Carter and King named to Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State sophomore linebacker Abdul Carter and junior cornerback Kalen King each has earned a spot on the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List.

The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation announced the 42 nominees, and Penn State is one of seven schools with multiple nominees, along with Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, TCU, and USC. The 42-man Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List consists of 16 linebackers, 13 defensive backs and 13 defensive linemen. Named for former NFL Hall of Fame star Ronnie Lott, the Lott Trophy annually goes to the Defensive IMPACT Player of the Year, a player who has made the greatest impact on his team both on and off the field. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity, all attributes that Lott displayed during his illustrious playing career. The annual winner is chosen by a national voter panel, made up of past winners, members of the media, coaches and members of the Board of Directors of The IMPACT Foundation. The winner will be announced at a gala event at The Pacific Club in Newport Beach, California on December 10, 2023. Kalen King 2022 Achievements Named second-team All-America by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Selected third team All-America by Pro Football Focus and honorable mention All-America by Phil Steele.

Collected third-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches and media.

Named to the Pro Football Focus All-Big Ten first team, AP All-Big Ten second team and Phil Steele All-Big Ten second team.

Earned the team’s Keystone Award along with Carter and Juice Scruggs .

. Appeared in all 13 games, starting nine at cornerback.

Made 30 tackles (23 solo), three tackles for loss, 18 pass breakups, three interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble to recover.

Twice named Defensive Player of the Game by the coaching staff (Central Michigan, 9/24; Michigan State, 11/26).

Led the Big Ten in passes defensed (21; 3rd nationally) and pass breakups (18; 3rd).

Finished tied for eighth in the conference in interceptions (3). Abdul Carter 2022 Achievements Joined Deon Barnes (10 TFL, 6 sacks; 2012) as the only Penn State freshman to record 10+ tackles for loss and 6+ sacks in a season.

(10 TFL, 6 sacks; 2012) as the only Penn State freshman to record 10+ tackles for loss and 6+ sacks in a season. Was one of eight linebackers (10 times) to make 10+ tackles for loss and 6+ sacks in a season at Penn State.

Became the first PSU linebacker since Dan Connor (15 TFL, 6.5 sacks; 2007) to reach the milestone.

Earned All-Big Ten second team honors from the media and third team laurels from the coaches.

Named a Phil Steele All-Big Ten second team selection.

Earned a spot on the ESPN.com, Pro Football Focus, On3 and 247Sports’ True Freshman All-American teams.

Tab an FWAA and College Football News Freshman All-American.

Named by ECAC Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Along with being named Penn State’s Keystone Award winner Kalen King And Juice Scruggs . Was a finalist for the Maxwell Football Club’s Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.

And . Was a finalist for the Maxwell Football Club’s Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award. Appeared in 13 games and made six starts.

Totaled 56 tackles (36 solo) with 10.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, four pass breakups, and five quarterback hurries.

Led the team in sacks and placed second in tackles and tackles for loss.

Earned the coaching staff defensive player of the week twice (Maryland, 12/11; Rutgers 19/11).

Finished fourth in the Big Ten in sacks (6.5), tied for sixth in forced fumbles (2) and tied for 11th in tackles for loss (10.5).

Paced all Big Ten freshmen in sacks, tackles for losses and forced fumbles, and placed second in tackles (56).

Among the FBS freshmen, he was third in tackles for loss and tied for third in sacks. Penn State Football’s season opener on September 2, against West Virginia at Beaver Stadium, begins at 7:30 p.m. on NBC. A total of 41 lettermen will return to Penn State in 2023. The Nittany Lions will return 13 starters, seven on offense and six on defense. For information on joining the Nittany Lion Club and ticketing information for the 2023 Penn State Football season presented by PSECU, as well as club seats at Beaver Stadium, fans can visit www.PSUnrivaled.com, or call 1-800-NITTANY weekdays from 9 a.m.- 4 pm Related Videos

