Eleven footballers travel to Senegal to study abroad – LSU





BATON ROUGE Eleven members of the LSU football team will have a unique experience next week as they participate in a study abroad program, traveling eight days to Dakar, Senegal. It is the first time LSU football players have participated in the study abroad program and is an opportunity for the group to gain an educational experience outside of the United States. One of the things I’ve tried to do since coming to LSU is not only establish the standards and process for building a program that graduates champions, but also help our players create an identity outside of football to build, said LSU head coach Brian Kelly. . Having the opportunity to study abroad is an experience that student-athletes really don’t get, so for our players to be able to participate in this unique educational program is something that I believe will have a lifelong impact on them. I want our players to have the opportunity to see things from a different perspective and take real ownership of their studies and understand that there is much more to being a footballer. The opportunities to be an LSU football player extend far beyond the field, so I want to use the study abroad program to help them understand that. This is one of those pieces that we can continue to build on as we work with their identity outside of football and they are excited about it. LSU Athletics, International Programs and the Center for Community Engagement, Learning and Leadership (CCELL) teamed up to make this inaugural study abroad experience possible for student-athletes. The main goal of this innovative approach to study abroad is to implement global and in-state service-learning elements in their courses. This approach integrates academic content, visits to historical and cultural sites, and collaboration with local non-profit organizations to deliver excellence in student learning outcomes while meeting the needs of host communities. The robust itinerary for this study abroad program will purposely explore the course themes of race, sport, and civic engagement in a Senegalese context. Student-athletes will have the opportunity to learn the Senegalese Wolof language, take part in a learning experience at an international NGO and meet local Senegalese families, among other highly immersive events. The program holistically introduces LSU student-athletes to Senegal’s rich culture and strong ties to Louisiana. Student-athletes who participate in this program will have the opportunity to enjoy the academic benefits and rich interpersonal experiences that LSU study abroad courses provide, said Dr. Sarah Becker, director of CCELL and associate professor of sociology and women’s, gender, and sexuality studies. CCELL is excited to partner with LSU Athletics, international programs at LSU, our partners in Senegal and in Baton Rouge, student-athletes and their families, to make this intentionally designed and groundbreaking study abroad program possible. LSU’s Executive Vice President and Provost, Roy Haggerty, who has been a staunch supporter of internationalization, added that members of the LSU football team will experience a transformative journey, delving deep into the rich cultural heritage, history and social issues of the region. This immersive experience, which includes service learning, cultural exchanges, and education about West African culture and its connections to Louisiana, will broaden their perspectives and foster personal growth, ultimately shaping them into more compassionate, globally aware citizens. At LSU, we want as many of our students as possible to have learning experiences like this. The list of LSU football players traveling to Senegal includes: running back Noah Cain, receiver Chris Hilton, offensive tackle Emery Jones, receiver Malik Nabers, linebacker West Weeks, running back Josh Williams, defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo, offensive lineman Bo Bordelon, receiver Javen Nicholas, defensive lineman Fitzgerald West and long snapper Slade Roy. This cohort of student-athletes, led by LSU’s senior international officer, Samba Dieng, and Dr. Becker, as well as LSU Athletics personnel, will depart on May 13 and return on May 21.

