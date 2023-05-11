Neil Sinclair 93 steps down as head coach of men’s ice hockey





Neil Sinclair on the bench during a game earlier this year.

Middlebury men’s ice hockey head coach Neil Sinclair ’93 has laid the helm of the program, athletics director Erin Quinn announced on Wednesday, May 10. “I have decided to step down as a men’s ice hockey coach at Middlebury College,” said Sinclair. “This is a decision I’ve been thinking about for some time and I know it’s the best for me and the program. I want to say a big thank you Jack Mason , Nick Bingaman, Brian Phinney and Brad Schuler for their work as assistant coaches. I also want to thank my colleagues at Middlebury and those in the greater hockey community for their support. This program has a rich tradition and a proud history; I’m grateful to be a part of that tradition.” Quinn described Sinclair as “an important part of men’s ice hockey at Middlebury, noting that he was” an influential player and leader, assistant coach and head coach. “Neil has worked tirelessly throughout his career to develop a strong team culture and has set the program and players up for success both on and off the ice,” said Quinn. “He has been a supportive colleague and has led our department with integrity. We wish Neil well in his next chapter.” During his tenure with Middlebury, Sinclair has led the Panthers to four NESCAC Tournament appearances. He also served as the interim head coach during the 2002–03 season after serving as an assistant for three seasons. During the gap year, Sinclair led the team to the NCAA Semifinals and a 22-5-2 record. Sinclair also served as an assistant women’s golf coach during his time at Middlebury. Prior to Middlebury, Sinclair was head coach at Skidmore College for 11 years, during which time he earned the 2007 Edward Jeremiah Award for National Coach of the Year and was named ECAC East Coach of the Year. Sinclair also coached at Williams and Middlebury Union High School. As a student-athlete at Middlebury, Sinclair earned First Team All-American laurels and was a member of the 1991 ECAC Championship team. Middlebury will share more information about plans to name the next men’s ice hockey coach as it becomes available.

