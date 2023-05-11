Sports
Baseball meets Seton Hall in Final Road Series
South Orange, NJ — Creighton Baseball enters the final road series of the 2023 season with a shot at a spot in the BIG EAST Tournament. The Bluejays secure a bid for the four-team postseason battle with a series win at Seton Hall.
May 12 at 5 p.m
May 13 at 1 p.m
May 14 at 11:00 am
Live stream: FloBaseball.tv
Live statistics: statistics broadcast
Friday May 12 ERA WL App GS CG SHO IP HR ER BB SO
CU – Dominic Chancellors (RHP) 4.96 2-2 12 8 0 0/1 45.1 50 29 25 17 53
SHU – Nick Payero (RHP) 4.17 3-2 12 6 0 0/0 49.2 45 27 23 18 46
Saturday May 13 ERA WL App GS CG SHO IP HR ER BB ZO
CU – Ryan Windham (RHP) 3.84 5-2 12 12 0 0/1 63.1 62 35 27 21 47
SHU – Dan Frontera (RHP) 7.01 1-2 11 11 0 0/0 43.2 52 37 34 22 25
Sunday May 14 ERA WL App GS CG SHO IP HR ER BB ZO
CU – Justin Kleinsorge (RHP) 5.17 1-2 12 10 0 0/0 47.0 42 28 27 21 46
SHU – TBD
Series history with Seton Hall (Bluejays lead 23-9)
Creighton and Seton Hall have met 31 times with the Bluejays having a significant advantage. In New Jersey, Creighton is 9-4 against Seton Hall.
Game-by-game
2-5-14 * Seton Hall L 2-8
5/3/14 * Seton Hall W 4-3 (10)
5/4/14 * Seton Hall W 8-7 (10)
5/23/14 ^ vs. Seton Hall W 2-1
5/1/15 * at Seton Hall L 4-5
5/2/15* at Seton Hall W 10-7
5/3/15* at Seton Hall W 4-2
5/21/2015 ^ Seton Hall W 7-4
5/23/15 ^ Seton Hall W 12-1
4/8/16 * Seton Hall W 3-1
4/9/16 * Seton Hall W 7-1
4/10/16 * Seton Hall L 4-5
5/26/2016 ^ vs. Seton Hall W 6-5
5/5/17* at Seton Hall W 2-1
5/6/17 * at Seton Hall W 4-3
5/6/17* at Seton Hall L 0-1
5/25/17 ^ Seton Hall W 4-1
5/4/18 * Seton Hall W 4-2
5/5/18 * Seton Hall L 1-2
5/6/18 * Seton Hall L 0-3
4/18/19* at Seton Hall W 5-1
4/19/19* at Seton Hall W 11-1
4/20/19* at Seton Hall W 3-1
5/23/19 ^ vs. Seton Hall W 10-9
5/14/21* at Seton Hall W 6-1
5/15/21* in Seton Hall L 0-15 (7)
5/15/21 * in Seton hall L 3-5
5/16/21* at Seton Hall W 3-1
5/27/21 ^ * vs. Seton Hall W 8-7
22-04-22 * Seton Hal W 8-1
23-04-22 * Seton Hall W 14-1
24-04-22 * Seton Hall L 9-10
* – BIG EAST regular season game
^ – BIG EAST Tournament
Exploring the Pirates: 25-22, 7-8 BIG EAST
Seton Hall enters the series with Creighton at 7-8 in conference play and is on the outside of the group to qualify for the BIG EAST Tournament if the season ended today. But with series against the Bluejays and Villanova remaining, Seton Hall is in a great position to reach Prasco Park.
Although Seton Hall was swept by Connecticut last weekend, the Pirates were more than competitive as Seton Hall led in every game.
The Pirates go into the weekend with a .292 team led by Oscar Murray (.333) and Max Viera (.331). Three other regulars bring over .300 on average. Known for their speed on basepaths, the Pirates have three players with 20+ stolen bases, led by Devin Hack, who is 24-of-24 this season.
On the mound, the Pirates posted a 4.76 ERA, striking out 363 in 410.2 at bats. Jay Allmer is the closer for the Pirates, with five saves in 16 appearances.
Exploring the Bluejays: 23-19, 9-6 BIG EAST
After being swept home by Xavier last weekend, the Bluejays faced local rival Nebraska on Tuesday. After a game suspended from April 18, the Bluejays fought back from a 5-4 deficit to take the 6-5 victory. Later in the night, Nebraska earned the split with a win in the regularly scheduled game.
The Bluejay bats went cold against Xavier, getting just two runs in the series with the Musketeers. Things went up against Nebraska as the Bluejays scored six runs in 11 innings. As a team, Creighton hits. 262 led by four players over .300. The best hitter is catcher Hogan Helligso at .324, while senior Sterling Hayes brings a .310 average to New Jersey.
The Bluejays go into the weekend with a team ERA of 5.31, led by the reliever Mark Lidd at 3.05 over 20.2 innings. Lidd and Malakai
Vetock has come up in recent weeks. Vetock threw three scoreless frames to clinch victory in Creighton’s 6-5 victory over Nebraska.
Bluejays earn series win over Nebraska in unlikely fashion
Resuming play in the bottom of a 4–4 tie with Nebraska with the bases loaded and no outs, Creighton’s chances of winning the opening affair on Tuesday, May 9 were slim.
Taken from the bullpen just before lightning stopped play on April 18, sophomore Malakai Vetok had other plans. The right-hand Bluejay minimized the Nebraska damage with a sacrifice fly and an inning-ending double play to make it 5-4.
In the top of the eighth, the Bluejays hit a pair on senior’s RBI doubles Ben Gbur and sophomores Nolan Sailors to go ahead 6-5. Vetock closed the door on the Husker during the final two frames to give Creighton his second 6-5 victory over Nebraska this season and secure the series win.
The road to Prasco
With two weekends to go, Connecticut has secured one of four spots in the BIG EAST Tournament. No team has been eliminated. Xavier has almost secured a spot at 11-4, so it’s likely that Creighton (9-6), Seton Hall (7-8) and Georgetown (8-9) will battle for the final two spots.
Entering the series at 9-6 in the conference, Creighton needs two wins this weekend to clinch a spot. The Bluejays will face the Pirates and Connecticut in the last two weeks. Georgetown has a weekend off, then wraps up the season with Xavier. While Seton Hall has Creighton and Villanova. The Pirates took the series from Georgetown, while the Hoyas won two out of three against Creighton.
Hayes Riding 19 Game Reached Base Streak
Senior Sterling Hayes enters the series with Seton Hall on a career-high 19-game streak to reach base safely. Former Bluejay last season Alan Rode finished the 2022 season on a 34-game streak.
