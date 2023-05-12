Flyers hires Keith Jones, Danny Brire to shake up the front office

Two months and a day after being named Flyers interim general manager, Danny Brire finally dropped the interim tag and got a partner.

The Flyers announced on Thursday that their search for two vacant front office positions has been completed. They named former Flyer Keith Jones (1998-2000) the new president of hockey operations and another former player in Brire (2007-13) the general manager on a full-time basis.

The announcement comes three days after the NHL draft lottery determined that the Flyers will pick at number 7 in June, and a month before the NHL combine, where key draft evaluations will be made.

Separating the roles of general manager and chairman of hockey operations creates a new structure in the Flyers front office following the March 10 resignation of Chuck Fletcher, who acted as general manager and chairman of hockey operations. In their press release, the Flyers explained what each role entails.

As general manager, Brire will be in charge of all hockey decisions, such as signings, trades, and draft picks. Brire will also oversee scouting, player development and roster construction. Meanwhile, Jones will lead the strategic direction for all aspects of the hockey operations department as he collaborates on business goals.

Brire, who was a two-time All-Star as a player, has never held the GM title in an NHL front office outside of his interim stint over the past few months. Jones has never worked in a hockey front office.

Since his retirement, Brire has worked in various capacities within the Flyers organization, helping with everything from scouting to player development to leading Comcast Spectacor’s ECHL team, the Maine Mariners. Along with the Mariners, Brire ran the day-to-day operations of the organization and served as president and governor.

Brire was moving into the business side of hockey before a surprise interview invitation for the 2021-22 Montreal Canadiens general manager position changed his course. He had since aspired to become NHL general manager, initially as Fletcher’s special assistant before taking charge as interim GM in March.

Dan Hilferty, chairman of Comcast Spectacor and governor of the Flyers, said Brire will bring a new perspective.

After an impressive 17-year NHL career, he understands today’s game, today’s player and how to make smart hockey decisions as we navigate the future of both, Hilferty said in a statement. Danny has proven beyond any doubt that he is the right person for this job and for what we are trying to achieve.

Jones has been working as a radio and television broadcaster since 2002. He co-hosted the 94.1 WIP morning show with Angelo Cataldi and acted as Jim Jackson’s color commentator for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He also covers national games, including this year’s playoffs, for Turner Sports.

Hilferty said Jones was elected after an extensive process he himself conducted; Valerie Camillo, the president and CEO of Spectacor Sports & Entertainment; and assistance from consultancy Modern Executive Solutions.

As a former player whose career ended in Philadelphia, Jonesy understands the value of creating chemistry and enabling leadership within a team, Hilferty said. He has extensive experience analyzing and evaluating talent, and knows firsthand the importance of collaboration on and off the ice, a key factor in our progress.

Jones, thanking Hilferty for the opportunity, described this as one of the most humble and proudest days of my life.

To be able to lead this team back to the winning tradition that everyone knows it can and should be is a real honor and one I don’t take lightly, Jones said in the release. I consider the Philadelphia Flyers organization to be the gold standard of the NHL and professional sports. I’ve seen how this city and these fans can rally around their team and nothing compares to that feeling.

The start of what the Flyers call a new era came last June with the hiring of coach John Tortorella. The next step was Fletcher’s resignation in March, followed by the retirement of Chairman and Flyers Governor Dave Scott later that month. Hilferty, who had already been named CEO of Comcast Spectacors, replaced Scott.

Now the new Flyers leadership group includes Hilferty as their governor. Camillo, their president on the business side, is the only one who has been in her role for more than a season. Jones and Brire are next in the hierarchy, followed by Tortorella.

Hilferty said Tortorella set the tone for this new era last season with its establishment of a standard. Going forward, Tortorella will continue to be the boss of the bench, and like most head coaches in the NHL, will provide input on a variety of management topics.

In building the front office, Hilferty said they were looking for leaders with unique skills, experience and temperament to maximize the group’s potential. Collaboration is central to Hilferty.

After the draft lottery, where the Flyers had a slim chance of bringing in a generational talent like Connor Bedard, Hilferty confirmed that this is a rebuilding process that will take time.

Our ultimate goal is to give them a championship, Hilferty said. Achieving that goal takes time.

I have complete confidence that both Keith and Danny along with Coach Tortorella, Valerie and I are the right leadership team to lead the Philadelphia Flyers. We are unanimously committed to rebuilding and preserving a winning culture and doing it right.

The Flyers will introduce their new president of hockey operations and general manager at 11:30 a.m. Friday. It will be the first time that Hilferty, Camillo, Jones, Brire and Tortorella will address the media together in their respective roles.

