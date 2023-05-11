Students learn Pickleball from the pros





The sound of excited cheers and shuffling feet filled the gymnasium at Ida B. Wells Middle School on Wednesday afternoon as students ages 11 to 14 thrashed back and forth across the Pickleball field. It is a much younger crowd than is associated with the sport. The clinic, run by DC Pickleball Team, included professional pickleball players joining teams and sharing tips and tricks with the students. While the court setup resembles tennis, the unique paddles and court set it apart. Pickleball has been named America’s fastest growing sport by the Sports and Fitness Industry Association (SFIA). Its increasing popularity with the youth may come as a surprise, but it is no exception. Adam Behnke, chief operating officer of the DC pickleball team, said that while the sport has traditionally been played by the older population, the pandemic and people’s desire to find something active to do outside has shifted the sport to a more diverse age category, including children, pushed. He said it was important to get the youth involved in the sport. “It all starts now in local schools like this one at the elementary and high school level and we need to build that foundation; it is critical to the growth of the sport and its longevity,” said Behnke. “But most importantly, it’s about health and wellness and inspiring youth to lead healthy lifestyles.” The typical audience was at a very different event on March 39, when Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) along with the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) and the Department of Aging and Community Living (DACL) held a pickleball clinic with seniors in the Turkey Bush Recreation Center. Bowser highlighted a $750,000 investment in its FY2024 budget proposal to repurpose four existing, underused courts for use as pickleball courts. But the courts may see a wider variety of players than the clinic. That’s because the sport is spreading to the younger crowd. Brian Cross, head of physical education at Ida B. Well, began incorporating pickleball into the school sports rotation a few years ago, noting that it gave students of all skill levels an opportunity to have fun. “There are some students who may not be very athletic, but they are very good at strategically using the paddle,” Cross said. “Some of them can’t run very fast or jump very high, but this sport brings out the ability for them to do other things here. That is why I like to introduce it to the students.” The event provided students with their own professional paddles from JOOLA, a Rockville-based company that makes professional equipment for the sport. Originally a table tennis equipment company, the group was affiliated with “the Michael Jordan of Pickleball”, Ben Johns, who grew up in Maryland not far from their office. Johns is now a sponsored athlete of JOOLA. Tom Nguyen, JOOLA’s Chief Marketing Officer, said the sport and demand for pickleball gear has “grew tremendously” since they started it, something that is a result of the sport’s “addictive, fun and social” nature. The sport brings people of all ages together, he said, united across the net in competition. “Whether they’re young or old, you’ll love it,” Nguyen said. “That’s the beauty of the sport. You can see a 10-year-old boy play against a 30-year-old and beat him and you can see an 80-year-old beat a 30-year-old; it is a sport for everyone.” You can learn more about the DC Pickleball team at dcpickleballteam.com. Sarah Payne is a reporter for Capital Community News. She can be reached at [email protected].

