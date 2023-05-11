Sports
USF Track and Field hosts AAC Outdoor championships
MEET: AAC Outdoor Athletics Championships
DATE: May 12-14
PLACE: USF Athletics Stadium | Tampa, Fla.
TICKETS
SCHEME
RESULTS
Tampa, Florida, May 11, 2023The University of South Florida track and field team will host the American Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships at USF T&F Stadium starting Friday.
Friday
Alliya Boothe and Ameiya Richardson kick off the game for the Bulls and compete in the women’s hammer throw on Friday at 11 a.m. At 3:00 PM, amber brown competes in the women’s javelin throw, followed by John Jeremiahwho also starts the competition for the men’s team in the javelin throw.
Arden La Rose the track races on the 1,500 meters ladies will start at 6.30 p.m., followed by Jesse Benavides And Tyler Wadsworth in the men’s competition.
In the 200-meter dash, a USF contingent of seven competitors competesShania Benjamin,Je’Nyia Burton,Jadaja Baxter AndTerra Peterson compete for the women’s team andShevie Reid,Zayquan Lincoln And Jaleel Croalin the men.
At 7:30 PM,Sanique Walker,Chakia Plummer And Madeline Abegaall run in the 400 meter hurdles trials. MichaelBourneIII follows in the men’s event.
Chloe Byrd, Kelly Lynch, Sebastian EdwardsAnd Tyler Englishmanclose the day in the final of the 10,000 meters at 7:55 p.m
Saturday
The competition starts on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the women’s long jump. Nia Robinson, Shania Benjamin,Jadaja Baxter,Anna Ashley, Kendall McDanielAnd Loren Johnson alljumpin the ladies event. Victor Steiner follows at 5 p.m. for the men
Boothe returns to action in the shot put at 3:30 p.m., followed by she sweet, Riley Hunt And Audrey Wuerffel in the women’s pole vault. Jeremiah closes out the field event at 5:30 p.m. in the men’s shot put and final. Also at 5:30 p.m., Plummer, Hannah Connelland Abegarun in the 100m hurdles. Soon after, Bourne and Steiner represent USF in the 110-meter hurdles.
La-Rose will return to the track at 6 p.m., along with Caroline Brown, victoria valdez, Alyssa WyattAndPatricia Rosofffor the 800m run, followed by Benavides, Ezekiel ShoreAnd Troy plains in the men’s competition.
In the 400-meter dash, Burton,Donisha Anderson, He will warm up Allers-Liburdand Peterson all run for the South Florida women’s team, while Reid, Elijah Wright, Daunte O’BanionAnd Mont Parker running for the men’s team.
Connell takes part in the 100m sprint trials at 7pm, followed by Lincoln, Croal andDanielson Mahautièreat 7:15 PM
Sunday
The last day of the meeting begins at 2:30 p.m Roman Beckford, Kendell MosleyAnd David Drivecompete in the men’s high jump. Ashley, Johnson and Robinson compete in the women’s triple jump at the same time, while Brown competes in the discus throw.
Kobe Babin, Stone bakerAnd Noah Bitter jump in the men’s pole vault at 3:30 p.m. The field events finish at 4:30pm with Ashely, Robinson and McDaniel in the women’s high jump, Ajamain in the men’s triple jump and Jeremiah in the discus throw.
The final day of track events begins with the 4x100m relay in both the men’s and women’s competitions. Both teams have moved up the program’s all-time list this year and will look to build on last year’s success at the AAC Championships.
The encounter continues with finals in many events after trials earlier on Friday and Saturday.
The meet will be concluded with the 4×400 relay from 7:35 PM, followed by the award ceremony at 8:05 PM
About USF Track and Field
The USF track and field team has earned 56 All-American selections and at least one All-American in 10 of the past 12 years, including a record eight athletes to claim 11 honors in 2021. Roman Beckford won the 2023 NCAA Indoor Championship in the men’s high jump. resident of Tampa Shania Benjamin set a program record with three All-American honors during the 2021 outdoor season, while 2016 graduate triple jumper Matthew O’Neal became USF’s first six-time NCAA All-American. Bulls have two NCAA second-place finishers since 2013: O’Neal (triple jump, 2016) and Courtney Anderson (high jump, 2013). Head coach Eric Jenkin took over the program in 2020 and in the 2021 offseason, the Bulls posted seven program records and 40 top 10 all-time program marks. USF hosted the 2018 NCAA Track and Field East Preliminary and the 2021 AAC Outdoor Championship at the USF Track and Field Stadium on the east side of campus.
#GoBulls
|
