Sports
Boston College Football: Who’s New and Who’s Gone for 2023?
The new roster for Boston College football is almost formed after 2023 NFL draft has taken place and the transfer portal is beginning to crumble. The Eagles have lost a few familiar faces and added some key pieces that will play a vital role this season ahead. Let’s take a quick look at some of their key moves.
Main departure points
Zay Flowers, WR: Everyone knows the story with Zay. The all-time Boston College great set all three major receiving records at BC and was subsequently drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in this year’s NFL Draft. There’s absolutely no way to replace what Zay brought to this team on and off the field, but at least there’s a whole bunch of promising receivers ready to take on the challenge.
Phil Jurkovec, QB: The Boston Colleges offense will take on a different face behind center in 2023. After holding the QB1 role at the Heights for three seasons, Jurkovec missed his final few weeks as an Eagle due to injury in 2022 and moved to ACC rival Pitt in the off-season. His backup, Emmett Morehead, is the likely starter in 2023 and showed promise when he made a sudden appearance last season. There were still a lot of issues with Morehead’s play, but Jurk herself was far from perfect, so the loss at QB may not be much of a downgrade.
Jaiden Woodbey, S, Josh DeBerry, CB, & Jason Maitre, S: Boston College secondary lost three of its stalwarts in Woodbey, DeBerry and Maitre. Woodbey signed with the Rams from Los Angeleswhile DeBerry and Maitre found new homes in the transfer portal at Texas A&M and Wisconsin. DeBerry, in particular, was one of the ACC’s better cornerbacks, earning All-ACC second team honors in 2021 and usually covering the opposing team’s biggest threat. Head coach Jeff Hafley is a specialist in secondary and relies on these veteran leaders to implement his vision, so losing all three at once is a big hit.
Marcus Valdez & Chibueze Onwuka, DL: BC also lost some key veterans at the front of their defense as both Valdez and Onwuka joined the New York fighter jets at their rookie mini-camp. The Eagles will keep their main defensive lineman in Donovan Ezeiruaku and have brought in some new guys to fill these slots, so their departure isn’t heartbreaking.
You can read more about all BC departures in our tracker here.
Main arrivals
Ryan OKeefe, WR – from UCF: OKeefe will likely be the most exciting newcomer to Boston College in 2023 after lighting up the field at UCF for the past two seasons. He started all 26 games in 2021 and 2022 and led the Golden Knights in receiving yards with his lightning speed and impressive cutting ability. While only eligible for one more season, the star WR will be looking to make a huge impact for an offense that sees him lose his previous star WR.
George Rooks, DL – from Michigan: BC adds Rooks to mate with Ezeiruaku on his defense line, which should deliver an impressive combo. Rooks was a 4-star recruit who transferred to BC after not getting much playing time on a stacked defense at Michigan in his first two seasons. He’s an athletic beast that should help bolster a Boston College front-seven who often struggle to stop the run.
Kyle Hergel & Logan Taylor, OL: The story of the Boston Colleges 2022 season was the offensive line. They couldn’t put on any kind of running game and had a terrible time protecting the QB. In response to last year’s disaster, Jeff Hafley has brought in Hergel from Texas State and Taylor from Virginia to bolster his OL and hopefully get his entire offense back on track. With the added return of Christian Mahogany from injury, this line could look at least 60% different from last season, including a new OL coach.
Khari Johnson, DB – from Arkansas: The BC secondary lost its three key players from 2022, but Arkansas’ Khari Johnson would be a good replacement for the Eagles. The Boston native is a former three-star recruit who earned plenty of playing time in the SEC after starting his career mostly on the bench. Hafley has also landed a slew of other transfers for his defensive backfield and should be able to coach this new group.
Thomas Castellanos, QB – from UCF: While BC QB Emmett Morehead is the presumed starter for the Eagles in 2023, nothing is guaranteed. Boston College reeled in sophomore QB Castellanos into the UCF transfer portal after competing for the starting job and apparently losing it to the Golden Knights. He’s a double threat to BC if they decide to go that route, or at least offers them an insurance option if Morehead goes down with an injury. Freshman Jacobe Robinson is also another option for the position.
BC will have a large group of freshmen who will make a difference on the Heights in 2023. You can get a glimpse of those players here.
You can read more about the arrivals of other BCs in our tracker here.
