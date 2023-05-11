Sports
Schedule, match schedules, teams, stadium, venues, book tickets online
2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Excitement is mounting for the 2023 ICC World Cup, the most anticipated cricket tournament of the year. With the schedule and venues soon to be announced, cricket fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the first ball to be bowled. The 2023 ICC World Cup will be held in India, one of the most cricket-mad countries in the world. The tournament will start on October 5, 2023 and will conclude with the final on November 19, 2023.
This 13e edition of the tournament, 10 teams will compete for the coveted trophy. The ICC Cricket World Cup has seen some of the most memorable moments in cricket history, including the famous “underarm” incident in the 1981 Australia v New Zealand match, the dominance of the West Indies team in the 1970s and 80 and the exciting draw final between England and New Zealand in the 2019 edition, which saw England win their first World Cup trophy.
The ICC ODI World Cup is not only a cricketing spectacle, but also a platform for countries to showcase their cricketing talent on the global stage. It has also been a great source of inspiration for young cricketers around the world who dream of representing their country in the tournament.
To help you understand what to expect from this much-anticipated cricket competition, we’ll take a closer look at the IPL 2023 schedule, fixtures, teams, players and results in this post.
Schedule 2023 ICC World Cup
The schedule of the 2023 ICC World Cup is always carefully planned to ensure matches are played across different time zones. The dates and schedules have not yet been announced and the schedule will not be released until IPL 2023 ends on May 28. A total of 48 matches will be played between the 10 nations, with India already qualifying due to its host status.
The ICC World Cup 2023 Match Schedules
The Men’s Over-50 World Championship kicks off on October 5 with the opening match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad. According to some reports, the final of the tournament will also be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera on November 19. The highly anticipated and heated match between Pakistan and India will take place on 15e October in Ahmedabad.
Interestingly, no actual ICC World Cup 2023 schedule or match has been released, unlike the 2019 edition when the schedule was released a year prior to the World Cup.
The 2023 ICC Team World Cup
Cricket fans will be able to watch the cricket spectacle live from the stadiums. 8 teams have automatically qualified for the tournament and the last two places will be filled through a qualifying tournament in June-July. The automatically qualified teams are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa. The remaining two places will be determined after the qualifiers held in Zimbabwe.
The road to @cricketworldcup 2023 is fixed pic.twitter.com/HSqHwMLqCn
ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup)
May 10, 2023
The stadiums of the 2023 ICC World Cup
Here is the list of stadiums where ICC World Cup 2023 matches will be played.
|
Location
|
Stadium
|
Ahmedabad
|
Narendra Modi Stadium
|
Kolkata
|
Eden Gardens
|
Mumbai
|
Wankhade Stadium
|
Delhi
|
Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium
|
Dharamsala
|
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association stadium
|
Guwahati
|
Assam Cricket Association stadium
|
indore
|
Holkar Stadium
|
Rajkot
|
Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium
|
Raipur
|
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh international cricket stadium
The venues of the 2023 ICC World Cup
The tournament will be played in 9 venues across India including Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Indore, Dharamshala, Guwahati, Rajkot, Raipur and Mumbai. Mohali and Nagpur are missing from the list. According to reports, the BCCI ICC World Cup 2023 has provided southern zone venues for most matches in Pakistan, with Chennai, which has a reputation for being a low-key host with boisterous crowds, receiving a few extra matches.
Booking tickets for the 2023 ICC World Championship
The ICC World Cup 2023 tickets will go on sale soon and fans can book their tickets online or through authorized ticketing partners. The booking process for ICC World Cup 2023 tickets is expected to be smooth and hassle-free, with multiple payment options available to fans. Ticket prices are expected to be announced shortly, and fans through BookMyShow and/or ICC’s official website and fans can expect between INR 500 and INR 10,000 per ticket, depending on the venue and match.
The 2023 ICC World Cup promises to be an exciting tournament, with the best teams in the world competing for the ultimate prize. Cricket fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the start of the tournament and now that the start and end dates have been announced, they can start planning their trip to India to witness the action live. So mark your calendar and get ready for the biggest cricket event of the year!
|
Sources
2/ https://www.jagranjosh.com/general-knowledge/icc-cricket-world-cup-2023-schedule-match-fixtures-teams-stadium-venue-book-tickets-1683800028-1
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Erdogan’s rival boosted by withdrawal ahead of Turkey’s presidential election
- UK Rate Rise: How Will It Affect You? | interest rate
- What the government’s inability to pay the bills could mean for the US economy
- Hilarious Hinglish Puns – Bollywood Special – holistic wellness space
- Schedule, match schedules, teams, stadium, venues, book tickets online
- Google Shows Search Engine AI Evolution: What You Need to Know | Technology News
- FIU law jumps in US news rankings | FIU news
- Imran Khan’s U-turn from military to military critic
- Here is the full program of the Prime Minister’s visit
- BBC review finds outgoing chairman Richard Sharp breached code of practice
- KENS 5 appoints Henry Ramos as co-anchor for 10 p.m. news
- JD Sports Fashion appoints new Group CFO