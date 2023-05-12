Why Hugh Freeze focuses on recruiting, not playing, with Auburn football

AUBURN Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze couldn’t even fully answer the question before he was interrupted.

When asked how recruiting has changed and if he’s ever experienced anything like this before in his career, his phone vibrated in his back pocket.

“It’s never felt like it does now,” Freeze said at an AMBUSH event in Huntsville last month. “Of course you have to recruit your players while you try to recruit others and manage my phone. Both phones are now ringing and I guarantee it has something to do with recruiting.”

RECRUIT:How Auburn Football’s Hugh Freeze has fared in building relationships with in-state coaches

FINISH:Final 3 positions needed for Auburn football as summer approaches

He was right.

“Yeah, this is a good one,” Freeze said.

The call can be about anything. Perhaps it was one of the inbound transfers Auburn added this month.

Or maybe it was about a recruit in the Class of 2024, a cycle in which the Tigers have already secured five commitments, including four-star QB Walker White, who chose Auburn over Baylor and Clemson in February.

The Tigers have added 37 new players since Freeze came to the Plains in November: 19 high school recruits, 16 transfers and two from junior high. Of that bunch, nine are offensive linemen.

Auburn added nine offensive linemen in the previous three recruiting cycles combined.

“It’s just different,” Freeze said after putting his phone back in his pocket. “But it’s the same for everyone. I kind of get to the point where you just sort of get it right and know, ‘You know what, it is what it is and we’re going to do what’s best for Auburn and hopefully get a group of young men who believe in that vision and that culture.”

“It’s going to have to be a mix of high school kids and portal kids. It’s just the world we’re in right now.”

Freeze has been open about his approach to recruiting at Auburn. He hired assistants he trusted to manage the majority of football affairs. That way he can focus on being a recruiter.

This showed in several spring training sessions, as he often stood aside to talk to a recruit and his family while Coordinators Philip Montgomery and Ron Roberts, along with the other assistants, ran the show.

“As much as I love to call plays, and I’m sure I still will at some (points), but I can’t sit in that room all day and manage that whole roster, plus recruiting,” Freeze said. “It’s definitely different.”

Freeze also pointed out his staff, who sift through information and filter what is brought to his attention.

“I’ve just gotten to the point where I don’t watch too much and I’m waiting for the text from them that says, ‘This one right here, you have to look at it, coach.’ That helps me a lot,” said Freeze. “But honestly, I don’t get stressed in life anymore. … I think you get to a point where (you say), ‘You know what, I know what we’re doing is right.’

“I know it can win. Now just let me drive that train and get a bunch of guys and coaches together. That’s the challenge: getting the locker room to believe in that. At the end of the day, if it’s not right enough is, it’s not good enough. If I put an emphasis on it, I’m not going to add any value to Auburn, to my family (or) to my life. So I really don’t worry too much about that.”

Richard Silva is the author of Auburn athletic beats for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at [email protected] or on Twitter @rich_silva18.