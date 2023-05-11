Sports
Dominick Blaylock deserved a better football career. I hope he finds it at Georgia Tech
Dominick Blaylock’s time with Georgia is over. Hell will graduate from Georgia on Friday, ending his career at Georgia Tech.
Maybe there he can get the happy football ending he so deserves after nothing seemed to be going right for Blaylock as a Bulldog.
Blaylock arrived in Georgia as one of the top signers in the recruiting class of 2019. He was the second highest rated wide receiver signed by Georgia coach Kirby Smart, led only by fellow freshman George Pickens. He committed to Georgia in the summer of 2017 and has never wavered from that decision.
With better luck, Blaylock would probably be with Pickens in the NFL right now. Blaylock may not have had one athletic trait that separated him from his peers. But to anyone who watched him, it was clear that he was just a very gifted footballer.
As a freshman, he finished with 18 catches for 310 yards and 5 touchdowns. In that 2019 season, Blaylock was often at his best in Georgia’s toughest games. He scored touchdowns in victories over Florida and Auburn. Against LSU, with Pickens suspended for the first half, Blaylock looks poised for the kind of play that would make his name known to a national audience.
Instead, football happened. Blaylock tore his ACL on the opening drive of the race. His freshman season was over, but if he pushed himself into rehab, there was a chance he’d be back in time for the start of his sophomore season.
Blaylock did, even in the middle of the pandemic. He was cleared to make contact in August and was ready to get back on the field to help the Georgia team.
Football is back on. Blaylock tore the same ACL again and his second year with Georgia was officially lost.
Recovery from the second ACL injury was further hampered by a hamstring injury during the 2021 season. He played in just four games during the championship season for Georgia.
Dom never complains, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Blaylock last spring. He works and handles the cards dealt to him really well, and he had a really tough resilience. He has overcome it. I’m really proud of Dom.
Going into 2022, injuries affected each of Blaylock’s first three seasons with Georgia. But instead of lying down, Blaylock continued. As a redshirt junior, he played in all 15 games for the first time in his career. Georgia’s wide reception area was vastly improved from where it was when Blaylock arrived, thus limiting his production. He finished the year with 15 receptions for 227 yards and a touchdown. He still proved to be a valuable special teams player for Georgia and did what he could to help the team win.
While many would have loved to see Blaylock stay for another season, it’s understandable why he’d look elsewhere. He entered the transfer portal in January after Georgia already signed Dominic Lovett and Rara Thomas from Missouri and Mississippi State.
You don’t work as hard as Blaylock did to come back from multiple injuries just to sit on the bench. The mental strength it takes to get to where Blaylock was will no doubt serve him well at Georgia Tech. Hell brings a championship pedigree to the Atlanta and Brent Keys program.
It will be a new school for Blaylock, who will be eligible for another two years. He will work with former Georgia analyst Buster Faulkner, now the offensive coordinator for the Yellow Jackets. Brett Seither, a Blaylocks roommate in Georgia, also transferred to Georgia Tech earlier this offseason.
Some may not be happy that Blaylock is moving to a team that Georgia plays annually. Georgia Tech, as far as the program has gone down, is still a rival to Georgias.
For those grumbling about Blaylock transferring to Georgia Tech, one of the top academic institutions in the country, as well as a school that keeps Blaylock close to his Marietta, Go. Think for a moment about the player under the helmet instead of the logo on the side of Het.
Blaylock gave everything for Georgia. The Bulldogs don’t win consecutive titles without him and his contributions. Hell leaves as a two-time national champion and college graduate. Of course his football career could have been better. Those are just the breaks of the game, which Blaylock knows all too well.
Maybe at Georgia Tech he can remind everyone what kind of player he is when he’s healthy and given a chance to shine. He earned the same. And there will be people both inside and outside the Georgia program who will support him in doing this.
More Georgia football stories from DawgNation
UGA news
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dawgnation.com/football/dominick-blaylock-georgia-football-georgia-tech/CPVOFH7HCBDCHJZEXHMR7RHH4U/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- At least reconsider the case of Mary Jane
- Dolph Lundgren, ‘Rocky IV’ Actor Who Played Ivan Drago, Reveals 8-Year-Old Secret Cancer Battle
- Dominick Blaylock deserved a better football career. I hope he finds it at Georgia Tech
- Stunning: Wedding dress with over 50,000 crystals breaks Guinness World Records
- Stock Market Today: Stocks Plunge on Inflation Data, Falls for Disney and Banks
- Wendy’s CEO touts AI drive-thru deal with Google
- In Juarez Mexico these migrants live in an abandoned building
- De-Americanize: How China is remaking its chip business
- Donald Trump does not have to register as a sex offender
- Erdogan’s rival boosted by withdrawal ahead of Turkey’s presidential election
- UK Rate Rise: How Will It Affect You? | interest rate
- What the government’s inability to pay the bills could mean for the US economy