RV Softball over Memphis, 7-4, in AAC Tournament First Round

TAMPA, Fla. For the (RV) UCF softball team, four games in a row against the Memphis Tigers was more than enough.

In their opener of the 2023 American Athletic Conference Tournament, the second-seeded Knights drew a first-round encounter with the Tigers and raced past No. 7 Memphis with a thrilling rally in the sixth inning, headlined by a Jasmine Williams two run-leading home run, to win their quarterfinal with a 7-4 final score at USF Softball Stadium.

The game represented the fourth consecutive game played by UCF (37-19) against the Tigers (8-43) after the Knights’ three-game sweep of Memphis on the road to close out the regular season last weekend, wins for which the Knights had to work with a nine-inning win in the series opener and win in the seventh inning of game two.

“It’s hard to play a team four times,” said Williams. “You see everyone, everyone knows everyone and their tendencies. Memphis kind of had my number last weekend. When I came forward and hit the ball hard, I knew I was going to fit something together. That was everyone’s mindset. We’d seen their jars and everything they had, so eventually we’d get it.”

It would be easy to pinpoint UCF’s sixth four-run series as the turning point that shifted momentum to the Knights’ side, but a key double play in the fourth inning was the catalyst for UCF’s 11th consecutive win and 18th in the past 19 games .

Trailing 4-1 in the top of the fourth inning, with UCF’s lone score coming on a Kennedy Scarcy triple to right field and a Jada Cody sacrifice fly in the third, Memphis again threatened for more with a pair of first walks against the right-hander Sarah Willis relieved the starter Grace Jewel after two-plus innings.

The reigning American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year caused a pop-out in foul territory for the first out of the frame, followed by a ground ball to second baseman Micaela Macario who effectively made it a pair of outs with Williams and first baseman Shannon Doherty .

Head coach Cindy Ball Malone exploded from the Knights’ dugout with an emotional display of enthusiastic encouragement in an effort to revive her team and unleash a late game offensive wave.

“I knew it was an important moment,” said Ball-Malone. “Their lead-off hitter had given us trouble, but she did a great job for their team. It was great to roll a double play with her, and then I thought, ‘We can come back and get this thing.’ I saw we were all hesitating a bit, so I thought, ‘Well, if they need a push, I’m ready.'”

A brand new Knights-squad took the field in the bottom of the fourth. UCF fielded its first two runners on a Chloe Evans single and a Doherty hit-by-pitch, and Willis followed with an RBI-single of his own to cut Memphis’ lead to 4-2. Williams added a sacrifice fly to score Doherty two batters later, setting the stage for the Knights’ heroics in the sixth inning.

Willis continued to produce crucial outs in the top of the fifth and sixth inning, and Macario reached with one out in the bottom of the sixth on an error by Tigers pitcher Halli Siems.

Williams strode to the right-handed batter’s box and deposited the second pitch she saw over the left field fence, giving UCF its first lead of the afternoon, 5–4, and sending the Knights’ dugout into a state of euphoria.

“I was just trying to build some momentum for my team and get LaLa over,” said Williams. “I wasn’t thinking about a home run in that situation, I was just trying to hit the ball hard, and I hit the ball hard enough to make it go over the fence. Once it went over, it was just an adrenaline rush, and I knew we would build on that momentum, so I was happy to provide that for my team.”

The home run was the biggest of Williams’ fledgling Knights career, with her tying solo shot in the sixth inning of the Knights’ March 3 matchup against No. 2 UCLA a close second.

Freshman utility infielder Aubrey Evans a selection to The American’s All-Conference Second Team and All-Rookie Team just the day before, followed later by a basesloaded single to bring in UCF’s last two runs of the day.

“I just came in, I started looking for a field that I could drive and move runners. Coach Bear said I had to lay something deep so we could get at least one run. Last weekend, when we played against them, I had some good cut barrels on the right side so I knew it was coming. She threw me one and I just got a good barrel on it and hit it in the middle.”

Willis, who was leading for the first time, returned to the circle in the top of the seventh and slammed the door with a flawless inning, including her first strikeout of the game.

The right-hander’s five-inning, one-run (0 ER) performance represented her 15th straight with two or fewer runs allowed dating back to her seven-inning complete-game victory over Wichita State on March 24, a span Willis posted a 0.78 ERA (8 ER, 71.2 IP) with a 48:25 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a .153 batting average against.

The second-seeded Knights advance to Friday’s second round, taking on the host No. 3 South Florida Bulls after their 7-0 victory over No. 6 ECU in the third and final game of the first round on Thursday. First pitch from USF Softball Stadium is scheduled for 2:00 PM