Asia Cup row: Pakistan threatens to withdraw from Asian Cricket Council





IMAGE: PCB Chief Najam Sethi had told ACC officials that PCB would like to play most of its remaining matches in Dubai and that most of the tournament’s matches could be held in Dubai, including the final. Photo: circuit board In a desperate attempt to host some of the Asia Cup matches in Pakistan, the PCB is now trying to convince the Asian Cricket Council to allocate only four first round matches in Pakistan or they would have no choice but to withdraw withdraw from the continental body. . PCB Chairman Najam Sethi’s ‘hybrid model’ of Pakistan playing their home matches apart from India’s matches in their own country has been rejected by other member states. PCB, in turn, has rejected the idea of ​​hosting Asia Cup matches in Sri Lanka. “Yes, as part of the plan B of the hybrid model proposed by us for the Asia Cup this week, Najam Sethi has informed the ACC in Dubai that PCB would be happy to host four games at home,” says a reliable source close to the cricket board. said. He said that Sethi had also informed the ACC in Dubai that if even this plan B of the PCB was rejected by ACC members, Pakistan would not play in the Asia Cup and would also withdraw from the Asian Cricket Council. Sethi has suggested a match between Pakistan and Nepal and matches between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Pakistan, according to the source. The source also added that Sethi had told ACC officials that PCB would like to play most of his remaining matches in Dubai and that most of the tournament’s matches could be held in Dubai, including the final. “The only challenge facing the ACC and we as hosts now is that Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and India are insisting that the September event will not be held in the UAE as the weather is very hot,” said the source . “In the recent past, BCCI has hosted the entire (half) of the IPL in the UAE between September and November (in 2021), while the last two Asia Cups have also been held in the UAE during the same period,” the PCB recalls. source itself.

