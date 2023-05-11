Hudson Hockey Association Approaches Fundraising Goal | Newsletter





On Monday, May 1, members of the Hudson Hockey Association attended a check with the Royal Credit Union (RCU) Foundation for a $300,000 grant they had received as part of the Excellence at Every Level Capital Campaign. This award brings the total fundraising to $4.3 million of the goal of more than $5 million for upgrades to the Hudson Sports and Civic Center. The end is near and our goal is to reach our goal by early summer, said Anthony Aderhold, Chair of the Excellence at Every Level Capital Campaign Committee. As a committee, we are still constantly calling, holding official question meetings and looking for additional donors. All support is welcome regardless of the amount pledged. Construction for the Hudson Sports and Civic Center upgrades began in December 2022 and a busy and successful hockey season for both the youth and high school programs kept the rinks fully operational. Despite the harsh winter weather, the construction schedule is less than a week behind schedule. Substantial completion of the project is scheduled for late June 2023 and final completion early October 2023. Incredible progress has been made over the past eight weeks as the weather has become more cooperative. A grand opening event is currently scheduled for the weekend of October 21, culminating in consecutive days of an NCAA Division III hockey series. Once improvements are complete, the Hudson Sports and Civic Center will have an additional 20,000 square feet of space, including common areas with catering kitchens, updated locker rooms, a central entrance with a new concession stand, and seating for the new primary skating rink of more than 800 people . More than 14,000 area youth have gone through the Hudson Hockey Association program since its inception and many more are expected as the Hudson Hockey Association enters its next 50th anniversary. The updated facilities will dramatically improve the experience for the area’s youth, along with the additional 4,000 youth who call Hudson Sports and Civic Center home annually for other programs including learn to skate, Rink Rats, figure skating, special hockey for people with disabilities. handicap, development and training programs and external tournaments. Many community events also take place at the Hudson Sports and Civic Center, including past Home and Garden Shows and open skate sessions at the Hudson School District school. With the improvements, the Hudson Hockey Association’s revenue is expected to grow approximately 15% annually and the local economic impact to the community will exceed $20 million over a 10-year period. Hudson Hockey Association and Excellence at Every Level Campaign are still seeking donations and if anyone would like additional information you can view it at Hudson hockey. com or excellenceateverylevel.com.

