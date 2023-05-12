Outdoor Track Wraps Day 1 of the 2023 Championships





Tweet #LOYALandTRUE Results day 1 (pdf) EDWARDSVILLE, ILL Eastern Illinois Track & Field closes out Day 1 of the 2023 Ohio Valley Conference Outdoor Track Championships in Edwardsville, Illinois. EIU featured three bronze medalists and one gold medalist on Thursday and saw multiple athletes qualify for the finals of their respective events. The Panthers finish the day second in the men’s standings with 29 points and third in the women’s standings with 34 points. Matthew Gladieux earned EIU’s first medal of the day, winning bronze in the men’s discus throw with a score of 164’6″ (50.15 m). Bradley Olysav finished close behind him with a score of 149′ (45.41m). Danielle Scaduto won bronze in the women’s javelin throw, with a score of 140’11” (42.96 m). Caroline Leny finished sixth with a score of 132’6″ (40.38 m). Zac Stout placed sixth in the men’s javelin throw with a score of 12’9.5″ (3.90m). Grace Cox finished fifth in the women’s discus throw with a score of 136’11” (41.74m). Ramsey Hunt placed fifth in the men’s javelin throw with a score of 167’3″ (50.97 m). Hello Thomas finished fifth in the women’s pole vault with a score of 11’1.75″ (3.40m). Jekeel Suber and Gregory Downs both qualified for the final of the men’s 400 meters hurdles on Saturday. Suber finished fourth overall in the prelims with a time of 54.09 while Downs took first in his heat and sixth overall with a time of 54.26. The Panthers also saw three players qualify for the women’s side’s 400-meter hurdles final. Thomas finished third overall with a time of 1:03.32, McKenna Wojcicki finished fifth with a time of 1:03.81, and Shanisa Stinson finished sixth with a time of 1:05.46. In the preliminary rounds of the men’s 200 meters sprint, Ricky Johnson And Cameron Yarbrough both took first place in their respective heats. Johnson set a time of 21.48 and Yarbrough finished with a time of 21.63 to finish second and third overall respectively. Brailyn Johnson also qualified for the final by posting a time of 21.91, good for eighth place overall. Akiya Kollore finished first overall with a time of 24.20 in the prelims of the women’s 200 meters sprint. To conclude the events of the day, Richie Jacobo And Andrew Pilat took fourth and fifth place respectively in the men’s 10k. Jacobo finished with a time of 31:45.11, while Pilat set a time of 31:49.26. In the women’s 10 km, Mackenzie Aldridge set up the highlight of the day for EIU, earning gold with a time of 36:51.04. Kylie Hack took the bronze with a time of 37:55.21 and Alex Gomez took eighth place with a time of 39:22.70. The OVC Outdoor Championships continue tomorrow in Edwardsville, with the first event of the day starting at 9 a.m. CT. Ranking men’s teams:

1) SEED (74)

2) Eastern Illinois (29)

3) Little Rock (21)

4) Lime wood (11)

5) Southern Indiana (10)

6) SIUE (6)

7) Morehead State (2) Women’s Team Ranking:

1) SEED (54)

2) Small Rock (40)

3) Eastern Illinois (34)

4) Lime wood (14)

5) Morehead State (5)

6) Tennessee Technology (4)

7) Southern Indiana (3)

8) State of Tennessee (2)

