Sports
It’s tennis versus pickleball versus padel. Or is it?
SAN DIEGO The facility’s official name is the Barnes Tennis Center, but once through the front doors it quickly becomes apparent that it could consider expanding its brand name.
What are you playing today? a receptionist at the front desk asked a father and his adult daughter dressed in what could pass for traditional tennis attire.
Pickleball, the daughter replied.
Have you already tried padel? asked the receptionist.
No, but it’s on the list, she said. I hear it’s addictive.
Such conversations and choices, which have been standard in other parts of the world for several years, remain rare in the United States. But they will become more common soon. The Barnes Center, with its racquet sports offerings, looks like a template for the future as private clubs and public facilities strive to be more things for more people, protecting themselves economically from changing tastes while trying to be a part of the rising remove tension between the great old game of tennis and fast-growing newcomers like pickleball.
I have a good friend who calls this the Disneyland of racquet sports, said Ryan Redondo, CEO and general manager of the Barnes Center.
The coronavirus pandemic has given some racquet sports a boost due to the increasing demand for outdoor activities. But that unexpected rise appears to have lasting power, giving hope to some in the industry.
People are getting scared, but I think overall we’ll find that this is good for the industry and will lift all racquet sports, said Joe Dudy, president and CEO of Wilson Sporting Goods. I’m not saying people won’t be concerned, but I don’t think they should be. There was a big battle between tennis and pickle when pickle started the growth momentum, and there are more tennis players now than when that momentum started.
Indeed, participation in tennis has continued to grow in the United States after years of stagnation, reaching 23.6 million players over the age of 6 by 2022, according to a report from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. Pickleball, once a regional oddity with a quirky name, is booming and not just among the gray-haired set, as it continues to expand its reach into schools. It had 8.9 million players in 2022, according to the organization, much more than 4.8 million in 2021, while other studies showed significantly higher numbers.
The new arrival is padel, a fast-paced hybrid of tennis and squash that is contested on a glass-walled court that already has an estimated 20 million players worldwide, according to Wilson’s figures.
Developed in the late 1960s and early 1970s in Mexico, padel has much in common with platform tennis, which was invented in 1928 in Scarsdale, NY. Both use perforated paddles and are generally doubles games, but platform tennis is primarily a cold-weather game played on a gritty, elevated surface that can be heated from below to melt snow and ice.
Padel first gained popularity in Spain and Argentina and is now growing rapidly in other parts of Europe, including traditional tennis strongholds such as France, Italy and Great Britain.
While there are only about 200 padel courts in the United States, most of them in private homes, the sport is beginning to attract significant investment, and the pace of court construction has accelerated with the opening of facilities in Florida, California and the surrounding area. New York. Redondo expects there could be as many as 40,000 courts in the country within 10 years.
It’s a racquet world, said Dan Santorum, chief executive of the Professional Tennis Registry, which certifies education professionals, who are increasingly seeking certification in multiple racquet sports. Many of the search companies are looking for triple threats when looking for tutors for clubs. It is no longer just a tennis director. It is a director of rackets.
I think what’s going to happen is the triple threat becomes tennis, pickleball and platform tennis in the north, and tennis, pickleball and padel in the south, although you’ll also see indoor padel in the north.
There are some big projects in the works: nothing bigger than Swing Racquet + Paddle in Raleigh, NC, which will build 28 tennis courts, 25 pickleball courts, 16 padel courts, and three beach tennis courts on a 45-acre piece of land with a 100-year lease from the city. Swing has signed deals with Wilson and Sweden’s Good to Great Tennis Academy, which will teach on the Swing campus and will be led by Magnus Norman, a former No. 2 ranked ATP who has coached leading players Robin Soderling and Stan Wawrinka .
Rob Autry, founder and general manager of Swings, said ground has been broken on the campus, which will open to the public next year for an expected one million visitors a year for tournaments and other events, including concerts.
The idea is to bring all these racquet and paddle sports under one roof and really democratize all these sports and cater to their differences and their own cultures and give them their own little neighborhood, Autry said in a phone interview .
If it works, the plan is to open more modest multi-sport Swing facilities in other locations, primarily in the Sun Belt.
Meanwhile, the Barnes Center runs on 16 acres in San Diego. A public facility, it is still tennis-oriented with 25 courts and is a hub for juniors. Last year it was the site of an ATP 250 tournament and a WTA 500 event that attracted a top field.
But the center also has four new lighted pickleball courts and seven new padel courts on the edge of the site that was not suitable for tennis courts.
This is a favorable scenario at a time when tensions elsewhere over the use of the available space between tennis and pickleball players continue to mount. Similar turf fights have been fought in Spain in urban areas between tennis and padel. While pickleball and tennis can coexist on the same mixed-line courts, both communities are often dissatisfied. But the alternative, for tennis, often means losing ground, especially when clubs can put four pickleball courts on one tennis court and often generate more revenue.
The United States Tennis Association, under its former executive director, Gordon Smith, showed no interest in an entente cordiale.
When Gordon was there, pickleball was Satan, Stu Upson, the outgoing CEO of USA Pickleball, said in a 2021 interview.
Smith said he only had one problem with pickleball. Losing real estate, he said. If someone wants to build pickleball courts, fine, but if someone has four tennis courts and wants to turn them into pickleball courts, that’s different.
Since the end of Smith’s 12-year tenure in late 2019, the USTA has relaxed its approach by building bridges with USA Pickleball and, more symbolically, building eight pickleball and four padel courts on the sprawling national campus in Orlando, Fla.
The pressure tennis facilities are under to diversify their offerings to generate more revenue is, I think, very real, said Craig Morris, the USTA’s top community tennis executive.
Morris, like Autry, is convinced that this is not a zero-sum game: that one racquet sport can lead to another, as long as there is enough leeway for all options. But Morris said the USTA was involved in skill acquisition research with Michigan State University to see if pickleball or padel, with their shorter swing arcs, were effective avenues to tennis.
Redondo, a former all-American San Diego state tennis player who now plays much more padel than tennis, sees a crossover and is also investing in padel as a co-owner of the San Diego Stingrays, a franchise in the new Pro Padel League- set to start playing this month.
Our padel players are often right before or right after they play padel on the tennis courts, so there’s a really good mix and synergy there, he said. I believe pickleball and padel are going to do that too and then you’ll get a circulation of these racquet sports that can thrive together without taking away tennis courts.
To test vision, Redondo and I played all three sports in 90 minutes last month: starting with padel, moving on to pickleball and ending with tennis, by far the most suitable for singles.
The sounds are different: from the high pitch of a lightweight paddle meeting a plastic whiffle ball in pickleball to the percussive pop of a denser paddle meeting a decompressed tennis ball in padel to the more familiar Bah of strings driving a ball in tennis.
Swing lengths vary, as do course lengths. A tennis swing is more of a rotation: the legs load and then the hips rotate with the shoulders. Padel is routinely more acrobatic, with 360-degree turns and the need to adapt to the different spins of the glass. Pickleball feels more static with compact swings, but also more manic at times with its abrupt tempo changes that require both deft, deliberate touches and quick reactions near the net.
But the point of contact, the pure sweet spot, felt pretty much the same in all three sports, Redondo said.
Tennis, the oldest of the three, has one key element that the others don’t allow: an overhead serve. I ended our 90-minute tour with an ace, which was more due to Redondo being a good host than my strength and precision, but in a world of racquet sports change, it still felt reassuring.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/11/sports/tennis/pickleball-platform-tennis-padel.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson thought of sending Rishi Sunak a rude video on the “betrayal” of the resignation, according to a former assistant | Political news
- Actor Dolph Lundgren reveals 8-year cancer battle
- It’s tennis versus pickleball versus padel. Or is it?
- Create world-scale augmented reality experiences in minutes with Google’s Geospatial Creator — Google for Developers Blog
- Nurses get jobs in NS hospital without staff
- Rep. George Santos speaks outside court after being found not guilty
- Symptoms, Causes, Treatments – Forbes Health
- Trump CNN Town Hall Highlights: See what you missed
- Watch: Why is Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha rejecting scathing reviews? The Dahaad actress tells it all
- Revolve and Maison Meta Bring AI Fashion Week to Physical Runways
- Princeton named leader of NSF-funded regional consortium for photonics research and talent development
- Workers’ rights put at risk by plan to scrap EU working time rules, says TUC | We have Badenoch