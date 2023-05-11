Will Jannik Sinner Consolidate Live Race Stand in Rome? | ATP tour





Jannik Sinner is delighted to take part in the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome this week on home soil. Not only will the Italian be pursuing his first ATP Masters 1000 title, but he will also have the opportunity to solidify his position in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin. Sinner leads a group of players as they attempt to qualify for the first time for the Nitto ATP Finals, held November 12-19. Two years ago, Sinner came on as an alternate in the season finale when Matteo Berrettini pulled out through injury, but now the 21-year-old is in a good position to qualify straight away. With a 26-6 record this season, Sinner is fifth in the Live Race with 2,195 points, just 380 points behind third-seeded Novak Djokovic. The Italian has a great chance to consolidate his position with 1,000 points up for grabs in Rome and another 2,000 at Roland Garros. Pepperstone ATP Live Race to Turin (enters Rome) Sinner has reached at least the semifinals at all three Masters 1000 events he has competed in this season (Indian Wells, Miami and Monte-Carlo). He is in the same quarter of the draw as fourth seed Casper Ruud. A potential fourth round opponent for Sinner is Karen Khachanov, who is also trying to qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals for the first time. Khachanov is eighth with 1,540 points and is trying to qualify for the first time. Five years ago, when he won the Rolex Paris Masters, he served as an alternate for the season finale. Khachanov currently holds the last qualifying place and will be happy to strengthen his position. Only 460 points separate Khachanov from 14th placed Alex de Minaur (1,080 points). Other players in that series attempting to qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals for the first time include 10th seed Tommy Paul (1,385 points) and Frances Tiafoe (1,195 points). Six of last year’s Turin qualifiers are currently in a qualifying position. Carlos Alcaraz, who earned his spot last year but was unable to play due to injury, leads the Live Race with 3,420 points as he attempts to become ATP year-end No. 1 for the second consecutive season, presented by Pepperstone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/sinner-rome-2023-live-race-update The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos