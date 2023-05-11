Frontier damages a pro tennis player’s wheelchair, jeopardizing games

Andrew Bogdanov is a professional tennis player who uses a specialized wheelchair to compete. His mobility on and off the field is tied to his chair. Airlines did not take this into account.

Twice when Bogdanov recently traveled to competitions, airlines damaged his sports seat. He is now worried about how this could affect his livelihood as he waits for a replacement.

Bogdanov, who was paralyzed from the chest down in a snowboarding accident in 2014, traveled from Phoenix to Manchester, England, via London in February on American Airlines and British Airways. When he arrived in Manchester he found that one of the casters and the fork it was attached to had fallen off. He was able to order a replacement part, paid for out of pocket, which arrived in time for the game in Bolton, England.

Tell us your storyMobility aid lost or damaged by an airline? USA TODAY would like to hear about it

However, on March 7, Bogdanov was traveling on Frontier Airlines from Phoenix to Atlanta and when he arrived his wheelchair was further damaged.

Another swing fork and wheel, this time not gone but broken, he said. My chair is damaged even more than just the part that broke off as it compromised the integrity of the frame.

Unsure if he could compete with the damaged chair, Bogdanov sought out local welders to try and get his own repairs done in time. The first welder further damaged his seat, forcing Bogdanov to use a loaner device for the match.

In the end I will play the game and somehow win the game in this horrible chair, he said. Meanwhile, his girlfriend was looking for other welders and eventually put Bogdanov in touch with someone who had experience repairing wheelchairs.

This guy comes back to her, he’s like an angel, he actually works on sports seats, Bogdanov said. The next morning I was able to play my next game.

Frontier Airlines said they worked with Bogdanov and Global Repair Group to have his seat replaced. Global Repair Group did not respond to USA TODAY’s request for comment.

Our airport agents are responsible for immediately contacting GRG by phone when a passenger’s device is reported to be delayed or damaged, which was done by the ATL team, the airline said in a statement. As the technician was completing the repair, the technician saw that the shaft was bent and, based on the damage to the seat, a full replacement was sought and delivered.

Bogdanov said he expects to receive his chair in the coming weeks, but has not yet received tracking information on the shipment.

Cruising Altitude:Behind the frosted glass doors of airline lounges, is it really worth it?

However, he said he has still not received any compensation from British Airways for his earlier incident, and he would like airlines to be more careful about mobility aids.

I think either there should be a separate person who only deals with wheelchairs and can help, he said. If you are missing a wheelchair, which resembles someone’s legs, it is an emergency at that point and needs to be sorted out and dealt with immediately.

Especially for Bogdanov, who depends on his wheelchair for his livelihood, these incidents could have been much more costly.

If I’m not able to perform well and move effectively, I can’t win money, which means I can’t pay my bills, he said.

How common is damage to mobility aids during air travel?

According to the Department of Transportation, airlines “handle” an average of about 1.5% of the mobility equipment they carry. In 2022, that translated into 11,389 incidents reported by U.S. airlines, up from 7,239 in 2021.

This year, USA TODAY wants to highlight what those numbers mean for travelers with disabilities. We want to track these incidents throughout 2023 with the aim of shedding light on a common problem.

If your own mobility equipment was damaged or lost by an airline this year, please share your story with us using the form below:

Zach Wichter is a travel reporter for USA TODAY, based in New York. You can reach him at [email protected]