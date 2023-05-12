US-based Samp Army becomes one of the world’s largest cricket franchises | Cricket





The Samp Army cricket franchise, which has been the biggest team in the United States of America for a few years now, has grown into one of the best cricket franchises in the world. Having seen international stars such as Moeen Ali and Anrich Nortje play for the team, the Samp Army has competed in cricket competitions in the US, Europe, Africa, UAE, India and Sri Lanka. With a strong focus on building its global brand, the Samp Army will also see action in the Zim Afro T10, Euro T10 and Lanka T10 this year. The Samp Army participates in no less than eleven tournaments in the US. The competitions include USA T10 League, US Open, Atlanta Open, Diversity Cup, Big Three Tournament, Houston Open, Unity Cup, Adison Cup, UDDA Cricket League, USA Masters T10 and USA Legends World Cup. Meanwhile, the team has also strengthened its presence in India and UAE by participating in competitions such as Indian Masters T10, Indian Dominators Cup, APL Tournament and Abu Dhabi T10. Speaking about their dominance as a cricket franchise, Ritesh Patel, the owner of Samp Army Cricket Franchise and one of the main organizers of the US Masters T10 League said: It is a huge honor for Samp Army to be one of the largest cricket franchises in the world . We have always strived to have a strong presence on all continents and we are thrilled to participate in competitions on four continents. We will only try to get bigger from here. With a strong focus on building its global brand, the Samp Army will also see action in the Zim Afro T10, Euro T10 and Lanka T10 this year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work around the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews, reviews, stat-based technical analysis, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey, motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

…View details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/usbased-samp-army-becomes-one-of-the-worlds-biggest-cricket-franchises-101683803137390.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos