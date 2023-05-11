Signal Hill gets its first pickleball court





Officials held up gold paddles during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Discovery Well Park on Wednesday, May 10, commemorating the installation of new playground equipment, a resurfaced basketball court and the city’s first pickleball court. City employees were joined by dozens of students from nearby Alvarado Elementary School, each of whom had their own handmade paper pickleball paddle decorated with colorful drawings. After the ribbon cutting, kids swarmed into the new playground equipment, while others ran around the new pickleball court, paddles in hand, playing with Councilman Keir Jones. Children play on the new play equipment at Discovery Well Park in Signal Hill on May 10, 2023.

Children play on the new play equipment at Discovery Well Park in Signal Hill on May 10, 2023.

Children play on the new play equipment at Discovery Well Park in Signal Hill on May 10, 2023. Discovery Well Park’s new updates were funded by a Community Development Block Grant and a grant from the State Department of Parks and Recreation. According to data from the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, Pickleball was the fastest growing sport in the United States in 2021 and 2022, with a nearly 40% increase in players nationwide. In an April 2022 interview with the Signal stand, local pickleball player Mark Leonard described pickleball as a mix of tennis, table tennis and badminton. It’s tennis on a badminton court, played with an oversized ping pong paddle. Tensions between pickleball players and tennis players have risen in neighboring Long Beach in recent years due to limited jurisdiction. Due to the scarcity of dedicated pickleball courts, pickleball players often have to make do with tennis courts. Long Beach has begun adding new lines to some tennis courts so they can be used for both sports, including at Somerset Park. A large rock holds a plaque for Discovery Well Park in Signal Hill on May 9, 2023. (Richard H. Grant | Signal Tribune) History of Discovery Well Park The installation of Signal Hills’ only pickleball court is Discovery Well Parks’ latest historic achievement. It was there that Signal Hills’ first oil well struck black gold in front of 500 spectators on June 23, 1921, forever changing the trajectory of the city’s development. When drilling reached an elevation of 3,114 feet, the well suddenly began spewing a jet of oil that reached 115 feet high, covering the surrounding area in a layer of crude oil. When oil was first discovered at the site, what is now known as Signal Hill was still part of Long Beach. But when Long Beach introduced a tax on oil barrels produced within the city limits, Signal Hill oil producers led a movement to include the most profitable oil wells in a separate city. The efforts of the oil magnates were successful and Signal Hill was incorporated as a city on April 14, 1924. By 1930, Signal Hill had been nicknamed Porcupine Hill because it was completely covered in oil derricks. Although the vast majority of the oil derricks in Signal Hill have been demolished and the original oil pump at Discovery Well Park is currently inoperative, methodically placed pumps can still be seen around the town. Discovery Well Park is located at 2200 Temple Ave. and is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m

