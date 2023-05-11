Dominick Blaylock deserved a better football career. I hope he finds it at Georgia Tech

Dominick Blaylock’s time with Georgia is over. Hell will graduate from Georgia on Friday, ending his career at Georgia Tech. Maybe there he can get the happy football ending he so deserves after nothing seemed to be going right for Blaylock as a Bulldog.

Blaylock arrived in Georgia as one of the top signers in the recruiting class of 2019. He was the second highest rated wide receiver signed by Georgia coach Kirby Smart, led only by fellow freshman George Pickens. He committed to Georgia in the summer of 2017 and has never wavered from that decision. With better luck, Blaylock would probably be with Pickens in the NFL right now. Blaylock may not have had one athletic trait that separated him from his peers. But to anyone who watched him, it was clear that he was just a very gifted footballer. As a freshman, he finished with 18 catches for 310 yards and 5 touchdowns. In that 2019 season, Blaylock was often at his best in Georgia’s toughest games. He scored touchdowns in victories over Florida and Auburn. Against LSU, with Pickens suspended for the first half, Blaylock looks poised for the kind of play that would make his name known to a national audience. Instead, football happened. Blaylock tore his ACL on the opening drive of the race. His freshman season was over, but if he pushed himself into rehab, there was a chance he’d be back in time for the start of his sophomore season. Blaylock did, even in the middle of the pandemic. He was cleared to make contact in August and was ready to get back on the field to help the Georgia team.

Football is back on. Blaylock tore the same ACL again and his second year with Georgia was officially lost. Recovery from the second ACL injury was further hampered by a hamstring injury during the 2021 season. He played in just four games during the championship season for Georgia. Dom never complains, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Blaylock last spring. He works and handles the cards dealt to him really well, and he had a really tough resilience. He has overcome it. I’m really proud of Dom. Going into 2022, injuries affected each of Blaylock’s first three seasons with Georgia. But instead of lying down, Blaylock continued. As a redshirt junior, he played in all 15 games for the first time in his career. Georgia’s wide reception area was vastly improved from where it was when Blaylock arrived, thus limiting his production. He finished the year with 15 receptions for 227 yards and a touchdown. He still proved to be a valuable special teams player for Georgia and did what he could to help the team win. While many would have loved to see Blaylock stay for another season, it’s understandable why he’d look elsewhere. He entered the transfer portal in January after Georgia already signed Dominic Lovett and Rara Thomas from Missouri and Mississippi State. You don’t work as hard as Blaylock did to come back from multiple injuries just to sit on the bench. The mental strength it takes to get to where Blaylock was will no doubt serve him well at Georgia Tech. Hell brings a championship pedigree to the Atlanta and Brent Keys program.

It will be a new school for Blaylock, who will be eligible for another two years. He will work with former Georgia analyst Buster Faulkner, now the offensive coordinator for the Yellow Jackets. Brett Seither, a Blaylocks roommate in Georgia, also transferred to Georgia Tech earlier this offseason. Some may not be happy that Blaylock is moving to a team that Georgia plays annually. Georgia Tech, as far as the program has gone down, is still a rival to Georgias. For those grumbling about Blaylock transferring to Georgia Tech, one of the top academic institutions in the country, as well as a school that keeps Blaylock close to his Marietta, Go. Think for a moment about the player under the helmet instead of the logo on the side of Het. Blaylock gave everything for Georgia. The Bulldogs don’t win consecutive titles without him and his contributions. Hell leaves as a two-time national champion and college graduate. Of course his football career could have been better. Those are just the breaks of the game, which Blaylock knows all too well. Maybe at Georgia Tech he can remind everyone what kind of player he is when he’s healthy and given a chance to shine. He earned the same. And there will be people both inside and outside the Georgia program who will support him in doing this. More Georgia football stories from DawgNation

