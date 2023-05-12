Sports
The East Charlotte community is concerned as the city is considering another proposal for a River District tennis complex
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) — Proposed development in western Mecklenburg County has some people in eastern Charlotte concerned that their interests are not being prioritized.
A world-class tennis facility called Project Breakpoint is proposed in the River Neighborhood and would include four stadiums, five match courts and practice facilities.
Developers are hoping it could be home to The Western and Southern Open.
This is because another tennis complex is also being proposed for the old Eastland Mall site in East Charlotte, by local non-profit organization CarolinaServes.
Community advocates on that front are concerned about what this means for the sports concept that is still undecided, in the 29 acres of vacant land on the EastlandYards site.
While this River District project is incredibly exciting for our community, it just can’t take precedence over what’s happening in Eastland, it can’t, said Greg Asciutto, CharlotteEast’s board chairman.
Asciutto said he is concerned about how this project will affect Eastland Yards.
The 29 acres of discussion was originally planned for a Charlotte FC facility, before Tepper Sports and Entertainment pulled out of the deal in 2022.
The frustration is really just how this process has unfolded, Asciutto said.
The city is considering three more proposals for the land, including QCEast with athletic fields, event space and an esports center, a racquet sports entertainment district by the nonprofit CarolinaServes, or the city’s possible concept of building its own multi-sport facility with the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority as a partner .
City Councilwoman Marjorie Molina, who represents East Charlotte, sent WBTV a statement that read in part:
Considering the proposal for the relocation of the tournament does not detract from the commitment to the East Side, and I believe we will find the right development to support the East Side community in the coming months. I understand how my constituents may feel seeing this proposed development, but I think it’s important to point out that this particular development would not fit the Eastland site and that several of the concerns my neighbors have about traffic , parking and noise would be increased with a project of this size and scope.
Malcolm Graham, head of the city’s economic development commission, said the city could handle several development projects.
We are committed to making a big investment in Eastland Yards, but we want to make sure we do it right and please the taxpayers by not just doing a project that might come back to haunt us, Graham said .
Graham said he told CarolinaServes that asking the city to fund the bulk of her project could be problematic.
It’s one thing to want to build a racket facility, but then you have to pay for it and that’s where the carpet came in, he said.
Graham also said he actually suggested CarolinaServes consider getting involved in what Beemok Capital is proposing in the River District.
I’m not saying they shouldn’t do their project, he said. I say here an opportunity for collaboration and partnership and participation.
WBTV reached out to CarolinaServes for comment, but received no response.
According to the City of Charlotte, the City has sufficient funding capacity to provide public funding for the new proposed project and to provide significant public funding for a project on the East Side.
Related: World class tennis facility proposed for Charlottes River District
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wbtv.com/2023/05/11/east-charlotte-community-raising-concerns-city-considers-another-tennis-complex-proposal-river-district/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 2022 U.S. Podcast Ad Revenue Report
- Lily Collins’ wedding rings stolen from West Hollywood hotel spa: report
- The East Charlotte community is concerned as the city is considering another proposal for a River District tennis complex
- Clothes closet see more people, less donations
- Google Pixel Tablet and Apple iPad: Should you ditch iPadOS and buy an Android tablet?
- Migrants in Juarez Mexico live in an abandoned building
- UK supplies Ukraine with new long-range Storm Shadow missiles
- Glutamate imbalance impairs hippocampus and leads to psychosis
- A 5.5-magnitude earthquake in Northern California disrupts CHP Chico 911 lines
- Even China is not convinced that it can replace the United States
- Trump Town Hall CNN: The danger of Trump’s nasty attacks on E. Jean Carroll
- Turkey’s presidential candidate steps down to give Erdogan’s main challenger a boost