The East Charlotte community is concerned as the city is considering another proposal for a River District tennis complex

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) — Proposed development in western Mecklenburg County has some people in eastern Charlotte concerned that their interests are not being prioritized.

A world-class tennis facility called Project Breakpoint is proposed in the River Neighborhood and would include four stadiums, five match courts and practice facilities.

Developers are hoping it could be home to The Western and Southern Open.

This is because another tennis complex is also being proposed for the old Eastland Mall site in East Charlotte, by local non-profit organization CarolinaServes.

Community advocates on that front are concerned about what this means for the sports concept that is still undecided, in the 29 acres of vacant land on the EastlandYards site.

While this River District project is incredibly exciting for our community, it just can’t take precedence over what’s happening in Eastland, it can’t, said Greg Asciutto, CharlotteEast’s board chairman.

Asciutto said he is concerned about how this project will affect Eastland Yards.

The 29 acres of discussion was originally planned for a Charlotte FC facility, before Tepper Sports and Entertainment pulled out of the deal in 2022.

The frustration is really just how this process has unfolded, Asciutto said.

The city is considering three more proposals for the land, including QCEast with athletic fields, event space and an esports center, a racquet sports entertainment district by the nonprofit CarolinaServes, or the city’s possible concept of building its own multi-sport facility with the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority as a partner .

City Councilwoman Marjorie Molina, who represents East Charlotte, sent WBTV a statement that read in part:

Considering the proposal for the relocation of the tournament does not detract from the commitment to the East Side, and I believe we will find the right development to support the East Side community in the coming months. I understand how my constituents may feel seeing this proposed development, but I think it’s important to point out that this particular development would not fit the Eastland site and that several of the concerns my neighbors have about traffic , parking and noise would be increased with a project of this size and scope.

Malcolm Graham, head of the city’s economic development commission, said the city could handle several development projects.

We are committed to making a big investment in Eastland Yards, but we want to make sure we do it right and please the taxpayers by not just doing a project that might come back to haunt us, Graham said .

Graham said he told CarolinaServes that asking the city to fund the bulk of her project could be problematic.

It’s one thing to want to build a racket facility, but then you have to pay for it and that’s where the carpet came in, he said.

Graham also said he actually suggested CarolinaServes consider getting involved in what Beemok Capital is proposing in the River District.

I’m not saying they shouldn’t do their project, he said. I say here an opportunity for collaboration and partnership and participation.

WBTV reached out to CarolinaServes for comment, but received no response.

According to the City of Charlotte, the City has sufficient funding capacity to provide public funding for the new proposed project and to provide significant public funding for a project on the East Side.

