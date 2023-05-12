Column Mulhall: Hockey scores more fans these days

Mitch Mulhall



It’s that time of year again when the Stanley Cup playoffs are underway.

I measure the slow onset of spring in western Colorado through the NCAA men’s basketball tournament along with Charles Barkley, Spike Lee and Samuel Jackson commercials that have been entertainment gold for several years and the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The latter follows on the heels of the former. Once the NCAA tournament is over and usually before the Stanley Cup playoffs begin, you can put away the snow shovels, pump up the lawnmower, and sniff out the hummingbird feeders without consulting a to-do list.

It’s a spring ritual, the Stanley Cup.

My interest in hockey has blossomed in recent years, perhaps because hockey was the one winter sport curiously absent from the Glenwood Springs of my childhood.

Sure, one winter in the late 1960s, the volunteer fire department poured an ice rink into the southeast corner of the Vogelaar field parking lot, and it took a few days for freezing and thawing to rot it.

This has of course changed. Now there is an indoor skating rink at the community center where our local high school boys’ hockey team trains a hybrid team from several area schools.

It’s worth reiterating here that the GSHS hockey team went all the way to the state championship this year, and even though they lost in overtime, their campaign was an admirable one that was fun to watch. Well done!

It’s good to see our high schools embracing sports like hockey.

As far as professional sports go, hockey has started to compete with the NFL for my affections.

First, hockey is mostly politically incorrect: it may be the only team sport that considers fighting part of the game. Sure, a player can be penalized for fighting, but it’s a physical game and cheap shots and paybacks are part of it.

Plus, compared to the NFL, hockey doesn’t really matter how awake it is. There are no helmet slogans, pink skates or colored jerseys in hockey, and that’s fine with me.

Like the NFL, rules have changed in the NHL, but most of them in hockey are designed to improve the game. For example, there is a concussion protocol, but in a sport that probably needs even more than the NFL, player health and longevity improve the game.

Plus, NHL teams had thugs, real knuckles who could barely stand on skates and made nightclub bouncers look like ballerinas. They gathered around their keeper and physically punished anyone who came within range.

Now, however, almost every member of a team is a skater first and foremost, and what some people can do on skates can be amazing. Speed ​​is the new NHL and it’s fun to watch.

Fortunately, with the highest game speed, there are high-resolution TVs. Before 1080p you couldn’t even see the puck. You had to look for the man with his stick on the ice, and that was only a good guess.

TV networks even tried attaching trailers, like little contrails, to the puck so viewers could figure out where he was. Fortunately, high-resolution TV has supplanted the need for it. To my aging eyes, the puck looks like a fast-moving floater, even on our Samsung SmartTV, but at least I can still see it.

Not everything about the NHL is peachy, though.

First, the regular season is hard to follow due to blackout restrictions. If the Avs are playing at home to a less than sold-out crowd, you won’t be able to watch the game on TV, even if you subscribe to a network that broadcasts it.

The NHL may want to reconsider this. Blackouts may not be the best way to expand a fan base.

Likewise, lots are drawn by the NHL. That means that a team that finishes last may or may not get a most wanted player in the draft. Take this year’s design, for example. The Anaheim Ducks finished last, but in the lottery they finished second behind Chicago. On a draft system, the NFL is right.

Despite these weaknesses, I think the NHL is poised to take a bite out of football and other sports’ fan bases with its strict blue-collar sports fare. There’s just no other sport where an announcer, after being hit in the face with a puck and slowly skating to the bench while draining the blood, actually says, “Looks like he’s going to the locker room for repairs.” ”

Mitch Mulhall is a husband, father and resident of Roaring Fork Valley. His column appears monthly in the Post independently and at PostIndependent.com.