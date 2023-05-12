IPL is a major threat to: England Cricket Board over rising dominance of T20 franchise leagues

The England Cricket Board (ECB) has expressed concern over the growing dominance of overseas franchises, particularly the Indian Premier League (IPL), and the declining appeal of test cricket.

In its latest reports, England cricket’s governing body warned, as reported by The protector emergence and growth of global franchise leagues “and the status of Test Cricket worldwide” pose major risks to the business model.

The ECB is expected to make changes to its central contracting system, introduce multi-year deals and raise match fees to retain top players. However, the board also recognizes the potential pressure on player wage inflation in a highly competitive market as a potential threat.

IPL teams close in on English cricketers

Reportedly, some IPL teams have already approached several England cricketers for 12-month contracts.

Venky Mysore, the general manager of the Kolkata Knight Riders, said last year: If we could have X number of contracted players and use them all in different leagues, I think that would be nirvana. Hopefully it will happen someday.”

Salary expenditure doubled: ECB

In recent years, the ECB’s expenditure on salaries has increased. It more than doubled from 25.8 million in 2018-2019 to 57.4 million in 2022-23. The need to increase payments to top players will certainly push that figure further up.

The latest increase was attributed to the increase in the number of referees and the increase in the game’s commercial, communications, event and support staff, after recent years were attributed to the employment of players and coaching staff of the Hundred- entities in the first full year of the contest”.

Since 2018-2019, the number of cricketers employed by the ECB has risen from 37 to 128, with an average headcount of 331 in 2020-21, a figure reached after restructuring due to Covid, to 495 in their latest accounts.