Schedule, match schedules, teams, stadium, venues, book tickets online

2023 ICC Cricket World Cup: Excitement is mounting for the 2023 ICC World Cup, the most anticipated cricket tournament of the year. With the schedule and venues soon to be announced, cricket fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the first ball to be bowled. The 2023 ICC World Cup will be held in India, one of the most cricket-mad countries in the world. The tournament will start on October 5, 2023 and will conclude with the final on November 19, 2023.

This 13e edition of the tournament, 10 teams will compete for the coveted trophy. The ICC Cricket World Cup has seen some of the most memorable moments in cricket history, including the famous “underarm” incident in the 1981 Australia v New Zealand match, the dominance of the West Indies team in the 1970s and 80 and the exciting draw final between England and New Zealand in the 2019 edition, which saw England win their first World Cup trophy.

The ICC ODI World Cup is not only a cricketing spectacle, but also a platform for countries to showcase their cricketing talent on the global stage. It has also been a great source of inspiration for young cricketers around the world who dream of representing their country in the tournament.

To help you understand what to expect from this much-anticipated cricket competition, we’ll take a closer look at the IPL 2023 schedule, fixtures, teams, players and results in this post.

Schedule 2023 ICC World Cup

The schedule of the 2023 ICC World Cup is always carefully planned to ensure matches are played across different time zones. The dates and schedules have not yet been announced and the schedule will not be released until IPL 2023 ends on May 28. A total of 48 matches will be played between the 10 nations, with India already qualifying due to its host status.

The ICC World Cup 2023 Match Schedules

The Men’s Over-50 World Championship kicks off on October 5 with the opening match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad. According to some reports, the final of the tournament will also be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera on November 19. The highly anticipated and heated match between Pakistan and India will take place on 15e October in Ahmedabad.

Interestingly, no actual ICC World Cup 2023 schedule or match has been released, unlike the 2019 edition when the schedule was released a year prior to the World Cup.

The 2023 ICC Team World Cup

Cricket fans will be able to watch the cricket spectacle live from the stadiums. 8 teams have automatically qualified for the tournament and the last two places will be filled through a qualifying tournament in June-July. The automatically qualified teams are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa. The remaining two places will be determined after the qualifiers held in Zimbabwe.

The stadiums of the 2023 ICC World Cup

Here is the list of stadiums where ICC World Cup 2023 matches will be played.

Location Stadium Ahmedabad Narendra Modi Stadium Kolkata Eden Gardens Mumbai Wankhade Stadium Delhi Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium Dharamsala Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association stadium Guwahati Assam Cricket Association stadium indore Holkar Stadium Rajkot Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium Raipur Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh international cricket stadium

The venues of the 2023 ICC World Cup

The tournament will be played in 9 venues across India including Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Indore, Dharamshala, Guwahati, Rajkot, Raipur and Mumbai. Mohali and Nagpur are missing from the list. According to reports, the BCCI ICC World Cup 2023 has provided southern zone venues for most matches in Pakistan, with Chennai, which has a reputation for being a low-key host with boisterous crowds, receiving a few extra matches.

Booking tickets for the 2023 ICC World Championship

The ICC World Cup 2023 tickets will go on sale soon and fans can book their tickets online or through authorized ticketing partners. The booking process for ICC World Cup 2023 tickets is expected to be smooth and hassle-free, with multiple payment options available to fans. Ticket prices are expected to be announced shortly, and fans through BookMyShow and/or ICC’s official website and fans can expect between INR 500 and INR 10,000 per ticket, depending on the venue and match.

The 2023 ICC World Cup promises to be an exciting tournament, with the best teams in the world competing for the ultimate prize. Cricket fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the start of the tournament and now that the start and end dates have been announced, they can start planning their trip to India to witness the action live. So mark your calendar and get ready for the biggest cricket event of the year!