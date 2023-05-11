It’s tennis versus pickleball versus padel. Or is it?

SAN DIEGO The facility’s official name is the Barnes Tennis Center, but once through the front doors it quickly becomes apparent that it could consider expanding its brand name.

What are you playing today? a receptionist at the front desk asked a father and his adult daughter dressed in what could pass for traditional tennis attire.

Pickleball, the daughter replied.

Have you already tried padel? asked the receptionist.

No, but it’s on the list, she said. I hear it’s addictive.

Such conversations and choices, which have been standard in other parts of the world for several years, remain rare in the United States. But they will become more common soon. The Barnes Center, with its racquet sports offerings, looks like a template for the future as private clubs and public facilities strive to be more things for more people, protecting themselves economically from changing tastes while trying to be a part of the rising remove tension between the great old game of tennis and fast-growing newcomers like pickleball.