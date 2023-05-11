UTSAs Carreon Wins NCAA Regional Crown, Punches Ticket To National Championships | UTSA Today | UTSA





“It’s a great feeling to win this here at TPC in front of my family and teammates,” said Carreon. “I never dreamed of doing this when I started playing golf over 10 years ago, but I feel very lucky now. “I was a little nervous when I started it and everyone was talking about an advantage on the home track, but this track is tough so you still have to hit the shots or you get really fast. I feel really good that my game showed up this week. My irons worked well and I made more putts this week – I actually missed some – but this feels great. Carreon was steady to enter her final round, recording par on each of her first five holes. The first-team all-conference performer then birdied the 340-yard, par-4 in sixth to reach 7-under par for the tournament. After a par at No. 7, she fell back to even for the day with her only bogey of the day, a six on the 549-yard eighth, but then closed out the front nine with her seventh par from the side. Carreon put her foot on the pedal on the back nine, recording pars on Nos. 10-11 before recording back-to-back birdies on the next two holes with a three on the 348-yard 12th and a two on the 195 -yard 13th. She then drained a 12-foot putt for an eagle-3 on the 471-yard, par-5 14th. Now armed with a comfortable advantage, Carreon finished her week with four pars in a row, including sinking a four-yard putt at No. 18 in front of her teammates, fans and family to confirm her spot at the Nationals to secure. Carreon ultimately had a six-stroke lead over UCLA’s Zoe Campos, the nation’s No. 9-ranked player, who posted a 4-under 212 (70-72-70). Mackenzie Lee of SMU ranked No. 44 and Clemence Martin of Oklahoma State tied for third place at 2-under 214. In total, Carreon defeated 18 top-100 players, including three who are ranked in the top 10. In the team race, Pepperdine in 18th place and No. 27 SMU tied for first with 9 left, followed by No. 22 Oklahoma State and Texas A&M in 6th in tie for third with 16 left. No. 42 New Mexico closed out the fifth and final automatic berth for the NCAA Championships with a total of 25 left.

