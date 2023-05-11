Sports
Frontier Airlines damages professional tennis players’ wheelchairs
Flying on a commercial airline as a non-disabled person is already a frustrating experience. Most US airlines have a bad track record luggage to the right destination together with their passengers. I can’t imagine entrusting an airline to safely transport the device necessary for my mobility. Earlier this year, Border airlines damaged a professional tennis player’s wheelchair during a flight en route to a tournament.
On March 7 trip from Phoenix, Arizona to Atlanta, Georgia, Frontier Airlines damaged tennis player Andrew Bogdanov’s specialized wheelchair. He told USA today that his seat was damaged on another trip to England earlier this year when a caster and fork fell out. This time though the damage was worse. Bogdanov told the paper: Another swing fork and wheel, this time not gone but broken off. My chair is damaged even more than just the part that broke off as it compromised the integrity of the frame.
Bogdanov had to play his qualifying match for the Georgia Open on a borrowed chair and won. His girlfriend found an experienced welder to fix his chair so it could be used for the rest of the tournament.
Bogdanov was paralyzed from the waist down in a snowboarding accident in 2014. He is currently ranked 33rd in the world in wheelchair quads singles tennis and hopes to make his US Open debut later this year.
Frontier worked with Bogdanov to replace his chair. The airline stated to USA today:
Our airport agents are responsible for contacting you [Global Repair Group] immediately by phone when a passenger’s device is reported delayed or damaged, which was done by the ATL team. As the technician was completing the repair, the technician saw that the shaft was bent and, based on the damage to the seat, a full replacement was sought and delivered.
Bogdanov expects to receive the new chair in the coming weeks. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, airlines mishandle 1.5 percent of the mobility equipment carried on their flights. It may seem like a small amount, but that equates to more than 11,000 incidents last year.
