Cricket-Ageless Dhoni reinvents itself to stay useful in IPL | The mighty 790 KFGO





By Amlan Chakraborty NEW DELHI (Reuters) It’s been almost four years since Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from international cricket, but the 41-year-old continues to provide the goods for Chennai Super Kings after reinventing himself this season as a lower-order enforcer with the bat. Dhoni retired from his international duties as India’s most successful captain in 2019, having led the team to the T20 World Cup title in 2007 and the 50-over crown four years later. He was the mastermind behind Chennai Super King’s four successful campaigns in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and remains immensely popular in Chennai, where people affectionately call him Thala, which means leader in Tamil. Widely regarded as a master tactician, Dhoni is also known for his reckless batting which is best exemplified by his unbeaten 183 against Pakistan in a 2005 one-day international in Jaipur. While unable to repeat those hits from his prime, Dhoni produces useful cameos, usually at number eight, to help Chennai achieve a playoff berth this season. Against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, Dhonis nine-ball 20 helped Chennai to post 167-8, earning their 27-run victory in the low-scoring game. Dhoni’s average of 48 is second among Chennai batsmen and his strike rate of over 204 is higher than any of his teammates. I told them, ‘This is what I have to do, don’t make me run much and it works,’ Dhoni joked after the win against Delhi. Here’s what I have to do, happy to contribute with whatever supplies I get. Coach Stephen Fleming said Dhoni tailored training to prepare for the role. He really focused on those last three overs, Fleming said. He focused on really strong hitting drills and you can see the benefit of that. A measure of his popularity is that teammate Ravindra Jadeja is afraid to get ahead of his captain and incur the wrath of their fans. Even when I’m at bat (at number seven), I can hear them chanting his name, the all-rounder told Delhi after the match. When I hit higher, they pray for my dismissal (so they can see Dhoni hit). (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kfgo.com/2023/05/11/cricket-ageless-dhoni-reinvents-himself-to-remain-useful-in-ipl/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos