Sports
Why Hugh Freeze focuses on recruiting, not playing, with Auburn football
AUBURN Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze couldn’t even fully answer the question before he was interrupted.
When asked how recruiting has changed and if he’s ever experienced anything like this before in his career, his phone vibrated in his back pocket.
“It’s never felt like it does now,” Freeze said at an AMBUSH event in Huntsville last month. “Of course you have to recruit your players while you try to recruit others and manage my phone. Both phones are now ringing and I guarantee it has something to do with recruiting.”
RECRUIT:How Auburn Football’s Hugh Freeze has fared in building relationships with in-state coaches
FINISH:Final 3 positions needed for Auburn football as summer approaches
He was right.
“Yeah, this is a good one,” Freeze said.
The call can be about anything. Perhaps it was one of the inbound transfers Auburn added this month.
Or maybe it was about a recruit in the Class of 2024, a cycle in which the Tigers have already secured five commitments, including four-star QB Walker White, who chose Auburn over Baylor and Clemson in February.
The Tigers have added 37 new players since Freeze came to the Plains in November: 19 high school recruits, 16 transfers and two from junior high. Of that bunch, nine are offensive linemen.
Auburn added nine offensive linemen in the previous three recruiting cycles combined.
“It’s just different,” Freeze said after putting his phone back in his pocket. “But it’s the same for everyone. I kind of get to the point where you just sort of get it right and know, ‘You know what, it is what it is and we’re going to do what’s best for Auburn and hopefully get a group of young men who believe in that vision and that culture.”
“It’s going to have to be a mix of high school kids and portal kids. It’s just the world we’re in right now.”
Freeze has been open about his approach to recruiting at Auburn. He hired assistants he trusted to manage the majority of football affairs. That way he can focus on being a recruiter.
This showed in several spring training sessions, as he often stood aside to talk to a recruit and his family while Coordinators Philip Montgomery and Ron Roberts, along with the other assistants, ran the show.
“As much as I love to call plays, and I’m sure I still will at some (points), but I can’t sit in that room all day and manage that whole roster, plus recruiting,” Freeze said. “It’s definitely different.”
Freeze also pointed out his staff, who sift through information and filter what is brought to his attention.
“I’ve just gotten to the point where I don’t watch too much and I’m waiting for the text from them that says, ‘This one right here, you have to look at it, coach.’ That helps me a lot,” said Freeze. “But honestly, I don’t get stressed in life anymore. … I think you get to a point where (you say), ‘You know what, I know what we’re doing is right.’
“I know it can win. Now just let me drive that train and get a bunch of guys and coaches together. That’s the challenge: getting the locker room to believe in that. At the end of the day, if it’s not right enough is, it’s not good enough. If I put an emphasis on it, I’m not going to add any value to Auburn, to my family (or) to my life. So I really don’t worry too much about that.”
Richard Silva is the author of Auburn athletic beats for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at [email protected] or on Twitter @rich_silva18.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com/story/sports/college/auburn/2023/05/10/hugh-freeze-recruiting-focus-auburn-football/70187268007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 10 Best 1967 Rise of New Hollywood Movies, Ranked
- Why Hugh Freeze focuses on recruiting, not playing, with Auburn football
- Priyanka Chopra shines in a plunging dress on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ – WWD
- Most Actively Traded Companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange | national company
- Yale and University Propose Quantum Corridor for New Technologies and Jobs in Connecticut
- Air Charter Assoc expands broker qualification training
- The analyst says this is the most important moment of the Trump town hall
- A 5.4-magnitude earthquake hits Northern California
- Andrew Tate backs former Prime Minister Imran Khan praises Pakistani justice system | world news
- How the Hunter Biden Scandals Compare to Trump’s Family Members
- Erdogan’s moment of truth – GZERO Media
- Biden says he traveled to Northern Ireland ‘to make sure Brits don’t get it wrong’ – POLITICO