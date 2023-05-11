13 WLAX Set for NCAA Championship First Round Clash against #21 UConn

PHILADELPHIA – The No. 13 University of Pennsylvania lacrosse team opens the NCAA Championship Friday afternoon in Massachusetts and takes on No. 21 UConn in the first round at Boston College.

GAME 18: PENN (13-4, 7-0 Ivy League) v UCONN (12-6, 4-2 Big East)

Friday May 12 | 1:00 pm

Newton, Massachusetts | Newton Campus Lacrosse & Football Field

Watch (ESPN+) | Live statistics | Game notes

THE SERIES

This is the first game between Penn and UConn in the program’s history.

If Penn advances to the second round, it will have played Boston College twice in the program’s history. The Quakers have a 1-1 record against the Eagles, winning the last game in 2004 in Boston 11-2.

PENN IN THE NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP

The Quakers are making their 16th NCAA Championship appearance in the program’s history.

It is the first appearance since 2016.

Penn is 9-6 in first round games in the NCAA Championship.

Out of 15 appearances, the Quakers have made it to the Championship Weekend on three occasions, including a trip to the 2008 national title game.

The three trips to final weekend came in three consecutive years, 2007-2009, all of which were under head coach Karin Corbett .

SEASON OF RECORDS

The Quakers put on a show this season and it shows in the program record book. With 13 wins, they currently rank eighth all-time in wins. While reaching the 17 game record is still achievable, goals in a season are more likely. The Quakers team entered the weekend with 248 goals in 17 games and currently rank second in program history. It only takes 14 more to surpass the record of 261 set in 2018. They are at a record pace, averaging 14.58 per game, a mark that is the best in program history.

MILES APPROACH GREATNESS

Senior Nikki Miles has come on the scene offensively this season and leads the Ivy League with 71 points and 57 goals. To say she’s making a mark on the program this season is an understatement. Her next goal would tie her with the program’s single-season scoring record of 58, set in 1981 by Julie Heller and then repeated in 2015 by Tory Bensen. Her 71 points also place her seventh all-time, she needs five more to get into the top five. In comparison, she has more than doubled her point total as of 2022 (34), as she has 111 points for her three-year career (37 games).

Her season has come with a lot of recognition and hopefully more. She was unanimously named Ivy League forward of the year and unanimous first team. After an eight-point, two-game performance in the Ivy League Tournament, she added All-Tournament to her resume before being named an Honorable Mention All-American by USA Lacrosse Magazine on Tuesday.

CONSISTENCY FOR BURNS

sophomore Anne Brandt has been a catalyst for the Quakers in midfield over the past two seasons. While 2022 was a year Penn wasn’t used to, going below .500 for the first time since 2003, Brandt was a bright light for the program’s future with 24 goals as a freshman. It was enough to earn her second-team nominations in the Ivy League. In 2023, that light shone brighter. She is behind only Miles in scoring and points with 49 and 53, respectively. She also leads the team in draw checks with 55. Her 49 goals place her fourth in program history in a single season, while her 55 draws are fifth.

Like Miles, she has been honored with awards befitting her stellar season. She was named Ivy League Midfielder of the Year, a unanimous First-Team All-Ivy honoree and All-Tournament.

FEAR THE ROHR

Penn has been one of the top-scoring defenses all season, holding opponents to 10.24 goals per game. Much of that success can be attributed to senior leadership of Izzy Rohr on the back line. After missing two seasons due to injury, she made a huge recovery in 2023 and led the Ivy League in turnovers caused (25) while adding 34 ground balls, second most on the team behind Sophia Davis (37).

Rohr cleared away awards for her efforts and was unanimously voted Ivy League Defender of the Year, unanimous First-Team All-Ivy, All-Tournament and Honorable Mention All-American by USA Lacrosse Magazine.

THE EXISTENCE OF THE ROBUST

sophomore Eric Chung , who only played in six games last season, has taken full control of the offense for the Quakers in 2023. Starting in all 17 games, she leads the Ivy League with 38 assists to go with 53 points, tied with Brandt for second on the team. She currently ranks fourth in program history for one season with her 38 helpers, needing two more to break into the top three. She was also named to the second-team All-Ivy, the first of her career.

REMEMBER THE NAME: MARIA THEMELIS

Junior Mary Themelis hasn’t started any of 17 games this season, but she won’t be overlooked on the attacking side of the ball. She was the first to hit the field out of the box and scored in the last 15 games for the Quakers, including turning on the Ivy League tournament last weekend. She scored a career-high six goals and game-high in Sunday’s title game against Yale, leading the Quakers to an overtime victory and the program’s fourth tournament title since the inaugural tournament in 2010. Her efforts earned her the most standout player of the tournament. and All-Tournament, adding to her second-team All-Ivy nod.

ALL TIME WINS LEADER

Coach Karin Corbett continues to prove herself one of the best coaches in the game in her 24th season with the Quakers. She can be credited with 253 of the program’s 406 wins, eclipsing Brown’s 250 mark a few weeks ago. A typical national powerhouse, the 2022 season was a bad year, going 6-9. Corbett and her coaching staff turned the script around in 2023, going into the weekend 13-4 and a perfect 7-0 in Ivy play. She has returned the Quakers to the NCAA Championship for the 16th time in the program’s history, a squad she has taken there 14 of those times.

THE SCHEDULE STEPS

Like every year, Penn puts together a heavy non-conference schedule to prepare for an always tough Ivy slate. This year the Quakers have the 15th hardest schedule in terms of RPI. During the regular season, they played seven nationally ranked opponents: #16 Johns Hopkins, #8 Loyola, #22 Jacksonville, #10 Maryland, #8 Florida, #13 Yale, and #24 Princeton. Friday’s matchup turns eight and takes on #21 UConn.

#FightOnPenn