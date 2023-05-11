Nicolet National Bank Senior Spotlight: Thomas Geocaris, Notre Dame football, hockey and track and field

Name: Thomas Geocaris

Parents: Nikki and Tim Geocaris

Activities: Football, hockey and athletics

Instagram: @tom.geo03

What was your role on the Triton football team?

I played central midfield whether it was offensive or defensive. I led our midfield. I went where the coach needed me or where the team needed success, that’s where I played.

How did you get started with football?

It started when my dad was playing football, and then he passed it on to my brother and me. When I was about three years old, I started playing soccer in our front yard and back yard. He always kept pushing me to keep following football. As I got older in my youth, he started coaching me and we got a really good team together called Allouez Stampede. He formed that club soccer team. I continued to grow in my football career, and my brother had a huge impact on that as well. He pushed me to continue playing football, and in high school he was a senior when I was a freshman. We practiced together, and now, after high school, I play at Ripon College. Football is pretty much my life.

Why was Ripon the right choice for you?

The way it went was the coach contacted me and I knew a lot about the school with my brother going there. I really liked the campus, the education and everything. A bigger piece was my brother was there, and that’s what really pushed me to go there. I had a lot of other coaches reach out to me about going to their schools, but the driving factor was definitely having my brother there. I’ve never been able to play a full game with Timmy, and that’s something a lot of people never get the chance to do.

It’s been a month since Notre Dame won a state title. Has it collapsed?

No. Honestly, the feeling of winning is still so pleasurable that it’s hard to explain. To continue with the end of the season, it ended up being my last year playing competitive hockey, the feeling of doing everything and finally reaching a goal is something special. Now that it’s over it’s super sad and all but knowing that you did everything you could and finally won the gold is something I’ll never forget and I’m super thankful for the chance to finally win the state .

Is the weather at the track and field a factor in your performance?

That’s a good question because that’s what I asked myself recently when our meeting was in 30 degree weather. It influences you and changes your mindset about how you approach your event. When it’s super cold you need to cling on and get into the mindset that yes it’s getting cold but you need to warm up and if you’re warm stay warm as long as you can. And when you hit the track, strip off your sweat and go as fast as you can. It’s the mindset that if you’re super cold, the faster you finish, the warmer you’ll be because you can put your stuff back on. You better run fast.

What’s your favorite place to eat out after a game or meeting?

Honestly, for football, it was hit and miss after every game. Sometimes it was Chipotle, sometimes Chick-fil-A, sometimes Culvers right across from school. For hockey, we went to Culvers after every away game. For athletics, a majority of the team goes to Culvers, right next to school, because that’s where we get dropped off for the bus. So I would say Culvers is a pretty big hot spot.

Who’s at the top of your music playlist right now?

Adele, she’s probably number one there. And then the rapper Sleepy Hollow, because he’s got this upbeat music and it calls me to games.

What’s a favorite TV show you’ve watched recently?

Recently I think probably The Walking Dead. I’ve probably watched that whole thing five times and I keep watching it. It’s just a great show.

What are some of your hobbies?

All outdoors, so I’ve been really into fishing on the Fox River lately. Boating, biking, just hanging out with friends. Having downtime with my family is also super important.

What’s been biting lately?

Last time I went we went for walleye. We just used little Rapalas and they bite super hard.

Do you have pets?

I have two dogs, two German Shepherds, Sailor and Captain.

What is a favorite place you have traveled to?

During high school I was into sports, so I didn’t travel much. My family makes the trip to Florida every year for spring break. My favorite place has to be Destin.

What will your academics look like at Ripon?

From now on, I will most likely major in exercise science and take the path to prephysiotherapy. If that doesn’t work out, I’ll go for a biology major and from there I’ll do biology with exercise science attached.