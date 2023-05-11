Floki reaches 500 million people through partnership with World Table Tennis





LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / Floki has entered into a strategic partnership with World Table Tennis (WTT), the organization established by the International Table Tennis Foundation (ITTF), the governing body for all national table tennis federations. This further legitimizes Floki and will expose the brand to more than 500 million people around the world. This is the first-ever cryptocurrency-related partnership entered into by the WTT and will provide Floki with a significant global platform that will expand its reach to hundreds of millions of table tennis fans. This collaboration is a testament to the dedication, focus and seriousness of the Floki brand. Floki is known for its impactful marketing campaigns and strong partnerships. The collaboration with WTT contributes to this. This collaboration will bring the Floki brand to the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships across TV and other digital platforms, such as LED displays for competition tables, table side A-boards, placement of WTT website branding, a global press release and social media posts on the social channels of Global WTT. The 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships will take place from May 20-28 at the ICC Convention Center in Durban, South Africa. In addition to the massive global reach of the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Finals, we expect this collaboration to bring Floki and its flagship metaverse game Valhalla significant exposure in China and Hong Kong, key regions expected to play a major role in the adoption of crypto this year and beyond. Floki will also release the highly anticipated Chinese version of Valhalla. Table tennis was declared a national sport in China in 1952. It is currently the number one and most watched sport in China, with over 337 million people actively following the sport in the country, which is home to 116 world champions. The WTT Championships Finals is the world’s largest table tennis event and attracts a young, digitally connected fan base. About 75% of the public is between 16 and 49 years old, highly educated and well informed. This is the ideal demographic and target audience for crypto. BTOK PARTNERSHIP EXTENDED UNTIL END OF YEAR In addition to the exciting WTT news, Floki has extended its partnership with Btok through the end of the year. Btok is the largest crypto social media platform in China. The partnership was initially announced earlier this year as part of our plan to introduce the Floki cryptocurrency to the broader population of Chinese crypto users. The initial partnership was expected to last 3 months and feature Floki in four premium locations on the platform. The extended partnership will allow Floki to make a much bigger impact in China, as Floki will be featured in two more venues in addition to the original four already announced. It will also last an entire year, making it impossible for Chinese crypto users to miss out on Floki throughout the year. The timing of these partnerships is strategic, and they come at a good time, as Hong Kong is expected to legalize crypto trading for its citizens on June 1. Hong Kong’s latest crypto moves are widely regarded as a testbed for similar broader legislative changes. in China in the near future, and many affluent Chinese investors are known to be using Hong Kong as a channel for their cryptocurrency trading. About Floki Floki is one of the biggest cryptocurrency success stories in the world. It has disrupted the crypto industry by providing solid utilities while harnessing the power of memes to ensure mainstream appeal and acceptance. Floki has developed a play-to-earn NFT gaming metaverse called Valhalla, an NFT and merchandise marketplace, a digital asset locker under the FlokiFi umbrella, and a crypto education platform, and it was recently listed on the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance. Floki also believes in helping through charitable causes, such as the most recent NFT sales, with proceeds going directly to Turkey’s Earthquake Relief Efforts via Binance Charity. Press contact:

