to beat Leong Chee Feng 8-11, 11-4, 11-9, 11-6. Pang extended Singapore’s lead to 2-0 after beating Javen Choong 11-4, 9-11, 11-5, 11-8.

That set up a gigantic battle for the winning point in the third singles, as Quek – who shone in the recent WTT Singapore Smash tournament – took on Wong Qi Shen.

The 16-year-old, who is already Southeast Asia’s highest ranked player at No. 68 in the world, won five sets before eventually beating Wong 11-9, 12-14, 11-13, 11-9, 11- 7 to seal the gold medal.

In the women’s event, Singapore shared bronze with Vietnam, after losing to eventual winner Thailand in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Singapore’s wushu gold medalists Kimberly Ong and Jowen Lim at the 2023 SEA Games. (PHOTOS: SNOC/Lim Weixiang)

Two gold pieces of wushu, two gold pieces of fencing

In Hall A of the Chroy Changvar Convention Center, Jowen Lim and Kimberly Ong won the first two wushu golds for Singapore in Phnom Penh.

Lim, 24, won the men’s daoshu/gunshu competition, winning the gold he last won in 2017 with a score of 19,386 points. Indonesia’s Edgar Xavier Marvelo (19,382 points) and Seraf Naro Siregar (19,373 points) took the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Soon after, 20-year-old Ong retained the women’s daoshu/gunshu gold medal she won in Hanoi last year, scoring 19,206 points from pip compatriot Zoe Tan (19,043 points) over two days of competition. The Vietnamese Hoang Thi Phuong Giang (18,933 points) took home the bronze.

Later, in hall B of the same location, the Singapore fencers also started their competition with two golds and one silver.

The first final was an all-Singaporean affair, as debutant Juliet Heng beat Jessica Ong 15-8 in the women’s individual saber to become the first Singaporean to win the event since Lau Ywen in 2017.

Next, 19-year-old Si To Jian Tong – who was only named to the SEA Games squad after veteran Samson Lee was ousted for missing three training sessions – took gold in the men’s individual épée final by beating Filipino Jose Noelito Garcia 15 . -11.

This is Singapore’s first ever gold in the event, following previous silver medal attempts by Ronald Tan (1987, 1989), James Wong (1991) and Lim Wei Wen (2007 and 2015).

Swimmers add another 3 golds to finish with 22 for the Games

The Singapore swimmers weren’t done winning gold yet, as they earned three more golds in the final night of competition.

Gan Ching Hwee retained her gold in the women’s 800m freestyle, clocking a personal best of 8 minutes 41.05 seconds to win the long race ahead of compatriot Ashley Lim (8:46.88) and Vo Thi My Tien out Vietnam (8:56.07). This is Gan’s fourth gold of the Games.

Ong Jung Yi, on the other hand, won his first gold of the Games when he hit the wall first in the men’s 200m butterfly final. He clocked 1:59.44 and finished ahead of Thailand’s Navaphat Wongcharoen (1:59.64) and Vietnam’s Nguyen Duy Khoa Ho (2:00.60).

Finally, the women’s team of the 4×100 meter medley, consisting of Faith Khoo, Letitia Sim, Quah Jing Wen and Quah Ting Wen, broke the Games’ record and won gold in 4:06.97, easily beating the Philippines (4:11.81) and Thailand (4:14.06).

In total, the Singaporean swimmers have won 22 golds, 16 silvers and nine bronzes in Phnom Penh, by far the best swimming country in Southeast Asia.

Meanwhile, diver Max Lee – who was the youngest Singaporean athlete at last year’s Hanoi Games – took a bronze medal in the men’s 10m platform event, scoring 362.80 points.

Singapore’s Soh Rui Yong celebrates winning a silver medal in the men’s 10,000 metres. (PHOTO: SNOC/Lim Weixiang)

Soh Rui Yong wins silver in men’s 10,000 meters in national record

At Morodok Techo National Stadium, two-time gold medalist in the men’s marathon Soh Rui Yong earned a silver medal in the men’s 10,000 m, breaking his own national record with a time of 31 minutes, 10.70 seconds. He thus ended Singapore’s 40-year wait for a medal in the event, after Jagtar Singh won bronze in 1983.

This was the 31-year-old’s first SEA Games medal since his second marathon gold in 2017, as he was not chosen for subsequent editions due to disputes with SNOC.

There were also bronze medals on the track for Calvin Quek, who clocked a national record of 50.75 seconds in the men’s 400m hurdles, and Goh Chui Ling, who placed third in the women’s 800m in 2:09 .15 to increase her bronze in the 1,500 meters. .

