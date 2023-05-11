Flyers Name Keith Jones President of Hockey Ops; Daniel Briere appointed GM

With this announcement, the Flyers have finalized their new management structure. The President of Hockey Operations will lead the strategic direction for all aspects of the hockey operations division as he collaborates on business objectives. The General Manager is responsible for all hockey decisions regarding signings, trades, and draft picks, as well as overseeing scouting, player development, roster construction, and more. Head coach John Tortorella will remain boss of the bench and like most head coaches in the NHL, will provide input on a variety of management topics.

Statement by Daniel J. Hilferty, Chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectacor and Governor of the Philadelphia Flyers

“Today marks a new era for the Philadelphia Flyers. This is a legendary franchise with the most passionate fans in the National Hockey League. Our ultimate goal is to bring them a championship. Reaching that goal will take time. plan to continue Orange and Black’s incredible history as we pave a new path forward That starts with creating a winning culture across the organization.

Throughout my career, I’ve been fortunate enough to build collaborative teams that have accomplished great things. This is about more than just hiring a President of Hockey Operations and General Manager. We carefully build a leadership team. Our top priority was to find leaders who bring unique skills, experience and temperament to maximize the group’s potential.

With this new leadership from Flyers, we are committed to a collaborative approach on and off the ice. The five business and hockey leaders will work closely in all areas to restore Flyers Hockey’s winning tradition.

Head Coach John Tortorella has entered his second season and has set the tone for what is expected of our players. Torts has extensive experience behind the bench with a proven track record of success, including a Stanley Cup Championship. It is a huge advantage that a coach of his caliber is already present.

Danny Briere brings a new perspective and intense drive to the role of General Manager. Danny is excited about rebuilding the franchise he knows so well, having spent eight seasons in our front office and six seasons as a player. After an impressive 17-year NHL career, he understands today’s game, today’s player and how to make smart hockey decisions as we navigate the future of both. Danny has proven beyond any doubt that he is the right person for this job and for what we are trying to achieve.

After an extensive process led by Valerie Camillo – President & CEO of Spectacor Sports & Entertainment – talented advisors including Modern Executive Solutions and myself, our search for a new President of Hockey Operations ended with Keith Jones. It was critical to find someone who would complement Coach Tortorella and Danny in their role while overseeing the team’s strategic direction. As a former player whose career ended in Philadelphia, “Jonesy” understands the value of creating chemistry and enabling leadership within a team. He has extensive experience analyzing and evaluating talent and knows firsthand the importance of collaboration on and off the ice – a key factor in our progress.

I have complete confidence that both Keith and Danny – along with Coach Tortorella, Valerie and I – are the right leadership team to lead the Philadelphia Flyers. We are unanimously committed to rebuilding and sustaining a winning culture – and doing it the right way.”

Statement from Keith Jones, Chairman of Hockey Operations

“I want to thank Dan Hilferty for this opportunity and for trusting me. Today is one of the most humble and proudest days of my life,” said Jones. “To be able to lead this team back to the winning tradition that everyone knows it can and should be is a true honor and one I don’t take lightly. I consider the Philadelphia Flyers organization to be the gold standard of the NHL and professional sport. I’ve seen this city and these fans get behind their team and there’s nothing that compares to that feeling. With this leadership group I’m beyond excited and confident that we’re on the right track are gone and the results will come.”

Statement by Daniel Briere, General Manager

“To say this is a dream of mine would be an understatement,” said Briere. “I have dedicated my life to the sport of hockey and to be given this opportunity with the confidence of Dan Hilferty and the leadership group, in a city that means so much to me, words cannot describe my excitement. I truly believe this is an exciting time to the Flyers with the steps we’ve taken over the past season, the way our team has responded to the standard set both on and off the ice, and the path we’re on. have only strengthened my resolve and made me even more excited to rebuild this team and bring this city to a Stanley Cup.”

Background information on Keith Jones

Jones has been an analyst for Flyers broadcasts on NBC Sports Philadelphia (NBCSP) for the past 23 years, as well as national broadcasts on NBC, and most recently for TNT’s coverage of the NHL in each of the past two seasons. He covered big games like the NHL Winter Classic, the Stanley Cup Finals and other showcase events in the league. In addition to his work for NBCSP and NBC, Jones also spent 21 years on SportsRadio 94 WIP’s Morning Show.

Born in Brantford, Ontario, Jones played nine years (1992-2001) in the National Hockey League (NHL), recording 258 points (117g, 141a) and 765 penalty minutes in 491 regular season games with Washington, Colorado and Philadelphia. He accumulated 24 points (12g, 12a) and 120 penalty minutes in 63 Stanley Cup Playoff games in eight consecutive postseasons (1992-2000). He retired on November 21, 2000 due to a knee injury.

He began his career in Philadelphia when he was acquired by the Flyers from the Avalanche on November 12, 1998 in exchange for Shjon Podein. He recorded 74 points (27g, 47a) and 164 penalty minutes in 131 games as a Flyer.

Jones was drafted by Washington in the seventh round (141st overall) of the 1988 NHL Draft after a four-year career at Western Michigan University from 1989-92, where he recorded 163 points (83g, 80a) in 153 career games. He was named the team’s Rookie of the Year in 1989 and team MVP in 1992, while also earning First Team All-CCHA in 1992. He was inducted into the WMU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2013.

Background information on Daniel Briere

Briere completed his eighth season in the Flyers front office, serving as the club’s interim general manager since March 10. operations department, including scouting and player development, where he worked with the club’s prospects, as well as current players, both on and off the ice.

He joined the Flyers hockey operations staff after parts of five years with the Maine Mariners of the ECHL, most recently as president and governor of the team.

Selected in the first round (24th overall) of the 1996 NHL Draft by the Phoenix Coyotes, Briere spent 17 years (1997-2015) in the NHL, recording 696 points (307g, 389a) in 973 regular season games with the Coyotes, Buffalo , Philadelphia, Montreal and Colorado.

He spent six seasons with the Flyers after signing an eight-year free agent contract on July 1, 2007. He recorded 283 points (124g, 159a) in 364 regular season games. During his tenure with the Flyers, Briere is known as one of the Flyers’ all-time best playoff performers at over a point-per-game pace with 72 points (37g, 35a) in 68 Stanley Cup Playoff games. His 1.06 playoff points per game ranks third in Flyers history among players who have played 10 or more games, and he is second in franchise history for most playoff game-winning goals. offs (9), one behind Rick MacLeish (10) .

In 2009-2010, Briere led the Flyers in their lead up to the Stanley Cup Final. He led all players in the postseason with 30 points (12g, 18a) in 23 games, which also set a franchise record for most points in a single postseason.

Briere’s first year with the Flyers was the 2007–08 season, in which he led the team in goals (31) and tied for second in points (71) in 79 regular season games. The team had one of the most impressive seasons in NHL history, with the club posting a 42-29-11 record for 95 points and reaching the Eastern Conference Finals after finishing last season (2006-07) in the League with a 22-48-12 record for 56 points. Briere also led the team in playoff scoring with 16 points (9g, 7a) in 17 games.

Throughout his postseason career, Briere has recorded 116 points (53g, 63a) in 124 Stanley Cup Playoff games and has appeared in one Stanley Cup Final (2010) and four Conference Finals. He is a two-time NHL All-Star (2007 and 2011) and was named MVP of the All-Star Game in Dallas.

Internationally, he has represented Canada on several occasions, helping them win a gold medal at the 1997 IIHF World Junior Championships and back-to-back gold medals at the 2003 and 2004 IIHF World Hockey Championships.

Briere announced his retirement from the NHL on August 17, 2015.