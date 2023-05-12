Devin Willock: Father of UGA football player killed in car accident files lawsuit against school athletic association, NFL designer Jalen Carter and others





CNN

—



The father of a University of Georgia football player who died in a car crash has filed a lawsuit against the university’s athletic association and others, including first-round NFL designer and former teammate Jalen Carter.

The lawsuit of Dave Willock Sr., Devin Willock’s father, was filed Gwinnett County, Georgia. Devin Willock, according to authorities, was a passenger in an SUV that allegedly raced another vehicle driven by Jalen Carter near the Athens university campus on January 15, and was killed after the SUV veered off the road hit and crashed into two power poles and several trees. The crash happened just hours after the team celebrated its national championship title during a victory parade.

The estate of Chandler LeCroy, a football team employee who also died in the crash, is named as a defendant in the lawsuit. LeCroy was driving the SUV Willock was in at the time of the crash.

The lawsuit alleges that the University of Georgia Athletic Association negligently hired, supervised, trained and detained LeCroy despite their direct, factual knowledge of her poor driving habits, including prior notice of her excessive speed in vehicles.

The lawsuit also cites LeCroy and Carter’s participation in the street races that led to the fatal crash and alleges that Carter unlawfully left the scene of the fatal collision and did not return for more than an hour at the request of another athletic club employee. on behalf of the police.

The conduct of Defendants LeCroys and Carter demonstrates reckless, willful, willful, and knowing indifference to the consequences of the collision that resulted in the death of Devin Willock, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit is demanding $40 million from the defendants, including $10 million from Carter.

In a statement obtained by CNN, the athletics association said: The attorneys who filed the complaint have declined to provide any factual basis for their claims against the Athletic Association, and we believe the evidence will prove them baseless. We intend to vigorously contest these baseless allegations in court.

CNN has reached out to the attorney representing LeCroy’s estate, as well as Carter’s agent, for comment on the lawsuit.



” data-fave-thumbnails=”{“big”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/230115134315-devin-willock-chandler-lecroy-split .jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill” },”small”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/230115134315-devin-willock -chandler-lecroy-split.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill” } }” data-vr-video=”” data-show-html=” Newsroom ” data-check-event-based-preview=” ” data-network-id=”” data-details=””> Hear from family of UGA footballer killed in car accident – Source: CNN” data-fave-thumbnails=”{“big”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/230115134315-devin-willock-chandler-lecroy-split .jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill” },”small”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/230115134315-devin-willock -chandler-lecroy-split.jpg?c=16×9&q=h_540,w_960,c_fill” } }” data-vr-video=”” data-show-html=” Newsroom ” data-check-event-based-preview=” ” data-network-id=”” data-details=””>

The SUV driven by LeCroy and carrying Willock and two other passengers was one of several vehicles rented by the athletic department for use during recruiting activities, and personal use was strictly prohibited, according to a January statement from the athletics association.

The two other occupants of the vehicle were injured in the accident, police said.

Police have said alcohol appeared to be a factor, with toxicology results showing LeCroy had a blood alcohol concentration of .197, which is more than double the legal limit in Georgia.

Other companies and individuals named as defendants in the lawsuit citing information from authorities include those that supplied the vehicle Carter was driving, as well as a strip club that served alcohol to some of those involved before the crash, including LeCroy, claims the lawsuit.

Carter was not on the list of those present at the strip club because he allegedly told police that he met the others involved at a Waffle House and that they were heading to a second Waffle House location when the crash occurred , the lawsuit said.

Carter and LeCroy mutually encouraged or urged each other to exceed the posted speed limit while racing on their way to the Waffle House, the lawsuit said.

Carter spoke to police the night of the crash, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, and surrendered to authorities in March after charges of racing and reckless driving were filed. According to his attorney, Kim Stephens, he entered a plea of ​​no contest later that month.

Carter was sentenced to 12 months of probation, a $1,000 fine and 50 hours of community service and completion of a state-approved defensive driving course. Athens-Clarke County Attorney General Will Fleenor confirmed that Carter’s privilege to drive in Georgia had been suspended for 120 days.

Carter is happy and relieved to put this case behind him so he can now do what he needs to do for the NFL draft, Stephens said after the trial in March. He continues to mourn the loss of his friends.

In April, Carter, a standout defensive player who helped lead the Bulldogs to their second college football national championship in two years, was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles as the ninth overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

Willock played in all of the team’s 15 games on the offensive line in their run to the title. According to her LinkedIn profile, LeCroy was a football recruiting analyst for the team.