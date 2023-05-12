Sports
NFL ‘Thursday Night Football’ 2023 schedule: times, how to live stream, watch every game
Once a night reserved for TV’s biggest sitcoms, Thursday has become a party night for the NFL. Since 2006, the league has played games on Thursday nights as a way to kick off the NFL’s upcoming series of games.
This season marks Amazon Prime Video’s second year as the NFL’s exclusive “Thursday Night Football” partner. “Thursday Night Football” has previously aired on CBS, NBC, and Fox. Each match starts at 8:15 p.m. ET.
Here’s a rundown of every Thursday night game for the 2023 season:
Week 2 (September 14): Vikings at Eagles
Week 3 (September 21): Giants at 49ers
Week 4 (September 28): Lions at Packers
Week 5 (October 5): Bears at Commanders
Week 6 (October 12): Broncos at Chiefs
Week 7 (Oct 19): Jaguars at Saints
Week 8 (October 26): Buccaneers at Bills
Week 9 (November 2): Titans at Steelers
Week 10 (November 9): Panthers with bears
Week 11 (November 16): Bengal at Ravens
Week 13 (Nov 24): Dolphins at Jets (“Black Friday Football”)
Week 14 (December 7): Patriots at Steelers
Week 15 (December 14): Chargers at Raiders
Week 16 (December 21): Saints with Rams
Week 17 (December 28): Jets at Browns
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/nfl-thursday-night-football-2023-schedule-times-how-to-live-stream-watch-every-game/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- “I loved his performance,” said Hema Malini praising Allu Arjun’s performance
- NFL ‘Thursday Night Football’ 2023 schedule: times, how to live stream, watch every game
- How to access Google’s new AI tools
- Prosecutor says International Criminal Court issues 4 arrest warrants for suspected crimes in Libya
- Trump won’t say whether he wants Russia or Ukraine to win the war
- Youth mental health shows signs of improvement, but remains in crisis, CDC reports
- Reviews | Modi stokes hatred of Muslims in India as world looks away
- Russia threatens Britain by sending cruise missiles to Ukraine
- MahlerFest Rises Again, Celebrating the Composer’s Powerful Second Symphony – Boulder Daily Camera
- It’s a walking work of art: Beyonce’s gorgeous color-changing dress wows netizens
- The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom of Tears: Nintendo’s Exponential Success
- Let’s talk about menopause, making bread with unique grains