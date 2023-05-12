Lum from Australia plays Long game ahead of the World Table Tennis Championships

Watch all the action from the finals of the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships LIVE via SBS On Demand from May 26-28.

Lum is currently finalizing preparations for the upcoming World Championships in South Africa, where he will compete in men’s singles and doubles alongside compatriot Finn Luu.

Despite being only 17 years old, the Croydon junior has already attracted a lot of attention in the sport – one he originally took on as part of a personal challenge set over a decade ago.

“I first picked up a racket when I was seven,” Lum recalled SBS Sports . “I used to follow my dad to the table tennis club in Croydon (Victoria) and watch him play with his mates.

“Table tennis seemed really boring to me at the time. I also did many other things; I took swimming lessons, chess lessons and table tennis, which I found very boring.

“But as I continued to follow my dad to table tennis club, I challenged myself a bit to see if it really was that easy.

“That’s how it all started, I told myself to get on the pitch, try it, and now I’m playing here after so many years.”

The years have been incredibly good for Lum, who recently topped Table Tennis Australia’s senior men’s rankings and, for his efforts in the U-17 Boys category, became the first able-bodied Oceanian player to receive a world number one ranking by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

“I didn’t really expect to be ranked this high,” Lum admitted. “It just shows all the hard work and progress I’ve made over the years.

“For me it is an honor to be ranked so high in the world and it just shows that I am capable of reaching those standards.

“I just have to keep working, keep chipping in and show that I’m capable of staying at that level as well.”

Lum did just that at last year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where he just missed out on a bronze medal in both doubles and mixed doubles despite being the second youngest table tennis player to represent Australia at the Games.

It’s an experience the southpaw will build on at the World Championships – while simultaneously displaying a style synonymous with Long, China’s reigning Olympic champion and the only man to win consecutive gold medals in singles competition.

Like his roots in the sport, Lum’s admiration for Long stems from his father’s influence on his career, where he often spent time studying the aggressive nature of “The Dragon” and the dominant forehand that often decides rallies within the first few balls.

It is this combative approach, coupled with an impressive service play, that Lum will rely on in South Africa, especially against the more experienced competitors who are often twice his age.

The potential gap in experience has never fazed Lum, however, and the Australian claims that both a positive attitude and correct execution can be the difference between victory and defeat.

“I think table tennis is probably one of the hardest sports in the world,” he said.

“A lot of people say you hit the ball over the net and that’s it; there are not many legs, you just use your arms and you hit the ball over the net. But if you really look at table tennis, it goes much deeper than that.

“You have to deal with spins, you have to deal with different serves, different styles, playing left-handed, playing right-handed – there are so many factors in a game that can affect winning… make sure you you rely on your strengths and your advantages, and this will help you win matches against players who are older or more experienced.

With just a week to go until the start of the World Championships, winning “as many matches as possible” is all that matters to Lum, but so is the honor of representing Australia on the international stage.

“It is a great privilege to represent Australia at such a prestigious event,” he added. “I’m really looking forward to it… just go there, go all out, see what I can do against these top players and most of all enjoy the experience.”