Flyers call Keith Jones president of hockey ops, Danny Briere full-time GM

The Flyers made it official Thursday morning, naming Keith Jones as their president of hockey operations and removing the interim label from Danny Briere’s general manager title.

The organization has called it a new era and is announcing the reworked dynamics for the front office.

In the Flyers press release, the team stated:

“The President of Hockey Operations will provide strategic direction for all aspects of the Hockey Operations Department while working collaboratively toward business goals. The General Manager is responsible for all hockey decisions regarding signings, trades, and draft picks, as well as overseeing Scouting, player development, roster construction and more. Head Coach John Tortorella will remain in charge of the bench and like most head coaches in the NHL, will provide input on a variety of management topics.”

The Flyers are rebuilding and doing this with a new face at the top in Dan Hilferty, who succeeded Dave Scott as chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectacor and governor of the Flyers.

The team will feature a five-person “unified leadership group” as stated in the release. The group will include Hilferty, Jones, Briere, Spectacor Sports & Entertainment president and CEO Valerie Camillo, and head coach John Tortorella.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been fortunate enough to build collaborative teams that have achieved great things,” Hilferty said in a statement. “This is about more than just hiring a president of hockey operations and general manager. We are carefully building a leadership team. Our top priority has been to find leaders who bring unique skills, experience and temperament to unlock the potential of the group to maximize.

“With this new Flyers leadership, we are committed to a collaborative approach on and off the ice. The five business and hockey leaders will work closely in all areas to restore Flyers hockey’s winning tradition.”

The Flyers will introduce Jones and Briere at a press conference at 11:30 a.m. ET Friday at the Wells Fargo Center. Hilferty, Camillo and Tortorella will be next to them.

The hiring of Jones was likely surprising to some as the 54-year-old had worked exclusively in broadcasting after his playing days. For the past 17 seasons, he has been a color commentator for the team’s television broadcast on Comcast SportsNet/NBC Sports Philadelphia. He had also served NBC Sports and Turner Sports for national broadcasts.

Jones was a seventh-round pick from the Capitals in 1988 and had a nine-year NHL career. His last three seasons were played in a Flyers jersey from 1998 to 2000. He finished his career with 117 goals and 258 points in 491 games.

“I want to thank Dan Hilferty for this opportunity and for trusting me,” Jones said in a statement. “Today is one of the humblest and proudest days of my life. To be able to lead this team back to the winning tradition that everyone knows it can and should be is a real honor and one I don’t take lightly.

“I consider the Philadelphia Flyers organization to be the gold standard of the NHL and professional sports. I’ve seen this city and these fans rally around their team and nothing compares to that feeling. With this leadership group on his place, I’m beyond excited and confident that we’re on the right track and the results will come.”

Despite having no front office experience, Jones is well connected within the league and has a strong understanding of the organization’s values. He brings an easygoing and communicative style, which can do no harm in a managerial role.

The Flyers called their search for a new president of hockey operations an “extensive process”. It was led by Hilferty, Camillo and “talented consultants, including Modern Executive Solutions,” according to Hilferty.

The organization has undergone major changes since March fired Chuck Fletcher from his roles as president and GM. Later that month, Scott, the head of the property, announced his retirement. When the Flyers relieved Fletcher, they decided to change their approach by separating the roles of President and GM. It was clear that better synergy between the business and hockey sides was important to the Flyers.

“It was critical to find someone who would complement Coach Tortorella and Danny in their role while overseeing the strategic direction of the team,” said Hilferty. “As a former player whose career ended in Philadelphia, ‘Jonesy’ understands the value of creating chemistry and enabling leadership within a team. He has extensive experience analyzing and evaluating talent, and knows firsthand how important collaboration on and off the ice – an important factor for us to move forward.”

The 45-year-old Briere gets his first chance as a general manager in the NHL. The former Flyer is seen as an emerging hockey spirit. He will be given the task and confidence to shape the future of the club’s squad.

“What I think we’ll see with Danny, he’s a deep thinker,” Tortorella said in March. “I don’t think it’s reactionary. He will see things and I think he has the ability to put it back to what he was doing as a player at the time because he played in the league and was such a good player in the league, to maybe understand it a little bit better, especially in the evaluation process, to see how the guys are progressing.

‘I’ve known him for so long… He doesn’t think he has all the answers. He’s also a student.’

More: Jones, Briere have something remarkable to allay concerns about inexperience

The Flyers have fallen hard and now face a steep climb. They have missed the playoffs for the past three seasons, going a combined 81-107-32 over that span. They have only won one playoff series in the past 11 seasons.

In March, Briere admitted that the Flyers were being rebuilt, but that it did not qualify as a fire sale. His dream was to lead the Flyers.

“I have dedicated my life to the sport of hockey and to be given this opportunity with the confidence of Dan Hilferty and the leadership group, in a city that means so much to me, words cannot describe my excitement,” Briere said in a statement. rack. “I truly believe this is an exciting time for the Flyers with the strides we’ve made over the past season, the way our team has responded to the standard that was set both on and off the ice, and the path we’re on .” There’s a lot of work to be done, but the past few months have only strengthened my resolve and made me even more excited to rebuild this team and bring this city to a Stanley Cup.”

On March 19, 1998, Briere made his NHL debut playing against Jones, who was a winger for the Avalanche.

Briere was a center for the Coyotes. His assistant coach was Tortorella.

Now the three of them run the Flyers together.

