Record breaking Jaiswal and Chahal Power Rajasthan to victory by nine wicket
Iyer and Nitish Rana led a solid recovery to take the third wicket by 48 runs before Yuzvendra Chahal struck to break the partnership.
After two early wickets captain Nitish Rana and VenkateshIyer led a slow recovery for KKR with the team’s fifty in 8 overs.
Trent Boult got two early strikes as he removed both KKR openers – Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz – early in the innings.
RR skipper Sanju Samson won the coin toss and elected to bowl first against KKR.
The visitors made two changes: Trent Boult and KM Asif are in, Kuldip Yadav and Murugan Ashwin are out. KKR has one change with Anukul Roy replacing Vaibhav Arora.
Two teams who finished on opposite ends of the last ball finishes of their respective last IPL 2023 matches will clash at Eden Gardens tonight. RR lost their match, but KKR crossed the line.
However, it has been a strange turn of events from RR. While players like Gujarat Titans and Chennai SuperKings have maintained the form they showed during the first half of the season, RR has gone the other way. Once a strong contender for a place in the top two, last year’s runners-up are now fighting to keep their chances of qualifying for the play-offs in their own hands.
While KKR is in the same boat as RR, it’s a different story for them. They have won three of their last four games to keep themselves alive in the race. Andre Russell has shown signs of his old self, spinners have been on the money, Rinku Singh in form has finished games, captain Nitish Rana has been in good contact himself.
RR have lost five of their last six games and Sanju Samson will be under pressure to stop the slide. KKR have now started winning at home and their captain was pleased to finally be offered a surface where his spinners had more say. RR also has quality spinners at their disposal.
Full teams
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk/captain), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Adam Zampa, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, KM Asif, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore
Knight Riders from Kolkata:Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (captain), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, N Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson , Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Mandeep Singh, Johnson Charles, David Wiese, Aarya Desai
|
