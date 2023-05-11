Justin Zimmer hosts the third annual football camp on June 10

GREENVILLE Greenville native Justin Zimmer will be back again this summer to host his third annual youth soccer camp at Greenville High School.

The fifth-year NFL player was able to bring his camp to Legacy Field for the first time last summer when the day brought clear, sunny skies. It was refreshing, because with the huge number of participants in last year’s camp, the extra space was much needed.

We had more campers, so being outside was really helpful, Zimmer said. Because I just have more room, I know the offense did some one-on-one drills and things like that. We played air force at the end of the older (children’s) camp. I just had the space to go out, it was a beautiful day and I hope we can get the same this year. Being on the field is just a lot more fun, there’s more space and it generally makes camp a bit more fun.

Zimmer is excited to come home for a day of fun with the youth of Greenville, as well as the community. Zimmer often receives positive feedback from camp and the kids are eager to return next year almost immediately.

I think the most important thing is that the kids just have fun, Zimmer said. Especially the younger kids are camping, a lot of parents come and they say their kid is so excited for next year because they had so much fun that day. Especially with the youth camp, we wanted to have fun, teach them some things, but the main thing is to get out there, get moving, play a little football, learn a little bit but have fun while we do it . That’s one thing I always emphasize to the coaches, especially during the younger kids’ camp. What they do is not as important as making them fun and making the exercises interesting.

Zimmer is looking forward to a day of fun after a bit of a rocky 2022 season. After ending his 2021 NFL season early due to an ACL injury, Zimmer resigned from the Buffalo Bills and was added to their practice squad on October 4. accustomed to playing football.

On November 23, Zimmer received a call from the Miami Dolphins, who had an active roster spot and wanted to sign him up for their roster. Zimmer said the Dolphins called him around 9 a.m. on what turned out to be an eventful day for the 30-year-old defensive tackle.

I went through Buffalo, talked to them, and they didn’t have an open spot to move me to active (roster), Zimmer said. So I was on a flight to Miami at 2pm that day and then tried to learn everything as quickly as possible. I ended up on the field that week and played for a while.

Zimmer would appear in five games for the Dolphins, but his season was again ended prematurely on January 1 when he was placed on injured reserve (IR).

I had some recurring issues with my knee, I had some different things there that needed to be cleared up after the season, said Zimmer. They started to whine a bit towards the end of the season so they put me on IR and I had to deal with that once the season was over. I’ve been rehabbing ever since and I’m just ready to get healthy again next season.

Zimmer is currently an NFL free agent; though he said he could probably sign with a team now if he wanted to, he’s instead trying to get healthy by going on training camp at the end of July so he’ll be ready to go when his phone rings.

I try to be exactly where I want to be for training camp and that’s it, Zimmer said. I’m just focused on being completely healthy and back to myself for my pre-training camp injury.

The third annual Justin Zimmer football camp will take place June 10 at Legacy Field, with the North Gym at GHS serving as a backup venue for bad weather. All proceeds from the camp will go to Zimmer’s charity partner For Goodness Sake, a local nonprofit that helps give back to underprivileged children in the Montcalm County area. Zimmer noted that most of the camp’s money will go to the Patrick Antcliff Memorial Scholarship, a scholarship that will launch in 2021 and be awarded during Greenville High Schools Honors Week. Initially starting with a $500 scholarship, Zimmer and For Goodness Sake increased the scholarship amount to two in 2022 and increased that amount to four $500 scholarships this year. Zimmer’s goal is to maintain the trade show and ensure it becomes an annual staple while continuing to grow.

We try to grow it every year, we have the money in an account that we can grow and we put a lot of this camp’s money into it, he said. We try to make it something that will last pretty much forever and we grow it every year with the money from the camp. If I match it and the NFL matches what I match, it generates a lot for that, so we really tried to build that over time.

In an effort to raise more money this year, the Justin Zimmer Football Camp will also hold a silent auction at Legacy Field.

It’s going to be part of my old NFL gear, and we’re reaching out to sponsors in the hopes of maybe getting some other packages through them that we can auction off, Zimmer said. Everything goes back to For Goodness Sake.

Zimmer also said the team is considering possibly renting a dunk tank for use after the two camp sessions.

You’d pay a flat fee and you’d get a chance to dunk maybe a few coaches, Zimmer said.

The coaches currently confirmed to be at camp are Greenville class of 2011 graduates Sean O’Brien, Zach Burris and Trey Stein, along with Eric Plate (Greenville class of 2015), Sam Plate (Greenville class of 2020) and Jake Daugherty, a Ferris State football teammate of Zimmers who graduated from FSU in 2017. Greenville Director of Strength and Conditioning Rick Court will coordinate the warmup for both sessions of camp and Greenville varsity football head coach Tom Hallock is expected to assist during camp, too.

The camp has two sessions: a morning session from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for children in kindergarten through sixth grade, and an afternoon session from noon to 2 p.m. for children in grades 7-12. The morning session will focus on more fun activities, while Zimmer and crew will help the older kids get a little more soccer knowledge, while keeping the fun, in the afternoon session.

We’d like to teach a little more during that camp, more technique, things they can use to play, Zimmer said. We still wanted to have fun of course, but we want to give them tips they can use themselves or techniques they can use, just teach them a few things to help them. I know that’s important to all the coaches out there, so there you’re more of a real football coach than a field day tour leader in the first camp. In the second camp, we really try to train them and teach the athletes different things that they can use on the football field.

The $40 registration fee includes a free t-shirt for each camper, along with food and drinks after each camp. While all campers will receive a t-shirt, registration must be done before May 28 to ensure a t-shirt in their size. For registrations made after May 28, the desired T-shirt size is not guaranteed.

You can pre-register online at 4gsake.org/camp. The Justin Zimmer Football Camp also accepts walk-up registration at the gate on the day of camp.

The camp is also looking for additional sponsors. Interested parties can email [email protected] inquire about sponsorship opportunities.

We were always looking for more sponsors, Zimmer said. If they want to sponsor a camper or if they want their logo on the back of the shirt or if they want to donate something to the silent auction, all of those options are welcome and appreciated.